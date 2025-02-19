As someone who ranks things daily (trust me, I know better than most, and possibly better than all), ranking things is difficult — and especially so in the offseason. So everything else you're about to read should not be interpreted as a criticism. Because unless you criticize something in real time, I don't have much interest in listening to you criticize it in hindsight. Because criticizing mistakes in hindsight takes no skill at all.
It just takes a Twitter account.
For example: I don't remember criticizing where 247Sports had John Tonje ranked among transfers last season, probably because I don't even remember thinking about where 247Sports had John Tonje ranked among transfers last offseason.
Curious, though, I looked it up this morning.
So, yeah, what a story. This 6-foot-5 guard who started his college career at Colorado State, played four seasons there, transferred to Missouri, played eight games there, then transferred to Wisconsin and was labeled the 296th best transfer in college basketball, got 31 points, four steals and three rebounds in Tuesday's 95-74 win over Illinois. On the season, Tonje is now averaging 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for a Wisconsin team that's No. 7 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Thats's incredible.
Again, Tonje has gone from someone who was ranked as the 296th transfer in the country to someone who could, at this point, reasonably be called a likely First Team All-American. He's scored at least 31 in two straight outings. His next game is Saturday against Oregon.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 94-85 win at Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Arkansas.
|--
|23-2
|2
Alabama
|Mark Sears was 4-of-17 from the field in Saturday's 94-85 loss to Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|21-4
|3
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-63 win over Oklahoma. The Gators' next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|23-3
|4
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 80-62 win at Virginia. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|23-3
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and four rebounds in an 80-65 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|22-4
|6
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 22 points and eight assists in Saturday's 81-76 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|21-5
|7
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 31 points and three rebounds in a 94-65 win over Illinois. The Badgers' next game is on Saturday vs. Oregon.
|2
|21-5
|8
Iowa St.
|Dishon Jackson finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Houston.
|--
|21-5
|9
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps committed seven turnovers in Tuesday's 70-54 loss at Mississippi State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|2
|20-6
|10
St. John's
|RJ Luis Jr. finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 79-73 win over Creighton. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at DePaul.
|1
|22-4
|11
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 12 points and three assists in Tuesday's 75-66 win over Purdue. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Michigan.
|4
|21-5
|12
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 14 points and five assists in Tuesday's 80-56 win over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday at Villanova.
|--
|20-6
|13
Michigan
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 86-83 win at Ohio State. The Wolverines' next game is Friday against Michigan State.
|--
|20-5
|14
Purdue
|Braden Smith committed six turnovers in Tuesday's 75-66 loss at Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Indiana.
|4
|19-8
|15
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 25 points and four steals in Tuesday's 70-54 win over Texas A&M. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|2
|19-7
|16
Texas Tech
|Kerwin Walton was 0-of-3 from the field in Tuesday's 69-66 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|2
|20-6
|17
Kentucky
|Koby Brea was 0-of-6 from the field in Saturday's 82-78 loss at Texas. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Vanderbilt.
|1
|17-8
|18
Ole Miss
|Sean Pedulla was 4-of-14 from the field in Saturday's 81-71 loss to Mississippi State. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|19-7
|19
Arizona
|Tobe Awaka finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 74-67 win at Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|18-8
|20
Missouri
|Caleb Grill finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 87-74 win at Georgia. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|1
|19-6
|21
Creighton
|Isaac Traudt was 1-of-5 from the field in Sunday's 79-73 loss at St. John's. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|1
|18-8
|22
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn finished with 16 points and six assists in Sunday's 75-60 win at Notre Dame. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|1
|20-6
|23
Maryland
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 26 points and seven assists in Sunday's 101-75 win over Iowa. The Terrapins' next game is Thursday against USC.
|1
|20-6
|24
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty was 4-of-18 from the field in Sunday's 84-79 OT loss at Wichita State. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Florida Atlantic.
|1
|21-5
|25
Clemson
|Dillon Hunter finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 72-46 win at Florida State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at SMU.
|1
|21-5
|26
Saint Mary's
|Paulius Murauskas finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 77-56 win over Washington State. The Gaels' next game is Wednesday against Portland.
|NR
|23-4