College Basketball Rankings: Kansas and Baylor set for showdown of top-10 teams in Top 25 And 1

Earlier this week, on CBS Sports Network, I was asked if I believe this will be the season Baylor wins its first Big 12 regular-season title. "I do not believe that," I said. But I also made it clear that that's only my answer because I think Kansas is going to win its 19th Big 12 regular-season title. And I emphasized that my opinion should not be interpreted as a criticism of the Bears because, like most others, I believe Baylor is a legitimate Final Four contender regardless of whether Baylor finishes behind KU in the Big 12 standings.

So Saturday's game should be fun.

It's Baylor vs. Kansas inside Allen Fieldhouse -- a place where, yes, Baylor is 0-17 all-time. But the Bears seem like a reasonable threat to snap that streak in this one. And, if they do, they'll take early control of the Big 12 race and enhance a resume that's already in contention to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"We're here to make history -- and we've got the pieces," said Baylor guard Devonte Bandoo, according to kcentv.com. "We're very deep. It's going to be a great game ... and we've got the potential to come out of there with a W."

Kansas is No. 2 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Baylor is No. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBS or streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1