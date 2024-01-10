If you listened to Sunday's episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast, you likely know Matt Norlander and I anticipated Tuesday night possibly getting wild with Purdue and Houston both on the road against unranked but quality opponents inside Pinnacle Bank and Hilton Coliseum, respectively.
It got even wilder than we thought.
Both lost.
First, Houston fell at Iowa State 57-53. Then, Purdue fell at Nebraska 88-72. The Boilermakers (No. 1) and Cougars (No. 2) led Tuesday's morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which means there's a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
It's Kansas.
Even as somebody who had KU No. 1 in the preseason, and as somebody who still believes Kansas will probably be my pick to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament, I can acknowledge the Jayhawks haven't been consistently sharp this season. They've played closer-than-they-should've-been games with sub-100 NET teams like Missouri, Indiana and Eastern Illinois, and they were fortunate to get past unranked TCU at home this past weekend. All of that is among the reasons Kansas' computer numbers aren't great.
But I'm forever more interested in résumés than I am in efficiency numbers, and KU's résumé is super strong.
TRIVIA TIME: How many teams have three wins over teams ranked in the top eight of the Top 25 And 1 and zero losses to teams ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1?
Answer: Kansas.
The Jayhawks are 13-1 with three Quadrant 1 victories, but that alone doesn't properly tell the story. All three of those Q1 victories — neutral-court wins over Tennessee and Kentucky, and a win over UConn at home — are among the best you can get. They are wins over the schools ranked No. 4 (Tennessee), No. 5 (UConn) and No. 8 (Kentucky) in the Top 25 And 1. And KU's lone loss is to the school ranked No. 13 (Marquette) in the Top 25 And 1.
So the Jayhawks are No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Wednesday night's game at UCF. According to KenPom.com, Kansas projects as at least a four-point favorite in each of its next five games. So there's a realistic scenario that has Kansas sitting at 18-1 heading into a Jan. 27 game at Iowa State, the same place where previously unbeaten Houston just lost.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at UCF.
|2
|13-1
|2
Purdue
|Purdue allowed Nebraska to shoot 50.9% from the field in Tuesday's 88-72 loss. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|1
|14-2
|3
Houston
|L.J. Cryer was 1 of 9 from the field in Tuesday's 57-53 loss to Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at TCU.
|1
|14-1
|4
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 win over Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|11-3
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Friday's 88-81 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier.
|--
|13-2
|6
Memphis
David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA.
|--
|13-2
|7
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 23 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-73 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington State.
|--
|12-3
|8
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham finished with 23 points and two assists in Tuesday's 90-77 win over Missouri. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|12-2
|9
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins was 3-of-9 from the field in Friday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|11-3
|10
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 65-55 win at Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|11-3
|11
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 15 points and five assists in Saturday's 71-63 win over Iowa State. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday at TCU.
|--
|13-1
|12
Wisconsin
|Tyler Wahl finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-72 win over Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Ohio State.
|--
|11-3
|13
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek was 1-of-6 shooting from the field in Saturday's 78-75 loss at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Butler.
|--
|11-4
|14
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-53 win at Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|12-3
|15
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-72 win over BYU. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|13-2
|16
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 66-55 win over Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|13-2
|17
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-78 win at San Jose State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at New Mexico.
|--
|14-2
|18
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-59 win over Wyoming. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at UNLV.
|--
|15-1
|19
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-53 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|NR
|12-3
|20
Nevada
|Kenan Blackshear finished with 22 points and three assists in Tuesday's 67-54 win over Air Force. The Wolf Pack's next game is Friday against Boise State.
|--
|15-1
|21
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes scored 18 points and had four rebounds in Wednesday's 72-59 win at Davidson. The Flyers' next game is Sunday against UMass.
|--
|12-2
|22
Ole Miss
|Ole Miss allowed 19 offensive rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 loss at Tennessee. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Florida.
|--
|13-1
|23
Colo. St.
|Colorado State missed 12 of the 16 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 65-58 loss at Boise State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against Air Force.
|4
|13-3
|24
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 84-58 win at DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|NR
|12-4
|25
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and four assists in Tuesday's 90-73 win over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|1
|13-2
|26
Texas
|Dylan Disu finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 74-73 win at Cincinnati. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|NR
|12-3