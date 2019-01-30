College basketball rankings: Kansas fading fast in Top 25 And 1 after losing at Texas
Bill Self's Jayhawks are now just 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike for the season
Kansas lost at Texas by double digits on Tuesday night to fall to 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Consequently, the Jayhawks are now tied for third in the Big 12 standings -- one game back of Baylor and Kansas State in the loss column. And, for what it's worth, KenPom is currently projecting KU's string of at least a share of 14-straight Big 12 titles to come to an end this season.
Is it time to panic?
Answer: Not yet, I don't think.
But there's no denying the Jayhawks are a different (and smaller) team since losing their starting center, and the fact that they've dropped three of their past four serves as evidence that Kansas is trending in the wrong direction heading into Saturday's game with Texas Tech inside Allen Fieldhouse -- where, for what it's worth, Kansas remains undefeated. At least for now.
The Jayhawks are 15th in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Texas Tech remains No. 12.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 19-1 record features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.
|--
|19-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming by a bucket at Duke. Virginia will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Miami.
|--
|19-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 10 straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court win over Duke at the Maui Invitational.
|--
|19-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke improved to 11-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Monday's win at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's.
|--
|18-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan's resume features 12 wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-10 losses. The Wolverines will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa.
|--
|20-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans' 13-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Purdue. Michigan State is 12-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-15 losses.
|--
|18-3
|7
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' seven-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Mississippi State and Auburn. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|17-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Boise State.
|--
|20-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|16-4
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games with Saturday's victory at Xavier. Marquette's resume features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses.
|1
|18-3
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies beat Syracuse on Saturday to improve to 5-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Two of Virginia Tech's three losses are to schools ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|16-3
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Texas Tech will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|1
|17-4
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars have won five straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Thursday's game with Temple.
|1
|20-1
|14
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Pitt on Saturday to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|15-5
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks lost at Texas on Tuesday and are just 4-4 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury. Kansas is 1-5 on the road.
|5
|16-5
|16
|Maryland
|The Terrapins snapped their two-game losing streak Tuesday with a double-digit win over Northwestern. Maryland is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|--
|17-5
|17
|Villanova
|Villanova's eight-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 7-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are 10-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|16-4
|18
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones own wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Ole Miss since Lindell Wiggington returned to the lineup. Two of Iowa State's five losses came in games in which Wiggington did not play.
|--
|15-5
|19
|LSU
|The Tigers won at Missouri on Saturday to extend their winning streak to nine games. LSU is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-80 losses.
|--
|16-3
|20
|NC State
|NC State's resume features five wins over top-100 KenPom teams and just one sub-15 loss. Four of the Wolfpack's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|16-5
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 4-2 vs. top-105 KenPom teams with zero additional losses. Buffalo will take a two-game winning streak into Friday's game at Bowling Green.
|--
|19-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-6
|23
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by a Texas A&M team that's 1-5 in the SEC. KSU is 11-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays heading into its weekend game at Oklahoma State.
|--
|15-5
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points.
|--
|15-5
|25
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have dropped two straight games - most recently Sunday's game at Minnesota. Iowa is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-60 losses
|--
|16-5
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers won at Nebraska on Tuesday to improve to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. The only sub-100 loss on the resume is a single-digit loss at Western Kentucky.
|--
|15-6
