College basketball rankings: Kansas enters the final week of regular season at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks are atop the Big 12 standings thanks to a 14-game winning streak
The final week of the regular season has arrived. March is here. And it's becoming increasingly clear, with each passing day, that Kansas is likely to be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
It's hard to envision anybody catching KU.
Bill Self's Jayhawks are 26-3 overall, 15-1 in the Big 12. They're on a 14-game winning streak. They lead the nation with 11 Quadrant 1 victories. They're one of only five teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. They're No. 1 in the NET, No. 1 at KenPom, No. 1 in BPI, No. 1 in Sagarin and No. 1 in KPI. Their adjusted efficiency margin of +30.83 is 4.15 points better than anybody else's adjusted efficiency margin.
That's all super-strong.
So, obviously, Kansas remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks will close the regular season with a home game against TCU (Wednesday) and a road game at Texas Tech (Saturday). A win in either game will give Self at least a share of his 15th Big 12 regular-season title in 17 seasons as the Jayhawks' coach.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 25 points and two steals in Saturday's 62-58 victory at Kansas State. The Jayhawks will take a 14-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with TCU.
|--
|26-3
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-76 victory over Saint Mary's. The Zags are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|29-2
|3
|Baylor
|The Bears allowed TCU to shoot 48.9% from the field in Saturday's 75-72 loss on the road. Baylor is 1-2 in its past three games after previously winning 23 straight.
|--
|25-3
|4
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 82-67 victory over Davidson. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 30 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|27-2
|5
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 36 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 83-76 victory at Nevada. The Aztecs are the first Mountain West Conference team to win at Nevada in more than two years.
|--
|28-1
|6
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 73-66 victory over Auburn. The Wildcats are 12-1 in their past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|1
|24-5
|7
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Saturday's 88-79 victory at Marquette. Seton Hall is 5-2 in its past seven games with additional wins in that stretch over Villanova and Butler.
|1
|21-7
|8
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles finished with 16 turnovers and just 11 assists in Saturday's 70-69 loss at Clemson. Florida State is 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|24-5
|9
|Maryland
|The Terrapins missed 14 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 78-66 loss to Michigan State. Maryland has a one-game lead in the Big Ten standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|1
|23-6
|10
|Creighton
|The Bluejays missed 23 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 91-71 loss at St. John's. Creighton is two games back of Seton Hall (and tied for second with Villanova) in the Big East standings.
|4
|22-7
|11
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals are tied in the loss column with Florida State atop the ACC standings.
|--
|24-6
|12
|Auburn
|The Tigers missed 25 of the 34 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss at Kentucky. Auburn is 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|24-5
|13
|Villanova
|The Wildcats missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 58-54 loss to Providence. Villanova lost three games at home in the month of February.
|--
|22-7
|14
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Thursday's 69-54 victory over Oregon State. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|22-7
|15
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 20 points and six assists in Saturday's 78-66 victory at Maryland. Michigan State is the first team to beat the Terrapins inside Xfinity Center this season.
|--
|20-9
|16
|Duke
|The Blue Devils missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 52-50 loss at Virginia. Duke is 1-3 in its past four games with all three losses coming to unranked teams.
|--
|23-6
|17
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 81-64 victory at Pepperdine. The Cougars are 16-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|24-7
|18
|Butler
|Jordan Tucker got 13 points and four rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 60-42 victory over DePaul. The Bulldogs are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|20-9
|19
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday's 77-68 victory over Penn State. The Hawkeyes are 13-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with two additional Quadrant 3 losses.
|--
|20-9
|20
|Penn St.
|The Nittany Lions missed 21 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 77-68 loss at Iowa. Penn State is 1-3 in its past four games with multiple losses to unranked teams in that stretch.
|--
|21-8
|21
|Ohio St.
|Duane Washington made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Sunday's 77-63 victory over Michigan. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Iowa.
|1
|20-9
|22
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles allowed Seton Hall to shoot 53.3% from the field in Saturday's 88-79 loss to the Pirates. Marquette is 11-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss coming outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|18-10
|23
|Houston
|Marcus Sasser made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Sunday's 68-55 victory over Cincinnati. The Cougars are 9-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|1
|22-7
|24
|Michigan
|The Wolverines missed 19 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 77-63 loss at Ohio State. Michigan has only lost once outside of the first quadrant.
|3
|18-11
|25
|Wisconsin
|Brevin Pritzl finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-69 victory over Minnesota. The Badgers will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|19-10
|26
|Illinois
|Andres Feliz finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 67-66 victory over Indiana. Illinois will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Ohio State.
|NR
|20-9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Calhoun headed to DIII NCAA Tournament
The Huskies legend continues to win wherever he goes
-
Baylor vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Baylor vs. Texas Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. NC State matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ohio State sweeps Michigan on season
Five Ohio State players finished in double figures in the double-digit win
-
Durant won Naismith in 2006-07
Durant showed how special he was during his brief career with the Longhorns in 2006-07
-
Conference tournament brackets
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish