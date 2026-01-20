Do you live on the East Coast? Do you have time for a nap?



If so, take it.

Because The Darryn Peterson Show will be back on full display late Tuesday -- but to watch it you'll likely have to blow through any normal bedtime, if you live on the East side of the Mississippi River. That's because the Kansas vs. Colorado game in Boulder is scheduled to tip a little after 11 p.m. ET. So the Big 12 matchup will technically conclude Wednesday in the Eastern and Central time zones. And even local fans in attendance will struggle to get back home before midnight considering the game won't get underway until after 9 p.m. MT.

It's goofy, obviously.

But if there's any player in college basketball worthy of you going to the Keurig machine a few times after dinner, it's probably Peterson. After missing nine of Kansas' first 13 games because of various soft-tissue issues, the 6-foot-5 guard seems to finally be getting comfortable. He's coming off of the best performance of the season. Against Baylor on Friday, Peterson took 13 shots, made 11 of them and finished with 26 points, three assists and two rebounds in an 80-62 victory. By the time it was done, nobody was questioning any NBA mock draft with Peterson's name at the top.

To be clear, the No. 1 pick is still up for grabs.

(BYU's AJ Dybantsa is awesome, too.)

But the reason most mocks have Peterson projected first can be found in viral clips cut from KUs win over Baylor. Barring a surprise, he'll create some more late Tuesday/early Wednesday inside the CU Events Center in a contest that is suddenly more interesting than it otherwise would've been because of Monday's news that KU's Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach, Bill Self, will not be in attendance because of an illness that hospitalized him.

