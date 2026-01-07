College basketball rankings: Freshman Darryn Peterson lifts Kansas over TCU, sits out overtime
Peterson scored 32 points and led KU's rally vs. the Horned Frogs but sat out the OT period with what Bill Self called 'cramping'
Was it a turning point for Kansas? I don't know. Was it the night that Darryn Peterson made it clear he's so gifted he must be picked first in the 2026 NBA Draft. It's impossible to be certain.
Either way, that sure was something.
Final score: Kansas 104, TCU 100 in OT.
Peterson, KU's five-star freshman, played for just the sixth time this season, finished with a career-high 32 points in 32 minutes and sank three free throws with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to get Tuesday's game to the extra period. But after making those free throws, Peterson walked to the bench and never reentered because, once again, he was dealing with what Kansas coach Bill Self later described as "cramping."
"The bottom line is that he started the cramping [at the end of regulation] -- or he felt it coming on," Self said. "So that was his decision to come out. And he wouldn't have come out, obviously, unless he had to. ... But after he made the free throws [to get the game to overtime], he said, 'OK, get me out.'"
As I've said many times on the Eye On College Basketball Podcast, hopefully this is not going to be a thing that hinders Peterson and Kansas all season -- but I'm done with predictions. Obviously, when Peterson plays, he's amazing. But, truth is, he hasn't played much -- and he's still not right. And until he is, and until he's on the court with his teammates consistently, it's going to be difficult for the Jayhawks to find any sort of rhythm, which is possibly why they were down 15 points with less than five minutes remaining in regulation at home against a TCU team that opened the season with a 78-74 loss to New Orleans.
"He's a special talent -- but we don't know how to play with him yet," Self said of Peterson. "And he doesn't know how to play with the others yet."
Kansas is No. 20 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the 29th consecutive day. Next up for the Jayhawks is Saturday's game at West Virginia. After that, it's a big one -- next Tuesday against undefeated Iowa State inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|L.J. Cason finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 74-72 win at Penn State. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|14-0
|2
Arizona
|Tobe Awaka finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 97-78 win at Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Kansas State.
|--
|14-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 80-59 win over West Virginia. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Baylor.
|--
|14-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-57 win over Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|--
|14-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win at Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|13-1
|6
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 89-73 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Washington.
|--
|13-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 82-47 win over Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Santa Clara.
|--
|16-1
|8
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 84-73 win at Louisville. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against SMU.
|--
|14-1
|9
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Monday's 72-69 win at Ohio State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Indiana.
|--
|15-0
|10
Michigan St.
|Coen Carr finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Monday's 80-51 win over USC. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Northwestern.
|--
|13-2
|11
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 23 points and five assists in Tuesday's 69-65 win over Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|12
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 19 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 83-71 win at South Carolina. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|14-0
|13
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 89-74 win over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|11-3
|14
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 29 points and four assists in Saturday's 86-75 win over Tennessee. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|11-3
|15
Illinois
|Kylan Boswell finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-65 win at Penn State. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|11-3
|16
Texas Tech
|LeJuan Watts missed eight of the nine shots he attempted in Tuesday's 69-65 loss at Houston. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|--
|11-4
|17
Villanova
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 85-67 win at Butler. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|1
|12-2
|18
SMU
|Boopie Miller finished with 27 points and 12 assists in Saturday's 97-83 win over North Carolina. The Mustangs' next game is Wednesday at Clemson.
|2
|12-2
|19
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-83 loss at SMU. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|2
|13-2
|20
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 32 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 104-100 overtime win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|2
|11-4
|21
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 34 points and five assists in Tuesday's 85-71 win over Texas. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|2
|11-4
|22
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 92-77 win over Georgia. The Gators' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|NR
|10-5
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed 11 of the 17 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-67 loss at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Illinois.
|6
|12-3
|24
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 11 of the 19 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 84-73 loss to Duke. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|11-4
|25
Kentucky
|Denzel Aberdeen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 89-74 loss at Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|--
|9-5
|26
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 23 points and one steal in Saturday's 76-61 win over NC State. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Cal.
|NR
|12-2