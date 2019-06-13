College basketball rankings: Kansas adds a four-star recruit to climb into top 5 of the Top 25 And 1

An NCAA official told CBS Sports on Tuesday that at least six schools will receive notices of allegations featuring Level I violations this summer. It's possible, if not probable, Kansas will be one of them. So a bumpy mess, in some form, could be in the Jayhawks' future.

The present is still good, though.

All things considered, it's been a nice June for KU.

First, Iowa graduate transfer Isaiah Moss committed to the Jayhawks and provided them with an experienced and accomplished perimeter threat — evidence being that the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 9.2 points and 1.8 assists in 24.1 minutes per game last season while shooting 42.1% from the 3-point line.

His addition was enough to push Kansas into the top 10 of the 2019-20 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Then, fast-forward to Tuesday, and four-star forward Jalen Wilson also committed to the Jayhawks. He's a a top-50 prospect who previously signed with Michigan. The 6-8 forward will add talent, versatility and depth to Bill Self's roster.

So now Kansas is up to No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1 — where Michigan State remains No. 1 and is the betting favorite in Las Vegas, according to odds posted at the Westgate SuperBook.

Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. Coach: Tom Izzo



2018-19 record: 32-7



Notable players gone: Nick Ward, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins



Notable players returning: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham



Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble



2 Duke Coach: Mike Krzyzewski



2018-19 record: 32-6



Notable players gone: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden



Notable players returning: Tre Jones, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker



Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley



3 Kentucky Coach: John Calipari



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker



Notable players returning: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery



Expected additions: Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Brennan Canada



4 Louisville Coach: Chris Mack



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, V.J. King



Notable players returning: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry



Expected additions: Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski



5 Kansas

Coach: Bill Self

2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes



Notable players returning: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot



Expected additions: Isaiah Moss, Jalen Wilson, Isaac McBride, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna



6 Maryland Coach: Mark Turgeon



2018-19 record: 23-11



Notable players gone: Bruno Fernando, Ivan Bender



Notable players returning: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo



Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott, Chol Marial, Hakim Hart



7 Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway



2018-19 record: 22-14



Notable players gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones, Victor Enoh, David Wingett



Notable players returning: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax



Expected additions: James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce

8 N. Carolina Coach: Roy Williams



2018-19 record: 29-7



Notable players gone: Coby White, Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Seventh Woods



Notable players returning: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black



Expected additions: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce



9 Virginia Coach: Tony Bennett



2018-19 record: 35-3



Notable players gone: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt, Marco Anthony



Notable players returning: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark



Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy, Tomas Woldetensae



10 Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players gone: Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones, Greg Foster



Notable players returning: Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi



Expected additions: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet



11 Seton Hall Coach: Kevin Willard



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players gone: Michael Nzei



Notable players returning: Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Taurean Thompson, Jared Rhoden, Anthony Nelson, Romaro Gill, Shavar Reynolds, Darnell Brodie



Expected additions: Ike Obiagu, Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis

12 Villanova Coach: Jay Wright



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly



Notable players returning: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney



Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon



13 Texas Tech Coach: Chris Beard



2018-19 record: 31-7



Notable players gone: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore



Notable players returning: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov



Expected additions: Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon, Clarence Nadolny, Tyreek Smith

14 Arizona Coach: Sean Miller



2018-19 record: 17-15



Notable players gone: Brandon Randolph, Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Devonaire Doutrive



Notable players returning: Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello



Expected additions: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings



15 Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl



2018-19 record: 30-10



Notable players gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke,



Notable players returning: Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy



Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson, Javon Franklin



16 Iowa

Coach: Fran McCaffery



2018-19 record: 23-12



Notable players gone: Tyler Cook, Nicolas Baer, Isaiah Moss, Maishe Dailey



Notable players returning: Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl



Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint



17 Purdue Coach: Matt Painter



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert



Notable players returning: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic



Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis, Jahaad Proctor



18 VCU Coach: Mike Rhoades



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players gone: Michael Gilmore, Sean Mobley



Notable players returning: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield



Expected additions: Jarren McAlister, Tre Clarke



19 Tennessee Coach: Rick Barnes



2018-19 record: 31-6



Notable players gone: Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone, Kyle Alexander, Derrick Walker



Notable players returning: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson



Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines



20 Baylor Coach: Scott Drew



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players gone: Makai Mason, King McClure



Notable players returning: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital



Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner

21 Ohio St. Coach: Chris Holtmann



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods, Jaedon LeDee



Notable players returning: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow



Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker 22 Davidson Coach: Bob McKillop



2018-19 record: 24-10



Notable players gone: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic



Notable players returning: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones



Expected additions: N/A 23 Utah St. 2018-19 record: 28-7 Notable players gone: Quinn Taylor, Dwayne Brown Notable players returning: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter, Justin Bean Expected additions: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow, Cade Potter, Jakub Karwowski 24 Saint Mary's Coach: Randy Bennett 2018-19 record: 22-12 Notable players gone: Jordan Hunter Notable players returning: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse, Elijah Thomas, Matthias Tass, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry Expected additions: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen 25 LSU Coach: Will Wade



2018-19 record: 28-7



Notable players gone: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell Bigby-Williams



Notable players returning: Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart, Emitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days



Expected additions: Trendon Watford, James Bishop, Charles Manning



26 Creighton Coach: Greg McDermott



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players gone: Kaleb Joseph, Martin Krampelj, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling



Notable players returning: Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop



Expected additions: Shareef Mitchell, Jalen Windham

Top 25 And 1 analysis