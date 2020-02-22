College basketball rankings: Kansas at Baylor highlights Saturday schedule that could shakeup Top 25 And 1

Gonzaga has been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for 55 consecutive mornings. Baylor has been No. 2 for 42 straight days. So while it's true that the top of these (and all other) rankings were constantly changing early in the season, things have certainly steadied lately.

Consider: The top six teams in the Top 25 And 1 -- Gonzaga, Baylor, San Diego State, Kansas, Dayton and Maryland -- enter this weekend with a combined record of 146-11. They've combined to win 103 straight games. So, as I've said before, whether any of them are truly great relative to great teams from other seasons can be debated, but there's no denying they've established themselves as reliable winners in this season.

Kansas and Baylor play each other Saturday.

It's the biggest game on the schedule -- and perhaps the biggest game of the season to date. If the Bears win, they'll have a two-game lead over KU in the Big 12 standings with just four regular-season games remaining. Put another way, if the Bears win, it'll be a near certainty that they'll soon clinch their first conference title since 1950.

Tip-off is scheduled for noon ET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings