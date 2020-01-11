College Basketball Rankings: Kansas and Baylor set for showdown of top-10 teams in Top 25 And 1
The Bears will be trying to get their first win at Allen Fieldhouse when they face the Jayhawks
Earlier this week, on CBS Sports Network, I was asked if I believe this will be the season Baylor wins its first Big 12 regular-season title. "I do not believe that," I said. But I also made it clear that that's only my answer because I think Kansas is going to win its 19th Big 12 regular-season title. And I emphasized that my opinion should not be interpreted as a criticism of the Bears because, like most others, I believe Baylor is a legitimate Final Four contender regardless of whether Baylor finishes behind KU in the Big 12 standings.
So Saturday's game should be fun.
It's Baylor vs. Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse -- a place where, yes, Baylor is 0-17 all-time. But the Bears seem like a reasonable threat to snap that streak in this one. And, if they do, they'll take early control of the Big 12 race and enhance a resume that's already in contention to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
"We're here to make history -- and we've got the pieces," said Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo, according to kcentv.com. "We're very deep. It's going to be a great game ... and we've got the potential to come out of there with a W."
Kansas is No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Baylor is No. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBS or streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Joel Ayayi finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 94-50 victory at San Diego. The Zags' resume features victories over Oregon and Arizona.
|--
|17-1
|2
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's 79-53 victory at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' two losses are away-from-home losses to top-20 teams by a total of three points.
|--
|12-2
|3
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's 73-64 victory at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Wake Forest.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt. The Tigers aren't scheduled to play a currently ranked team until they host Kentucky on the first day of February.
|--
|14-0
|5
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 74-73 victory over Arizona. The Ducks own five wins over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Michigan, Seton Hall and Memphis.
|--
|13-3
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 19 points and four assists in Wednesday's 72-52 victory at Wyoming. This is the Aztecs' best start to a season since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season.
|--
|16-0
|7
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-52 win at Texas Tech. The Bears will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|--
|12-1
|8
|Butler
|Jordan Tucker got 17 points off the bench in Friday's 70-58 victory at Providence. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|--
|15-1
|9
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games.
|--
|14-2
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 27 points and six assists in Thursday's 74-58 victory over Minnesota. The Spartans will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Purdue.
|--
|13-3
|11
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-58 victory over Miami. The Cardinals will take a 3-1 ACC record into Saturday's game at Notre Dame.
|--
|12-3
|12
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 64-59 victory at Creighton. Villanova is 7-1 in its past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Marquette.
|--
|11-3
|13
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 55-41 victory at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' resume features wins over Ohio State and Wichita State.
|--
|12-2
|14
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals in Tuesday's 78-69 victory at Georgia. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Alabama.
|1
|11-3
|15
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes missed 22 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 67-55 loss at Maryland. Ohio State is 2-4 in its past six games with multiple losses to unranked opponents.
|1
|11-4
|16
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin was limited because of foul trouble but still finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage.
|1
|13-2
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins finished with 17 turnovers and 11 assists in Friday's 67-49 loss at Iowa. Anthony Cowan missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in defeat.
|3
|13-3
|18
|Michigan
|Zavier Simpson finished with 22 points and nine assists in Thursday's 84-78 victory over Purdue. The Wolverines are the only team that's beaten Gonzaga.
|--
|11-4
|19
|Wichita St.
|Jamarius Burton finished with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in Thursday's 76-67 victory over Memphis. Wichita State's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to West Virginia.
|--
|14-1
|20
|Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 72-61 victory over Penn State. Rutgers will take a six-game winning streak in Saturday's game at Illinois.
|--
|12-3
|21
|Penn St.
|The Nittany Lions finished with 14 turnovers and just nine assists in Tuesday's 72-61 loss at Rutgers. The loss snapped Penn State's five-game winning streak.
|--
|12-3
|22
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss to Baylor. It was just the second loss of the season for Texas Tech in games in which Jahmi'us Ramsey has played.
|--
|10-4
|23
|Creighton
|Creighton squandered a double-digit lead Tuesday and lost 64-59 to Villanova. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|12-4
|24
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 83-71 victory at Xavier. The Pirates will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Marquette.
|--
|11-4
|25
|Memphis
|The Tigers missed 17 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 76-67 loss at Wichita State. Memphis is now 10-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas.
|--
|12-3
|26
|Arizona
|The Wildcats finished with 12 turnovers and 11 assists in Thursday's 74-73 loss at Oregon. Arizona is 2-4 in its past six games.
|--
|11-4
-
