The national coach of the year race is fluid and remains undecided. A reasonable case could be made for Marquette's Shaka Smart, Purdue's Matt Painter, Kansas State's Jerome Tang, Houston's Kelvin Sampson or UCLA's Mick Cronin. But, as I explained during "Inside College Basketball" on Tuesday night, if I had to submit a ballot right now I would put Bill Self's name on it.

What he's doing is incredible.

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach secured at least a share of yet another Big 12 title late Tuesday with a 67-63 victory over Texas Tech. If Texas loses at TCU on Wednesday, or if Kansas wins at Texas on Saturday, the Jayhawks will have the outright league championship despite Self losing six of the top eight scorers, including two first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, from last season's team that won the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

"I always envision us having good years ... but if you would've told me before the year that this team would do what they've done this year, and accomplish what they've accomplished so far this year, I would've said that would've probably been a little bit of a reach," Self said. "We [were] 6-4 [in the league] and [had to] go run off seven in a row to put us in a position to get at least a share of [the Big 12 championship]. That didn't seem very likely at the time. But the kids are tough. They find a way to win even when we're not very good."

If you're keeping track, that's now 17 Big 12 regular-season titles for Self in 20 years at KU. For some context, consider that Mike Krzyzewski, widely regarded as the GOAT of college basketball coaching, only won 13 regular-season conference titles in 42 years at Duke. So Self has four more than that at Kansas in 22 fewer seasons with the Jayhawks. He also won two WAC regular-season titles (at Tulsa) and two Big Ten regular-season titles at Illinois, which means the following is true: Bill Self has coached in three different leagues in the past 25 years and won 21 regular-season conference championships in that span.

Amazing.

Kansas remains No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Houston is No. 1 for the 13th consecutive day while Alabama is still No. 2. If things continue this way, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will eventually have to decide what it values most -- the computer numbers that largely favor Houston and Alabama over Kansas or the fact that the Jayhawks are likely to be outright champions of the sport's best league and in possession of way more Q1 wins than everybody else on Selection Sunday.

