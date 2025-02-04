Iowa State entered on a two-game losing streak despite top-10 computer numbers. Kansas entered with a 1-2 record in its previous three games-- despite also having top-10 computer numbers -- and was coming off of a defeat in which it had blown its biggest lead in a loss in the history of the program.
Weird game.
Frankly, it was reasonable to start asking questions about both teams — but it was Kansas that put a stop to its misery late Monday, and Iowa State that didn't, in a high-profile showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Final score: Kansas 69, Iowa State 52.
Zeke Mayo led all scorers with 17 points on 13 shots while tightening the Big 12 race that's led by Houston and Arizona, both of which are 9-1 in the conference with 10 regular-season games to play. The Jayhawks won in part because Iowa State (was shorthanded) and struggled from the 3-point line, where the Cyclones missed 18 of the 21 shots they took.
"This is a crazy year in college basketball," Kansas coach Bill Self told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt late Monday. "There's a ton of really, really terrific teams; I wouldn't put us in that category. But I think we have potential to get into that category, and it should make for a crazy March."
I think I speak for all college basketball fans when I say ... I hope so. Kansas is up to No. 15 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which caused Texas Tech to be pushed down one spot to No. 16, no fault of its own. Iowa State is down to No. 8. after entering the record books Monday as the first team since 1975 to experience a third consecutive double-digit loss while being ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Cyclones host TCU on Saturday.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 92-82 win at Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|20-1
|2
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 21 points and seven assists in Saturday's 87-70 win over North Carolina. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Syracuse.
|--
|19-2
|3
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 20 points and six assists in Saturday's 90-69 win over Georgia. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|--
|19-3
|4
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 64-44 win over Florida. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|--
|18-4
|5
Florida
|Alijah Martin was 2 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 64-44 loss at Tennessee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|18-3
|6
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell was 3 of 10 from the field in Saturday's 77-69 loss to UConn. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at St. John's.
|1
|18-4
|7
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman was 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 70-64 loss at USC. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|1
|18-3
|8
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson was 3 of 13 from the field in Monday's 69-52 loss at Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|2
|17-5
|9
Kentucky
|Koby Brea was 2 of 8 from the field in Saturday's 89-79 loss to Arkansas. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|15-6
|10
Houston
|Milos Uzan was 4 of 12 from the field in Saturday's 82-81 overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-4
|11
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 24 points and seven assists in Friday's 81-76 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Iowa.
|--
|17-5
|12
Texas A&M
|Wade Taylor IV finished with 25 points and two assists in Saturday's 76-72 win at South Carolina. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at Missouri.
|--
|17-5
|13
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with 26 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-83 win at Rice. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Tulsa.
|--
|18-4
|14
Missouri
|Caleb Grill finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 88-61 win at Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Tennessee.
|--
|17-4
|15
Kansas
|Zeke Mayo finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 69-52 win over Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|1
|16-6
|16
Texas Tech
|Chance McMillian finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 82-81 overtime win at Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Baylor.
|1
|17-4
|17
Ole Miss
|Jaylen Murray was 0 of\ 6 from the field in Saturday's 92-82 loss to Auburn. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday against Kentucky.
|--
|16-6
|18
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 66-63 win at Rutgers. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday against Oregon.
|--
|16-5
|19
St. John's
|Kadary Richmond finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 68-66 win over Providence. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Marquette.
|--
|19-3
|20
Miss. St.
|Michael Nwoko was 0 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 88-61 loss to Missouri. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|16-6
|21
Clemson
|Chase Hunter finished with 20 points and two assists in Saturday's 68-58 win at NC State. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Tech.
|--
|18-4
|22
Maryland
|Derik Queen finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 76-68 win over Wisconsin. The Terrapins' next game is Thursday at Ohio State.
|--
|17-5
|23
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 27 points and three assists in Saturday's 75-69 win at Northwestern. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|17-5
|24
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 27 points and seven assists in Saturday's 81-72 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at BYU.
|--
|15-6
|25
Illinois
|Will Riley finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 87-79 win over Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Wednesday at Rutgers.
|--
|15-7
|26
Louisville
|Reyne Smith was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 77-70 loss at Georgia Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at Boston College.
|--
|16-6