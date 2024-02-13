It happened again Monday night, for the 35th time this season and for the third time in a three-day span. Yep, another team ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll lost to an unranked opponent on the road.
This time it was Kansas.
It's now been Kansas four times this season.
"We're beat up and tired right now," KU coach Bill Self said following the 79-50 loss at Texas Tech that dropped the Jayhawks to No. 10 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And daily college basketball rankings.
Before we go any further, I should make it clear that though the margin of defeat for Kansas was certainly shocking, this was hardly a surprising result inside United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech actually closed as a four-point favorite, so our latest example of a top-10 team losing to an unranked opponent on the road wasn't even technically an upset. That's in part because the Jayhawks were without their leading scorer, Kevin McCullar Jr., who has missed two straight games with a bone bruise, but also because their point guard, Dajuan Harris Jr., remains bothered by an ankle he turned during Saturday's win over Baylor.
Still, facts are facts — and it's a fact that Kansas is the latest top-10 team to lose a road game to an unranked opponent. It means top-10 teams are now 32-35 in such games this season. That's a winning percentage of 47.8%, which is 25.5 percentage points lower than the normal historical standard for top-10 teams against unranked opponents on the road and 14.2 percentage points lower than the all-time worst winning percentage in a season for top-10 teams against unranked opponents on the road.
It appears we're watching history unfold. And if you're interested in following along, there are three more games that fall under this umbrella on Tuesday's schedule — specifically Marquette at Butler, North Carolina at Syracuse and Iowa State at Cincinnati. Marquette (-4.5) and North Carolina (-8.5) are favorites in their games, but Iowa State (+1.5) is listed as a slight underdog.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-59 win over Indiana. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Minnesota.
|--
|22-2
|2
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-64 win at Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at DePaul.
|--
|22-2
|3
Houston
|J'wan Roberts finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-62 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas.
|--
|21-3
|4
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 27 points and 13 assists in Saturday's 86-75 win over St. John's. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Butler.
|--
|18-5
|5
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 19 points and three assists in Saturday's 99-79 win at Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Arizona State.
|--
|19-5
|6
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-72 win at Miami. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.
|--
|19-5
|7
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 85-69 loss at Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|1
|17-6
|8
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis was 1 of 5 from the field in Saturday's 64-61 loss at Kansas. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma.
|1
|17-6
|9
Iowa St.
|Tre King finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 71-59 win over TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at Cincinnati.
|1
|18-5
|10
Kansas
|K.J. Adams was 1 of 10 from the field in Monday's 79-50 loss at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|3
|19-6
|11
South Carolina
|Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 31 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-60 win over Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks' next game is Wednesday at Auburn.
|--
|21-3
|12
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 77-69 win over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|--
|19-5
|13
Dayton
|Kobe Elvis was 0 for 6 from the field in Friday's 49-47 loss at VCU. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Duquesne.
|--
|19-4
|14
Auburn
|Auburn had 15 turnovers and nine assists in Saturday's 81-65 loss at Florida. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|19-5
|15
Alabama
|Mark Sears finished with 23 points and five assists in Saturday's 109-92 with at LSU. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Texas A&M.
|--
|17-7
|16
Colo. St.
|Rashaan Mbemba finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Friday's 66-47 win over San Jose State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday at San Diego State.
|--
|19-5
|17
Illinois
|Illinois allowed Michigan State to shoot 52.7% from the field in Saturday's 88-80 loss at Michigan State. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|--
|17-6
|18
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 66-62 win over Oklahoma State. The Sooners' next game is Tuesday at Baylor.
|--
|18-6
|19
Indiana St.
|Ryan Conwell finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-71 win at Missouri State. The Sycamores' next game is Tuesday against Illinois State.
|--
|22-3
|20
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit was 1 of 7 from the field in Saturday's 78-56 loss at Rutgers. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Ohio State.
|--
|16-8
|21
Washington St.
|Myles Rice finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 62-56 win at Oregon. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Cal.
|--
|18-6
|22
San Diego St.
|Micah Parrish was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 70-66 loss at Nevada. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against Colorado State.
|--
|18-6
|23
BYU
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 12 points and two assists in Saturday's 72-66 win over Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against UCF.
|--
|17-6
|24
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 76-51 win at Portland. The Gaels' next game is Thursday against Pepperdine.
|--
|20-6
|25
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 29 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-76 win at Florida State. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Pitt.
|--
|19-5
|26
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 77-68 win at Syracuse. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Miami.
|--
|16-7