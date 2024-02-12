No schools in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Super Bowl Sunday, so the order of Monday morning's updated daily college basketball rankings is unchanged. That means Purdue remains No. 1 for the 32nd consecutive day based on the strength of a body of work featuring a national-best 15-2 record in the first two quadrants highlighted by eight Q1 wins and zero losses outside of Q1.

That's the sport's best resume.

The Boilermakers don't play again till Thursday, though.

So can we spend this space on Kansas?

The Jayhawks are No. 7 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into Monday's game at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are unranked but still slight favorites in the betting markets, which highlights how KU's computer numbers don't match its resume.

Kansas is 10-4 in the first two quadrants with six Q1 wins and only two losses outside of Q1. That's solid and why I have the Jayhawks ranked where I have them ranked. But it is worth noting that Kansas is only 12th in the NET and 14th at KenPom.com, presumably because of some subpar efficiency numbers — specifically an offense that ranks 32nd nationally and defense that ranks 14th nationally, according to KenPom.com.

That's why KU is a 3-point underdog at Texas Tech -- that plus the uncertainty surrounding leading scorer Kevin McCullar, who missed Saturday's win over Baylor with what was described as a bone bruise. Either way, the Jayhawks enter this game at Texas Tech one game behind Houston and Iowa State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings and thus will be two games back in the loss column with just six games remaining if they don't upset the Rad Raiders. That would obviously make the goal of winning what would be an 18th Big 12 regular-season title in 21 years under Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach Bill Self very difficult, especially with road games against the teams ranked No. 3 (Houston), No. 9 (Baylor) and No. 18 (Oklahoma) in the Top 25 And 1 still on tap.

So the stakes will be high late Monday inside what should be an electric United Supermarkets Arena. Tip is scheduled for 9 ET. You can watch it on ESPN.

