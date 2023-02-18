top25and1-kansas-baylor.jpg
USATSI

Kansas was, just three weeks ago, 5-3 in the Big 12 and on a three-game losing streak heading into a SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kentucky inside Rupp Arena. Suddenly, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self was on the verge of possibly suffering the first four-game losing streak in his 20 years at KU, and the likelihood of winning at least a share of a 17th Big 12 regular-season title seemed more in jeopardy than it's normally been.

But now look.

The Jayhawks A) beat John Calipari's Wildcats on the road to snap their three-game losing streak three Saturdays ago, B) are 5-1 since losing 75-69 at Baylor last month and, C) are sitting atop the league standings -- in a first-place tie with Texas and Baylor. That's among the reasons Saturday's rematch between the Jayhawks and Bears — i.e, our past two national champions — is arguably the weekend's top game, because only the winner inside Allen Fieldhouse will remain in first with just four regular-season contests remaining.

"The season has been flying by," said Kansas star Jalen Wilson. "It feels like [just] yesterday, we lost three in a row. But we've been pulling out some good games … and now we're back right in the position we want to be in."

Kansas is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Alabama. Baylor is No. 6. The Jayhawks and Bears are two of the five Big 12 schools in the top 16 of the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 7 Texas, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 16 Kansas State.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 20 points and four assists in Thursday's 80-65 win at SMU. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Memphis. -- 24-2
2 Alabama Noah Clowney missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 68-59 loss at Tennessee.The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Georgia. -- 22-4
3 Kansas Gradey Dick finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 87-76 win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Baylor. -- 21-5
4 Purdue Purdue shot just 15.4% from 3-point range in Thursday's 68-54 loss at Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Ohio State. -- 23-4
5 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 73-64 win over Stanford. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Cal. -- 22-4
6 Baylor LJ Cryer finished with 26 points and one rebound in Monday's 79-67 win over West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 20-6
7 Texas Timmy Allen was held to just two points in Monday's 74-67 loss at Texas Tech. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma. -- 20-6
8 Virginia Kihei Clark finished with 14 points and six assists in Wednesday's 61-58 win at Louisville. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Notre Dame. -- 20-4
9 Arizona Kerr Kriisa finished with 17 points and six assists in Thursday's 88-62 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Colorado. -- 23-4
10 Gonzaga Julian Strawther finished with 30 points and three rebounds in Thursday's 108-65 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Pepperdine. -- 22-5
11 Marquette Stevie Mitchell finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 69-68 win over Xavier. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Creighton. -- 21-6
12 Xavier Adam Kunkel missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 69-68 loss at Marquette. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against DePaul. -- 19-7
13 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 23 points and two steals in Monday's 80-72 win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest. -- 21-5
14 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 68-59 win over Alabama. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky. -- 20-6
15 Iowa St. Aljaz Kunc finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 70-59 win over TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas State. -- 17-8
16 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 79-65 loss at Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. -- 19-7
17 Saint Mary's Mitchell Saxen finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 62-59 win at San Diego. The Gaels' next game is Saturday against BYU. -- 23-5
18 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 10 points and three assists in Wednesday's 45-43 win at Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against Colorado State. -- 21-5
19 Northwestern Boo Buie finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 64-62 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Iowa. -- 19-7
20 Indiana Miller Kopp finished 1 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 64-62 loss at Northwestern. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday against Illinois. -- 18-8
21 UConn Adama Sanogo missed 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 56-53 loss at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall. -- 19-7
22 Nevada Will Baker finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Utah State. -- 20-6
23 Providence Devin Carter finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime win over Creighton. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Villanova. -- 19-7
24 Creighton Baylor Scheierman missed 10 of the 12 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime loss at Providence. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at St. John's. -- 17-9
25 Maryland Jahmir Young finished with 20 points and four assists in Thursday's 68-54 win over Purdue. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday at Nebraska. -- 18-8
26 Pittsburgh Blake Hinson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 victory over Boston College. The Panthers' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech. -- 19-7