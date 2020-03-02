College basketball rankings: Kansas enters the final week of regular season at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

The final week of the regular season has arrived. March is here. And it's becoming increasingly clear, with each passing day, that Kansas is likely to be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

It's hard to envision anybody catching KU.

Bill Self's Jayhawks are 26-3 overall, 15-1 in the Big 12. They're on a 14-game winning streak. They lead the nation with 11 Quadrant 1 victories. They're one of only five teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. They're No. 1 in the NET, No. 1 at KenPom, No. 1 in BPI, No. 1 in Sagarin and No. 1 in KPI. Their adjusted efficiency margin of +30.83 is 4.15 points better than anybody else's adjusted efficiency margin.

That's all super-strong.

So, obviously, Kansas remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks will close the regular season with a home game against TCU (Wednesday) and a road game at Texas Tech (Saturday). A win in either game will give Self at least a share of his 15th Big 12 regular-season title in 17 seasons as the Jayhawks' coach.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings