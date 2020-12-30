Jordan Bohannon is a terrific shooter -- more specifically the best shooter Luka Garza has ever played with, according to Garza himself. But the 6-foot-1 senior, who missed most of last season because of hip surgery, had not been making shots lately. He entered Tuesday night's showdown with Northwestern sinking just 27.9% of his 3-point attempts through nine contests, thanks partly to a 1-of-7 performance from beyond the arc against Iowa State, and a 1-of-8 effort from deep against top-ranked Gonzaga.
So Fran McCaffery had a talk with him.
"He was preaching what he always has been since I've been here," Bohannon said. "He has all of the confidence in me -- and that's why he recruited me, because of how I've played on the court and my swag, and how much different we are on the court when I'm like that. … I think that [talk] kind of helped, him giving me a little nudge."
It sure looked like it against Northwestern.
Bohannon launched nine 3-pointers against the Wildcats, made six of them and finished with a game-high 24 points in Iowa's 87-72 win that dealt Chris Collins' team its first league loss of the season. Nineteen of those points came in the second half. Bohannon also recorded five rebounds and five assists.
"He was spectacular tonight," McCaffery said.
Iowa is No. 14 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Northwestern remains No. 17 -- one spot ahead of the Ohio State team the Wildcats beat last weekend. Iowa's next scheduled game is Saturday at Rutgers, which is No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1. Northwestern's next scheduled game is Sunday at Michigan, which is No. 20 in the Top 25 And 1.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert made four 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 112-67 victory over Dixie State. The Zags' perfect record also includes wins over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Virginia.
|--
|9-0
|2
Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 20 points and two steals in Tuesday's 93-56 victory over Central Arkansas. The Bears' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win over Illinois.
|--
|7-0
|3
Kansas
|Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' lone loss in a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|8-1
|4
Tennessee
|Victor Bailey finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 80-60 victory over South Carolina Upstate. The Vols' perfect record also includes a win over Colorado.
|--
|6-0
|5
Villanova
|Collin Gillespie made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 85-68 victory at Marquette. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech.
|--
|8-1
|6
W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-51 victory over Northeastern. The Mountaineers' two losses are to Gonzaga and Kansas.
|--
|8-2
|7
Texas
|Greg Brown finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 77-74 victory over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova.
|1
|7-1
|8
Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 79-51 victory over Incarnate Word. The Red Raiders' two losses are to Kansas and Houston.
|1
|8-2
|9
Missouri
|Jeremiah Tilmon got a game-winning 3-point play in the final seconds and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 54-53 victory over Bradley. The Tigers' perfect record also includes a win over Illinois.
|1
|6-0
|10
Creighton
|Antwann Jones finished with 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 66-61 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays' two losses are single-digit losses to Kansas and Marquette.
|1
|7-2
|11
Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu made four 3-pointers and finished with 30 points in Saturday's 69-60 victory over Indiana. All three of Illinois' losses are to ranked teams.
|1
|7-3
|12
Minnesota
|Marcus Carr finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Monday's 81-56 victory over Michigan State. The Gophers' lone loss is a road loss to Illinois.
|1
|9-1
|13
Rutgers
|Montez Mathis finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-76 victory over Purdue. The Scarlet Knights' resume also features wins over Illinois, Syracuse and Maryland.
|1
|7-1
|14
Iowa
|Jordan Bohannon made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 87-72 victory over Northwestern. The Hawkeyes' two losses are to Gonzaga and Minnesota.
|1
|8-2
|15
Houston
|The Cougars missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 65-64 loss at Tulsa. Houston is still projected by KenPom to win the AAC by multiple games.
|8
|7-1
|16
Wisconsin
|The Badgers allowed Maryland to shoot 50.0% from the field in Monday's 70-64 loss at home. Wisconsin has now lost twice to sub-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|8-2
|17
Northwestern
|The Wildcats allowed Iowa to shoot 48.3% from the field in Tuesday's 87-72 loss to the Hawkeyes. Northwestern is 3-1 in the Big Ten heading into Sunday's game at Michigan.
|--
|6-2
|18
Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes missed 16 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 71-70 loss at Northwestern. Ohio State's only other loss was a shorthanded loss at Purdue.
|--
|7-2
|19
Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|3-2
|20
Michigan
|Franz Wagner finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 80-69 victory at Nebraska. Six of Michigan's seven wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|7-0
|21
Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-41 victory over Portland. Oregon's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Missouri.
|--
|6-1
|22
Arkansas
|Moses Moody finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-72 victory over Abilene Christian. The Razorbacks have won all of their games by double-digits.
|--
|8-0
|23
Xavier
|The Musketeers missed 24 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 65-61 loss at Creighton. Xavier's resume features wins over Oklahoma, Marquette and Cincinnati.
|--
|8-1
|24
Louisville
|Carlik Jones finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 62-59 victory over Kentucky. Louisville's lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin.
|--
|6-1
|25
Saint Louis
|Jordan Goodwin finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 62-46 victory over UM Kansas City. The Billikens' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Minnesota.
|--
|7-1
|26
LSU
|Cameron Thomas made five 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Tuesday's 77-54 victory over Texas A&M. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis.
|--
|6-1