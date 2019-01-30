College basketball rankings: Kansas fading fast in Top 25 And 1 after losing at Texas

Kansas lost at Texas by double digits on Tuesday night to fall to 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Consequently, the Jayhawks are now tied for third in the Big 12 standings -- one game back of Baylor and Kansas State in the loss column. And, for what it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting KU's string of at least a share of 14-straight Big 12 titles to come to an end this season.

Is it time to panic?

Answer: Not yet, I don't think.

But there's no denying the Jayhawks are a different (and smaller) team since losing their starting center, and the fact that they've dropped three of their past four serves as evidence that Kansas is trending in the wrong direction heading into Saturday's game with Texas Tech inside Allen Fieldhouse -- where, for what it's worth, Kansas remains undefeated. At least for now.

The Jayhawks are 15th in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Texas Tech remains No. 12.