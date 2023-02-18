Kansas was, just three weeks ago, 5-3 in the Big 12 and on a three-game losing streak heading into a SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Kentucky inside Rupp Arena. Suddenly, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self was on the verge of possibly suffering the first four-game losing streak in his 20 years at KU, and the likelihood of winning at least a share of a 17th Big 12 regular-season title seemed more in jeopardy than it's normally been.
But now look.
The Jayhawks A) beat John Calipari's Wildcats on the road to snap their three-game losing streak three Saturdays ago, B) are 5-1 since losing 75-69 at Baylor last month and, C) are sitting atop the league standings -- in a first-place tie with Texas and Baylor. That's among the reasons Saturday's rematch between the Jayhawks and Bears — i.e, our past two national champions — is arguably the weekend's top game, because only the winner inside Allen Fieldhouse will remain in first with just four regular-season contests remaining.
"The season has been flying by," said Kansas star Jalen Wilson. "It feels like [just] yesterday, we lost three in a row. But we've been pulling out some good games … and now we're back right in the position we want to be in."
Kansas is No. 3 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- behind only No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Alabama. Baylor is No. 6. The Jayhawks and Bears are two of the five Big 12 schools in the top 16 of the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 7 Texas, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 16 Kansas State.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 20 points and four assists in Thursday's 80-65 win at SMU. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Memphis.
|--
|24-2
|2
Alabama
|Noah Clowney missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 68-59 loss at Tennessee.The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Georgia.
|--
|22-4
|3
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 87-76 win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|21-5
|4
Purdue
|Purdue shot just 15.4% from 3-point range in Thursday's 68-54 loss at Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday against Ohio State.
|--
|23-4
|5
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 73-64 win over Stanford. The Bruins' next game is Saturday against Cal.
|--
|22-4
|6
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 26 points and one rebound in Monday's 79-67 win over West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|20-6
|7
Texas
|Timmy Allen was held to just two points in Monday's 74-67 loss at Texas Tech. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|20-6
|8
Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 14 points and six assists in Wednesday's 61-58 win at Louisville. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Notre Dame.
|--
|20-4
|9
Arizona
|Kerr Kriisa finished with 17 points and six assists in Thursday's 88-62 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Colorado.
|--
|23-4
|10
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 30 points and three rebounds in Thursday's 108-65 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Saturday at Pepperdine.
|--
|22-5
|11
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 69-68 win over Xavier. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Creighton.
|--
|21-6
|12
Xavier
|Adam Kunkel missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 69-68 loss at Marquette. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|19-7
|13
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 23 points and two steals in Monday's 80-72 win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|21-5
|14
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 68-59 win over Alabama. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|--
|20-6
|15
Iowa St.
|Aljaz Kunc finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 70-59 win over TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|17-8
|16
Kansas St.
|Markquis Nowell finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 79-65 loss at Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|19-7
|17
Saint Mary's
|Mitchell Saxen finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 62-59 win at San Diego. The Gaels' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|--
|23-5
|18
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 10 points and three assists in Wednesday's 45-43 win at Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against Colorado State.
|--
|21-5
|19
Northwestern
|Boo Buie finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 64-62 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Iowa.
|--
|19-7
|20
Indiana
|Miller Kopp finished 1 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 64-62 loss at Northwestern. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|18-8
|21
UConn
|Adama Sanogo missed 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 56-53 loss at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|--
|19-7
|22
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|20-6
|23
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime win over Creighton. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|--
|19-7
|24
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman missed 10 of the 12 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime loss at Providence. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|17-9
|25
Maryland
|Jahmir Young finished with 20 points and four assists in Thursday's 68-54 win over Purdue. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday at Nebraska.
|--
|18-8
|26
Pittsburgh
|Blake Hinson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 victory over Boston College. The Panthers' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|19-7