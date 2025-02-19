As someone who ranks things daily (trust me, I know better than most, and possibly better than all), ranking things is difficult — and especially so in the offseason. So everything else you're about to read should not be interpreted as a criticism. Because unless you criticize something in real time, I don't have much interest in listening to you criticize it in hindsight. Because criticizing mistakes in hindsight takes no skill at all.

It just takes a Twitter account.

For example: I don't remember criticizing where 247Sports had John Tonje ranked among transfers last season, probably because I don't even remember thinking about where 247Sports had John Tonje ranked among transfers last offseason.

Curious, though, I looked it up this morning.

He was No. 296.

So, yeah, what a story. This 6-foot-5 guard who started his college career at Colorado State, played four seasons there, transferred to Missouri, played eight games there, then transferred to Wisconsin and was labeled the 296th best transfer in college basketball, got 31 points, four steals and three rebounds in Tuesday's 95-74 win over Illinois. On the season, Tonje is now averaging 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for a Wisconsin team that's No. 7 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Thats's incredible.

Again, Tonje has gone from someone who was ranked as the 296th transfer in the country to someone who could, at this point, reasonably be called a likely First Team All-American. He's scored at least 31 in two straight outings. His next game is Saturday against Oregon.

