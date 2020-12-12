When I spoke with Luka Garza earlier this year about what NBA front-office executives told him he must do to become a more-attractive prospect, he told me they understood he'd always be a limited athlete, but that if he got better at things like guarding ball-screens, while also improving on the things he could already do really well, there is a place for him in the NBA.
So he worked. And worked. And worked.
All offseason, under unusual circumstances, Garza worked and worked and worked. And the result of all of that work is an undeniably better version of Iowa's senior star.
Did you see what he did Friday night?
Garza took 14 shots, made 13 of them and finished with 34 points (in just 17 minutes) in a 105-77 victory over Iowa State. He was 6-of-7 from 3-point range and is now shooting 68.8% from beyond the arc on 3.2 attempts per game for an Iowa team that's 5-0 with a win over North Carolina.
"He can score inside. He can score outside," said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. "He scores wherever you put him."
Garza, the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year, is now averaging 30.4 and 9.2 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game. He's shooting 67.9 percent from the field and is, at this point, the obvious favorite to be everybody's Player of the Year.
Iowa is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Hawkeyes' next scheduled game is Sunday against Northern Illinois. Then, next Saturday, they're scheduled to play top-ranked Gonzaga.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record features wins over Kansas and West Virginia. The Zags have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|3-0
|2
Baylor
|Adam Flagler finished with 14 points and three steals in Wednesday's 83-52 victory over Stephen F. Austin. The Bears' perfect record features a double-digit win over Illinois.
|--
|4-0
|3
Iowa
|Luka Garza made six 3-pointers and finished with 34 points in Friday's 105-77 victory over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' 5-0 record includes a double-digit win over North Carolina.
|--
|5-0
|4
Kansas
|Ochai Agbaji finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Friday's 95-50 victory over Omaha. The Jayhawks' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|6-1
|5
Michigan St.
|Joey Hauser made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 79-61 victory over Western Michigan. Aaron Henry added 12 points and five assists.
|--
|5-0
|6
Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski finished with 22 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's 98-74 victory over Nebraska. The Bluejays' lone loss is a one-point loss at Kansas.
|--
|4-1
|7
Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-68 victory at Duke. The Illini's lone loss is a loss to No. 2 Baylor.
|--
|4-1
|8
Tennessee
|John Fulkerson finished with 11 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 56-47 victory over Colorado. Santiago Vescovi added 11 points and five assists.
|--
|1-0
|9
Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 18 points and six assists in Friday's 79-63 victory at Georgetown. The Wildcats' 5-1 record includes wins over Texas and Arizona State.
|--
|5-1
|10
W. Virginia
|Sean McNeil finished with 15 points and two rebounds in Friday's 62-50 victory over North Texas. The Mountaineers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Gonzaga.
|--
|5-1
|11
Virginia
|Virginia's lone loss is a one-point loss to San Francisco. The Cavaliers have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|3-1
|12
Houston
|Houston's perfect record features a double-digit win over Texas Tech. The Cougars have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|4-0
|13
Texas
|Greg Brown finished with 18 points and three blocks in Wednesday's 74-53 victory over Texas State. The Longhorns' 5-1 record features wins over North Carolina and Indiana.
|--
|5-1
|14
Texas Tech
|Kyler Edwards finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 51-44 victory over Abilene Christian. The Red Raiders' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Houston.
|--
|5-1
|15
Wisconsin
|Brad Davison finished with 23 points in Wednesday's 73-62 victory over Rhode Island. The Badgers' next scheduled game is against Northern Iowa.
|--
|4-1
|16
Ohio St.
|E.J. Liddell finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 90-85 victory at Notre Dame. Three of the Buckeyes' four wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|4-0
|17
Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. made five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Tuesday's 79-69 victory over Syracuse. The Scarlet Knights' next three scheduled games are against Maryland, Illinois and Ohio State.
|--
|4-0
|18
Duke
|The Blue Devils missed 17 of the 22 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 83-68 loss to Illinois. Duke has now lost two non-league games at home for the first time in nearly 40 years.
|--
|2-2
|19
N. Carolina
|UNC allowed the Hawkeyes to shoot 42.5% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 93-80 loss at Iowa. The Tar Heels' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|3-2
|20
Richmond
|Tyler Burton finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory over Northern Iowa. The Spiders' perfect record features a double-digit win at Kentucky.
|--
|4-0
|21
San Diego St
|Jordan Schakel finished with 25 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 80-68 victory at Arizona State. The Aztecs' 5-0 record also features a win over UCLA.
|--
|5-0
|22
Florida St.
|Raiquan Gray finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 69-67 overtime victory over Indiana. The Seminoles' next scheduled game is Saturday against Florida.
|--
|2-0
|23
Louisville
|Dre Davis finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 4-0 record also features a win over Seton Hall.
|--
|4-0
|24
Michigan
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench in Wednesday's 91-71 victory over Toledo. The Wolverines' next scheduled game is their Big Ten opener against Penn State.
|--
|5-0
|25
Saint Louis
|Gibson Jimerson finished with 21 points in Tuesday's 88-65 victory over Central Arkansas. The Billikens' 4-0 record features a win over LSU.
|--
|4-0
|26
LSU
|LSU's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis. The Tigers have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues.
|--
|3-1