Up nine points with less than 12 minutes remaining, Iowa seemed to be cruising late Thursday. The Hawkeyes were making shots and getting stops. Their five-game winning streak appeared all but extended via what would've been another home victory, this time over Indiana.

But then things fell apart.

Suddenly, and surprisingly, Iowa couldn't do anything offensively despite having the nation's top-ranked adjusted offensive efficiency rating. The Hawkeyes went 11 minutes without a field goal, Indiana went on a 29–8 run, and Archie Millers' Hoosiers left Carver-Hawkeye Arena with an 81-69 win that pushed their record to 9-6 overall, 4-4 in the Big Ten.

"Our offense was stagnant," said Iowa senior Luka Garza, the National Player of the Year favorite who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds. "We're better than that."

The Hawkeyes struggling to score in the final 11-plus minutes, and missing 18 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in the game, was a surprising and out-of-nowhere development. But their inability to get stops down the stretch while allowing Indiana to score 50 second-half points and shoot 49.1% from the field for the game, unfortunately, was not. It's always been the defensive side of the ball where Iowa is most vulnerable. It's why it's reasonable to be skeptical about whether Fran McCaffery's team, with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating that ranks 90th nationally, can actually make the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament despite having college basketball's best player and its best offense. Are the Hawkeyes capable of playing on the final weekend? Yes, absolutely. But against good teams they simply can't afford cold-shooting efforts (like the one they produced against Indiana) because they're not reliable enough defensively to endure such things and win.

Iowa dropped to No. 7 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Hawkeyes' next game is scheduled for next Friday at Illinois.

