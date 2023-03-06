Kansas dropped to No. 4 in this week's Coaches Poll after losing 75-59 at Texas on Saturday. The defeat brought an end to a seven-game wining streak for the Jayhawks, who won the Big 12 title outright and remain a projected No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's Bracketology.

However, No. 3 Purdue and No. 2 UCLA each rose to pass KU this week after undefeated weeks. Both the Boilermakers and Bruins won their respective leagues by multiple games and have fewer losses than Kansas. The Jayhawks weren't the only top-five team to tumble after taking a loss this weekend, however, as Alabama dropped three spots after losing at Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide are also a projected No. 1 seed in Palm's Bracketology and the outright SEC champions but haven't looked as sharp recently amid off-court distractions involving star freshman Brandon Miller.

The biggest riser in this week's poll is No. 21 Duke, which came surging back into the poll after beating arch rival North Carolina on the road Saturday to enter the postseason on a six-game winning streak. Fellow blue blood Kentucky also cracked the Coaches Poll at No. 24 after beating Arkansas on the road to enter the SEC Tournament with five wins in its past six games. .

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Providence 30; Maryland 26; FAU 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan State 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise State 1.

