College basketball rankings: Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson showing why he could be No. 1 NBA Draft pick
Peterson and the Jayhawks face Colorado in a late-night clash Tuesday
Do you live on the East Coast? Do you have time for a nap?
If so, take it.
Because The Darryn Peterson Show will be back on full display late Tuesday -- but to watch it you'll likely have to blow through any normal bedtime, if you live on the East side of the Mississippi River. That's because the Kansas vs. Colorado game in Boulder is scheduled to tip a little after 11 p.m. ET. So the Big 12 matchup will technically conclude Wednesday in the Eastern and Central time zones. And even local fans in attendance will struggle to get back home before midnight considering the game won't get underway until after 9 p.m. MT.
It's goofy, obviously.
But if there's any player in college basketball worthy of you going to the Keurig machine a few times after dinner, it's probably Peterson. After missing nine of Kansas' first 13 games because of various soft-tissue issues, the 6-foot-5 guard seems to finally be getting comfortable. He's coming off of the best performance of the season. Against Baylor on Friday, Peterson took 13 shots, made 11 of them and finished with 26 points, three assists and two rebounds in an 80-62 victory. By the time it was done, nobody was questioning any NBA mock draft with Peterson's name at the top.
To be clear, the No. 1 pick is still up for grabs.
(BYU's AJ Dybantsa is awesome, too.)
But the reason most mocks have Peterson projected first can be found in viral clips cut from KUs win over Baylor. Barring a surprise, he'll create some more late Tuesday/early Wednesday inside the CU Events Center in a contest that is suddenly more interesting than it otherwise would've been because of Monday's news that KU's Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach, Bill Self, will not be in attendance because of an illness that hospitalized him.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-77 win at UCF. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Cincinnati.
|--
|18-0
|2
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 77-58 win at Northwestern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Washington.
|--
|18-0
|3
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 64-62 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|--
|18-1
|4
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 80-50 win at Stanford. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|17-1
|5
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 22 points and five assists in Saturday's 69-64 win at USC. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at UCLA.
|--
|17-1
|6
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 17 points and five assists in Saturday's 81-71 win at Oregon. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|16-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Mario Saint-Supery finished with 20 points and four assists in Saturday's 71-50 win at Seattle. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Pepperdine.
|--
|19-1
|8
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 80-63 win at Washington. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday at Oregon.
|--
|16-2
|9
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 103-73 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Texas Tech.
|--
|17-1
|10
BYU
|Richie Saunders missed eight of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-71 loss at Texas Tech. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Utah.
|--
|16-2
|11
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 79-70 loss at Cincinnati. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday against UCF.
|--
|16-2
|12
Illinois
|Zvonimir Ivisic finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 77-67 win over Minnesota. The Illini's next game is Wednesday against Maryland.
|--
|15-3
|13
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 84-71 win over BYU. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|14-4
|14
Florida
|Rueben Chinyelu finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 98-94 win at Vanderbilt. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against LSU.
|--
|13-5
|15
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 98-84 loss to Florida. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday at Arkansas.
|--
|16-2
|16
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-68 win at SMU. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|16-2
|17
Clemson
|Carter Welling finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-59 win over Clemson. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against NC State.
|--
|16-3
|18
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson finished with 26 points and three assists in Friday's 80-62 win over Baylor. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Colorado.
|--
|13-5
|19
Alabama
|Labaron Philon Jr. finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win at Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|13-5
|20
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas missed 13 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 90-76 loss at Georgia. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|13-5
|21
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and six assists in Saturday's 100-59 win at Pitt. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|13-5
|22
Saint Louis
|Kellen Thames finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-63 win over Richmond. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Duquesne.
|--
|17-1
|23
St. John's
|Bryce Hopkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-79 win at Villanova. The Red Storm's next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall.
|--
|13-5
|24
SMU
|Samet Yigitoglu missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 72-68 loss to Virginia. The Mustangs' next game is Tuesday at Wake Forest.
|--
|13-5
|25
Georgia
|Kellen Thames finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-63 win over Richmond. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Duquesne.
|--
|15-3
|26
N. Carolina
|Derek Dixon missed six of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-78 loss at Cal. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|14-4