No schools in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Super Bowl Sunday, so the order of Monday morning's updated daily college basketball rankings is unchanged. That means Purdue remains No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive day based on the strength of a body of work featuring a national-best 15-2 record in the first two quadrants highlighted by eight Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1.
That's the sport's best resume.
The Boilermakers don't play again till Thursday, though.
So can we spend this space on Kansas?
The Jayhawks are No. 7 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Monday's game at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are unranked but still slight favorites in the betting markets, which highlights how KU's computer numbers don't match its resume.
Kansas is 10-4 in the first two quadrants with six Q1 wins and only two losses outside of Q1. That's solid and why I have the Jayhawks ranked where I have them ranked. But it is worth noting that Kansas is only 12th in the NET and 14th at KenPom.com, presumably because of some subpar efficiency numbers — specifically an offense that ranks 32nd nationally and defense that ranks 14th nationally, according to KenPom.com.
That's why KU is a 3-point underdog at Texas Tech -- that plus the uncertainty surrounding leading scorer Kevin McCullar, who missed Saturday's win over Baylor with what was described as a bone bruise. Either way, the Jayhawks enter this game at Texas Tech one game behind Houston and Iowa State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings and thus will be two games back in the loss column with just six games remaining if they don't upset the Rad Raiders. That would obviously make the goal of winning what would be an 18th Big 12 regular-season title in 21 years under Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self very difficult, especially with road games against the teams ranked No. 3 (Houston), No. 9 (Baylor) and No. 18 (Oklahoma) in the Top 25 And 1 still on tap.
So the stakes will be high late Monday inside what should be an electric United Supermarkets Arena. Tip is scheduled for 9 ET. You can watch it on ESPN.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-59 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Minnesota.
|--
|22-2
|2
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-64 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at DePaul.
|--
|22-2
|3
Houston
|J'wan Roberts finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-62 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|21-3
|4
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 27 points and 13 assists in Saturday's 86-75 win over St. John's. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Butler.
|--
|18-5
|5
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 19 points and three assists in Saturday's 99-79 win at Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|19-5
|6
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 win at Miami. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.
|--
|19-5
|7
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 64-61 win over Baylor. The Jayhawks' next game is Monday at Texas Tech.
|--
|19-5
|8
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 85-69 loss at Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|17-6
|9
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis was 1 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 64-61 loss at Kansas. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|--
|17-6
|10
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win over TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at Cincinnati.
|--
|18-5
|11
South Carolina
|Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-60 win over Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks' next game is Wednesday at Auburn.
|--
|21-3
|12
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 80-65 win over Boston College. The Blue Devils' next game is Monday against Wake Forest.
|--
|18-5
|13
Dayton
|Kobe Elvis was 0 for 6 from the field in Friday's 49-47 loss at VCU. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Duquesne.
|--
|19-4
|14
Auburn
|Auburn had 15 turnovers and nine assists in Saturday's 81-65 loss at Florida. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|19-5
|15
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and five assists in Saturday's 109-92 with at LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|--
|17-7
|16
Colo. St.
|Rashaan Mbemba finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Friday's 66-47 win over San Jose State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday at San Diego State.
|--
|19-5
|17
Illinois
|Illinois allowed Michigan State to shoot 52.7% from the field in Saturday's 88-80 loss at Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|--
|17-6
|18
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 66-62 win over Oklahoma State. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|18-6
|19
Indiana St.
|Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-71 win at Missouri State. The Sycamores' next game is Tuesday against Illinois State.
|--
|22-3
|20
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 1 of 7 from the field in Saturday's 78-56 loss at Rutgers. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Ohio State.
|--
|16-8
|21
Washington St.
|Myles Rice finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 62-56 win at Oregon. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Cal.
|--
|18-6
|22
San Diego St.
|Micah Parrish was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 70-66 loss at Nevada. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against Colorado State.
|--
|18-6
|23
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 12 points and two assists in Saturday's 72-66 win over Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against UCF.
|--
|17-6
|24
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 76-51 win at Portland. The Gaels' next game is Thursday against Pepperdine.
|--
|20-6
|25
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-76 win at Florida State. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Pitt.
|--
|19-5
|26
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 77-68 win at Syracuse. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Miami.
|--
|16-7