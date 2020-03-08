College basketball rankings: Kansas extends winning streak to 16 games and remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1

Selection Sunday is still a week away. A lot will happen between now and then. But, at this point, it's hard to envision a scenario where Kansas is anything other than the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"That's the best Kansas team I've seen," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told reporters after the Jayhawks beat his Red Raiders, 66-62, on Saturday to secure the outright Big 12 title. "[Devon] Dotson [is] the best guard in college basketball, [Udoka Azubuike is] the best big in college basketball, [Marcus] Garrett is the best defender in college basketball, and their role players just don't make mistakes."

That's high praise.

And KU has the resume to back it up.

The Jayhawks are now 28-3 with 12 Quadrant 1 victories and zero losses outside of the first quadrant. Put simply, nobody can touch that body of work. So Kansas is No. 1 in Sunday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And when you realize it's impossible for the Jayhawks to do much damage to their resume even with a loss in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament, it's a safe bet that KU will be the No. 1 overall seed on Selection Sunday and thus the favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Kentucky 5 Louisville Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 66-62 victory at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will take a 16-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament. -- 28-3 2 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-76 victory over Saint Mary's. The Zags are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 29-2 3 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 76-51 victory over George Washington. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 35 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado. 1 29-2 4 Baylor The Bears finished with 16 turnovers and just nine assists in Saturday's 76-64 loss at West Virginia. Baylor is 2-3 in its past five games. 1 26-4 5 Florida St. Dominik Olejniczak finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles are the outright ACC champs. 1 26-5 6 San Diego St Malachi Flynn missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 59-56 loss to Utah State in the title game of the MWC Tournament. The Aztecs are 11-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with a Quad 3 loss to UNLV. 1 30-2 7 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 77-60 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Seton Hall. 1 24-7 8 Villanova Justin Moore finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 victory at Georgetown. Villanova went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Seton Hall and Creighton. 1 24-7 9 Kentucky Nick Richards finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-70 victory at Florida. Kentucky is 9-1 in its past 10 games with wins in that stretch also coming over Auburn and LSU. 3 25-6 10 Seton Hall The Pirates finished with 14 turnovers and just 11 assists in Saturday's 77-60 loss at Creighton. Seton Hall went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Creighton. 3 21-9 11 Maryland The Terrapins missed 26 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 78-67 loss at Rutgers. Maryland is tied for first in the Big Ten with a 13-6 league record. -- 23-7 12 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-67 victory over Stanford. The Ducks' resume features eight Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant. 1 24-7 13 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 victory at Penn State. The Spartans are tied with Maryland atop the Big Ten standings with one regular-season game remaining. 1 21-9 14 Duke Tre Jones finished with 21 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-76 victory over North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 in its past six games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents. 1 25-6 15 Louisville The Cardinals shot 37.3% from the field in Saturday's 57-54 loss at Virginia. Louisville finished in a three-way tie for second in the ACC standings. 5 24-7 16 BYU Yoeli Childs finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 81-64 victory at Pepperdine. The Cougars are 16-2 with Childs in the lineup. -- 24-7 17 Butler Kamar Baldwin hit a game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 36 points in Saturday's 72-71 victory at Xavier. The Bulldogs are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. -- 22-9 18 Ohio St. E.J. Liddell finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 71-63 victory over Illinois. The Buckeyes are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Iowa. -- 21-9 19 Auburn Samir Doughty made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Saturday's 85-63 victory at Tennessee. Auburn is 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants. 1 25-6 20 Wisconsin Micah Potter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-56 victory at Indiana. The Badgers closed the regular season with nine Quadrant 1 victories. 3 21-10 21 Michigan Isaiah Livers finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 82-58 victory over Nebraska. Michigan has only lost once outside of the first quadrant. -- 19-11 22 Iowa The Hawkeyes missed 22 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 77-68 loss to Purdue. Iowa is 5-5 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. -- 20-10 23 Virginia Kihei Clark finished with 18 points, five assists and five steals in Saturday' s 57-54 victory over Louisville. The Cavaliers will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament. 3 23-7 24 Houston The Cougars allowed UConn to shoot 50.0% from the field in Thursday's 77-71 loss on the road. Houston is 2-3 in its past five games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. -- 22-8 25 Illinois The Illini finished with 14 turnovers and just 10 assists in Thursday's 71-63 loss at Ohio State. The defeat snapped Illinois' four-game winning streak. -- 20-10 26 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 76-64 victory over Baylor. The Mountaineers are 12-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. NR 21-10

IN: West Virginia

OUT: Penn State