College Basketball Rankings: James Wiseman and Memphis to face Oregon in matchup of Top 25 And 1 teams

The biggest story in college basketball is the fact that Memphis has decided to defiantly play what the NCAA has publicly said is a "likely ineligible" student-athlete -- namely James Wiseman, the presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. It's fascinating, unusual and undeniably risky.

It could lead to the Tigers' season being vacated.

It could lead to sanctions on the program.

Basically everything is on the table.

In the meantime, though, it's tremendous theater that'll provide endless storylines Tuesday night when Memphis plays Oregon in the Phil Knight Invitational at the Moda Center in Portland. It's a matchup between Knight's alma mater, Oregon, and the team led by the namesake of one of Nike's best-selling signature shoe lines, second-year Memphis coach Penny Hardaway.

But the story is Wiseman.

The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes through two games. He's been physically overwhelming for the competition so far. Unless Memphis and the NCAA reach some sort of resolution that removes Wiseman from the court in advance of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Week is expected to be in the starting lineup.

Memphis is No. 7 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Oregon is No. 14. And Kentucky, which plays Evansville Tuesday night, remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Xavier Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kentucky Nick Richards scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Eastern Kentucky. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and five assists. -- 2-0 2 Duke Cassius Stanley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Colorado State. Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists. -- 2-0 3 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 17 points and 11 assists in Sunday's win over Binghamton. Xavier Tillman added 17 points and eight rebounds. -- 1-1 4 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's win over Youngstown State. Steven Enoch added 17 points and 14 rebounds. -- 2-0 5 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. -- 1-1 6 Maryland Jalen Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island. The 6-10 center is averaging 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games. -- 2-0 7 Memphis Boogie Ellis sank six three-pointers and finished with 22 points in Friday's win over Illinois-Chicago. James Wiseman added 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. -- 2-0 8 N. Carolina Cole Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Wilmington. He's averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games. -- 2-0 9 Virginia Mamadi Diakite finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over James Madison. Virginia held the Dukes to 22.6% shooting from the field. -- 2-0 10 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev got 25 points in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Drew Timme added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench. -- 2-0 11 Seton Hall Sandro Mamukelashvili finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Stony Brook. Jared Rhoden added 11 points, two assists and two steals. -- 2-0 12 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Army. Saddiq Bey added 22 points. -- 1-0 13 Texas Tech TJ Holyfield scored 20 points in 24 minutes in Saturday's win over Bethune-Cookman. Davide Moretti added 13 points and five assists. -- 2-0 14 Oregon Anthony Mathis, a graduate-transfer from New Mexico, scored a career-high 30 points in Saturday's win over Boise State. Francis Okoro missed the game after being struck by an automobile earlier in the week. -- 2-0 15 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored 17 points on six field goal attempts in Friday's win over Davidson. Anfernee McLemore came off of the bench and added 12 points. -- 2-0 16 VCU Marcus Evans scored 13 points in Friday's win over North Texas. The Rams won despite shooting just 37.0% from the field. -- 2-0 17 Tennessee Lamonte Turner finished with a team-high 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's win over UNC Asheville. Yves Pons added 15 points and seven rebounds. -- 1-0 18 Ohio St. D.J. Carton came off of the bench and scored 13 points in Sunday's win over UMass Lowell. The Buckeyes shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range in the victory. -- 2-0 19 Florida The Gators shot 28.0% in Sunday's loss to Florida State. Kerry Blackshear, a preseason All-American, missed all five of his field-goal attempts. -- 1-1 20 Arizona Nico Mannion finished with 23 points and nine assists in Sunday's win over Illinois. Josh Green added 20 points and five rebounds. -- 2-0 21 Utah St. Justin Bean finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over Weber State. Sam Merrill added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. -- 2-0 22 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over Bowling Green. He was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. 1 1-0 23 Washington Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points in Friday's win over Baylor. The Huskies shot 46.7% from 3-point range in the victory. 1 1-0 24 Baylor The Bears missed 42 of their 65 field goal attempts in Friday's loss to Washington. Tristan Clark was responsible for 11 of those misses. 1 1-1 25 Texas Matt Coleman finished with 22 points and seven assists in Saturday's win at Purdue. Gerald Liddell added 14 points and eight rebounds. 1 2-0 26 Xavier Naji Marshall finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Friday's win over Siena. The junior forward is averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists through two games. NR 2-0

IN: Xavier

OUT: Saint Mary's