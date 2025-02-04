Iowa State entered on a two-game losing streak despite top-10 computer numbers. Kansas entered with a 1-2 record in its previous three games-- despite also having top-10 computer numbers -- and was coming off of a defeat in which it had blown its biggest lead in a loss in the history of the program.

Weird game.

Frankly, it was reasonable to start asking questions about both teams — but it was Kansas that put a stop to its misery late Monday, and Iowa State that didn't, in a high-profile showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Final score: Kansas 69, Iowa State 52.

Zeke Mayo led all scorers with 17 points on 13 shots while tightening the Big 12 race that's led by Houston and Arizona, both of which are 9-1 in the conference with 10 regular-season games to play. The Jayhawks won in part because Iowa State (was shorthanded) and struggled from the 3-point line, where the Cyclones missed 18 of the 21 shots they took.

"This is a crazy year in college basketball," Kansas coach Bill Self told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt late Monday. "There's a ton of really, really terrific teams; I wouldn't put us in that category. But I think we have potential to get into that category, and it should make for a crazy March."

I think I speak for all college basketball fans when I say ... I hope so. Kansas is up to No. 15 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which caused Texas Tech to be pushed down one spot to No. 16, no fault of its own. Iowa State is down to No. 8. after entering the record books Monday as the first team since 1975 to experience a third consecutive double-digit loss while being ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Cyclones host TCU on Saturday.

