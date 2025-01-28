iowa-state-t26.jpg
As Caleb Love was pulling at the end of regulation late Monday, ESPN color analyst Fran Fraschilla noted on the broadcast how the potential game-tying shot was originating from well beyond halfcourt.

"Too far," he said.

In fairness to Fraschilla, the shot certainly looked "too far" and like something that would result in a win for Iowa State, which was up three points and seemingly on the verge of sweeping a two-game road trip through the Grand Canyon State. Any shot, from that far, should miss.

But, incredibly, Love's shot didn't miss.

It swished.

Take a look!

What. A. Moment.

And who cares that Love was struggling from the field and just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc before creating that moment? He still created that moment -- a moment that flipped an apparent loss for Arizona into an eventual 86-75 win in overtime for the Wildcats, who were led in the extra period by Love's eight points.

Love finished the game 8-of-22 shooting from the field, including 4 of 14 from 3, with 22 points and two assists in 41 minutes. That effort helped Arizona improve to 10-1 in its past 11 contests heading into Saturday's showdown at Arizona State.

"A desperation 3 is probably not the chance you're trying to give yourself [at the end of regulation]," acknowledged Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, "but it made for great theater."

Indeed, it did.

The double-digit loss dropped Iowa State two spots to No. 5 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Auburn remains No. 1 for the 21st consecutive day. The Cyclones next game is Saturday against Kansas State inside Hilton Coliseum.

1 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 53-51 win over Tennessee. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at LSU. -- 18-1
2 Duke Cooper Flagg finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 74-64 win over NC State. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against North Carolina. -- 18-2
3 Alabama Aden Holloway finished 19 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-73 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State. 1 17-3
4 Florida Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 17 points and five steals in Saturday's 89-59 win over Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Tennessee. 1 18-2
5 Iowa St. Curtis Jones was 1-of-11 from the field in Monday's 86-75 overtime loss at Arizona. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Kansas State. 2 17-3
6 Tennessee Zakai Zeigler was 4-of-15 from the field in Saturday's 51-53 loss at Tennessee. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky. -- 17-3
7 Marquette Stevie Mitchell finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Friday's 87-74 win over Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Butler. -- 17-3
8 Michigan St. Jase Richardson finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 81-74 win over Rutgers. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Minnesota. -- 17-2
9 Purdue Braden Smith finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Friday's 91-64 win over Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Indiana. -- 16-5
10 Houston J'Wan Roberts finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 92-86 double-overtime win at Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at West Virginia. -- 16-3
11 Kentucky Koby Brea was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 74-69 loss to Vanderbilt. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Tennessee. -- 14-5
12 Miss. St. Riley Kugel finished with 15 points and two steals in Saturday's 65-60 win at South Carolina. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama. -- 16-4
13 Kansas AJ Storr was 0-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 92-86 double-overtime loss to Houston. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UCF. -- 14-5
14 Oregon Nate Bittle was 0-of-3 from the field in Saturday's 77-69 loss at Minnesota. The Ducks' next game is Thursday at UCLA. -- 16-4
15 Memphis PJ Haggerty finished with 23 points and nine assists in Sunday's 100-77 win over UAB. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at Tulane. -- 16-4
16 Texas A&M Henry Coleman III was 1-of-5 from the field in Saturday's 70-69 loss at Texas. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma. -- 15-5
17 Missouri Tamar Bates finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-75 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Mississippi State. -- 16-4
18 Illinois Kylan Boswell finished with 17 points and four assists in Sunday's 83-74 win over Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Thursday at Nebraska. -- 14-6
19 Wisconsin John Tonje finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 83-55 win over Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Maryland. -- 16-4
20 Ole Miss Sean Pedulla committed four turnovers in Saturday's 83-75 loss at Missouri. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Texas. -- 15-5
21 Michigan Danny Wolf was 1 of 7 from the field in Friday's 91-64 loss at Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Monday against Penn State. -- 15-5
22 St. John's Kadary Richmond finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 79-71 win over Xavier. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday at Georgetown. -- 17-3
23 Louisville Reyne Smith finished with 30 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 98-73 win at SMU. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest. -- 15-5
24 Texas Tech JT Toppin finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 81-71 win at Cincinnati. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against Oklahoma State. -- 15-4
25 Clemson Chauncey Wiggins finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 72-57 win at Virginia Tech. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at NC State. -- 17-4
26 Vanderbilt Jason Edwards finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-69 win over Kentucky. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma. -- 16-4