Jordan Bohannon is a terrific shooter -- more specifically the best shooter Luka Garza has ever played with, according to Garza himself. But the 6-foot-1 senior, who missed most of last season because of hip surgery, had not been making shots lately. He entered Tuesday night's showdown with Northwestern sinking just 27.9% of his 3-point attempts through nine contests, thanks partly to a 1-of-7 performance from beyond the arc against Iowa State, and a 1-of-8 effort from deep against top-ranked Gonzaga.

So Fran McCaffery had a talk with him.

"He was preaching what he always has been since I've been here," Bohannon said. "He has all of the confidence in me -- and that's why he recruited me, because of how I've played on the court and my swag, and how much different we are on the court when I'm like that. … I think that [talk] kind of helped, him giving me a little nudge."

It sure looked like it against Northwestern.

Bohannon launched nine 3-pointers against the Wildcats, made six of them and finished with a game-high 24 points in Iowa's 87-72 win that dealt Chris Collins' team its first league loss of the season. Nineteen of those points came in the second half. Bohannon also recorded five rebounds and five assists.

"He was spectacular tonight," McCaffery said.

Iowa is No. 14 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Northwestern remains No. 17 -- one spot ahead of the Ohio State team the Wildcats beat last weekend. Iowa's next scheduled game is Saturday at Rutgers, which is No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1. Northwestern's next scheduled game is Sunday at Michigan, which is No. 20 in the Top 25 And 1.

