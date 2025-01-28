As Caleb Love was pulling at the end of regulation late Monday, ESPN color analyst Fran Fraschilla noted on the broadcast how the potential game-tying shot was originating from well beyond halfcourt.
"Too far," he said.
In fairness to Fraschilla, the shot certainly looked "too far" and like something that would result in a win for Iowa State, which was up three points and seemingly on the verge of sweeping a two-game road trip through the Grand Canyon State. Any shot, from that far, should miss.
But, incredibly, Love's shot didn't miss.
It swished.
Take a look!
CALEB LOVE JUST LAUNCHED IT FROM BEYOND HALF COURT TO SEND IT TO OT 😱— ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2025
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/PaL8fC6SxQ
What. A. Moment.
And who cares that Love was struggling from the field and just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc before creating that moment? He still created that moment -- a moment that flipped an apparent loss for Arizona into an eventual 86-75 win in overtime for the Wildcats, who were led in the extra period by Love's eight points.
Love finished the game 8-of-22 shooting from the field, including 4 of 14 from 3, with 22 points and two assists in 41 minutes. That effort helped Arizona improve to 10-1 in its past 11 contests heading into Saturday's showdown at Arizona State.
"A desperation 3 is probably not the chance you're trying to give yourself [at the end of regulation]," acknowledged Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, "but it made for great theater."
Indeed, it did.
The double-digit loss dropped Iowa State two spots to No. 5 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 21st consecutive day. The Cyclones next game is Saturday against Kansas State inside Hilton Coliseum.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 53-51 win over Tennessee. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|18-1
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 74-64 win over NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|18-2
|3
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|1
|17-3
|4
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 17 points and five steals in Saturday's 89-59 win over Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|1
|18-2
|5
Iowa St.
|Curtis Jones was 1-of-11 from the field in Monday's 86-75 overtime loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|2
|17-3
|6
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler was 4-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 51-53 loss at Tennessee. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|17-3
|7
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Friday's 87-74 win over Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Butler.
|--
|17-3
|8
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 81-74 win over Rutgers. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Minnesota.
|--
|17-2
|9
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Friday's 91-64 win over Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Indiana.
|--
|16-5
|10
Houston
|J'Wan Roberts finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 92-86 double-overtime win at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at West Virginia.
|--
|16-3
|11
Kentucky
|Koby Brea was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 74-69 loss to Vanderbilt. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Tennessee.
|--
|14-5
|12
Miss. St.
|Riley Kugel finished with 15 points and two steals in Saturday's 65-60 win at South Carolina. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|16-4
|13
Kansas
|AJ Storr was 0-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 92-86 double-overtime loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UCF.
|--
|14-5
|14
Oregon
|Nate Bittle was 0-of-3 from the field in Saturday's 77-69 loss at Minnesota. The Ducks' next game is Thursday at UCLA.
|--
|16-4
|15
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 23 points and nine assists in Sunday's 100-77 win over UAB. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at Tulane.
|--
|16-4
|16
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman III was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 70-69 loss at Texas. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|15-5
|17
Missouri
|Tamar Bates finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-75 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State.
|--
|16-4
|18
Illinois
|Kylan Boswell finished with 17 points and four assists in Sunday's 83-74 win over Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Thursday at Nebraska.
|--
|14-6
|19
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 83-55 win over Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|--
|16-4
|20
Ole Miss
|Sean Pedulla committed four turnovers in Saturday's 83-75 loss at Missouri. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Texas.
|--
|15-5
|21
Michigan
|Danny Wolf was 1 of 7 from the field in Friday's 91-64 loss at Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Monday against Penn State.
|--
|15-5
|22
St. John's
|Kadary Richmond finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 79-71 win over Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at Georgetown.
|--
|17-3
|23
Louisville
|Reyne Smith finished with 30 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 98-73 win at SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|--
|15-5
|24
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 81-71 win at Cincinnati. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-4
|25
Clemson
|Chauncey Wiggins finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-57 win at Virginia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at NC State.
|--
|17-4
|26
Vanderbilt
|Jason Edwards finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-69 win over Kentucky. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|16-4