As Caleb Love was pulling at the end of regulation late Monday, ESPN color analyst Fran Fraschilla noted on the broadcast how the potential game-tying shot was originating from well beyond halfcourt.

"Too far," he said.

In fairness to Fraschilla, the shot certainly looked "too far" and like something that would result in a win for Iowa State, which was up three points and seemingly on the verge of sweeping a two-game road trip through the Grand Canyon State. Any shot, from that far, should miss.

But, incredibly, Love's shot didn't miss.

It swished.

Take a look!

What. A. Moment.

And who cares that Love was struggling from the field and just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc before creating that moment? He still created that moment -- a moment that flipped an apparent loss for Arizona into an eventual 86-75 win in overtime for the Wildcats, who were led in the extra period by Love's eight points.

Love finished the game 8-of-22 shooting from the field, including 4 of 14 from 3, with 22 points and two assists in 41 minutes. That effort helped Arizona improve to 10-1 in its past 11 contests heading into Saturday's showdown at Arizona State.

"A desperation 3 is probably not the chance you're trying to give yourself [at the end of regulation]," acknowledged Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, "but it made for great theater."

Indeed, it did.

The double-digit loss dropped Iowa State two spots to No. 5 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 21st consecutive day. The Cyclones next game is Saturday against Kansas State inside Hilton Coliseum.

