For the second time in as many home games, Kansas found itself down double-digits in the second half Tuesday night, trailing an unranked Oklahoma team that opened the season with a loss to Sam Houston State. For the second time in as many home games, Kansas still figured out a way to avoid being upset, this time by closing on a 18-4 run that lifted the Jayhawks to a 79-75 victory and pushed their record to 15-1 overall, 4-0 in the Big 12.

"We've been battle-tested so much this year, especially with close games, [and] we always find a way to stay composed," said Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. "We just continued to play our ball. … There wasn't a time when I thought the game was over because I know we're always going to find a way to win."

Sure seems that way.

The Jayhawks were down 15 points in the second half against Oklahoma State two Saturdays ago but still won 69-67. They were down 10 points with less than six minutes to play against Oklahoma late Tuesday but still won 79-75. On one hand, perhaps it's concerning that KU has now been pushed twice at home by unranked teams in the past 11 days. But on the other hand, like Wilson noted, the Jayhawks stayed composed both times, rallied impressively and won to push Bill Self's record to 301-16 inside Allen Fieldhouse, which is among the most astonishing records for any person working in any sport today.

Kansas remains No. 3 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Next up is a home game on Saturday against Iowa State. TJ Otzelberger's Cyclones are 13th in the Top 25 And 1 and tied with Kansas and Kansas State atop the Big 12 standings.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Auburn Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Jarace Walker finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 72-59 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against South Florida. -- 16-1 2 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 76-63 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska. -- 15-1 3 Kansas K.J. Adams finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 79-75 win over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. -- 15-1 4 UConn Adama Sanogo finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win over Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Marquette. -- 15-2 5 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 81-76 win at Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Thursday at BYU. -- 14-3 6 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 78-52 win over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Arkansas. -- 13-2 7 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 20 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 65-57 win over Oklahoma State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at TCU. -- 15-1 8 Tennessee Julian Phillips finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 77-68 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Kentucky. -- 14-2 9 UCLA Jaylen Clark finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 60-58 win over USC. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Utah. -- 14-2 10 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 88-80 win at Villanova. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday against Creighton. -- 13-3 11 Arizona Arizona missed 21 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 74-61 loss to Washington State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday at Oregon State. -- 14-2 12 Texas Marcus Carr finished with 12 points and four assists in Saturday's 56-46 win at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday against TCU. -- 13-2 13 Iowa St. Gabe Kalscheur finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 84-50 win over Texas Tech. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas. -- 13-2 14 TCU TCU allowed Iowa State to shoot 52.5% from the field in Saturday's 69-67 loss to the Cyclones. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at Texas. -- 13-2 15 Miami Miami missed 27 of the 32 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Boston College. -- 13-2 16 Virginia Ben Vander Plas finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 65-58 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Florida State. -- 12-3 17 Missouri Kobe Brown finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 85-82 win over Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Texas A&M. -- 13-2 18 Providence Noah Locke finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 83-80 win over St. John's. The Friars' next game is Saturday at Creighton. -- 14-3 19 Arkansas Arkansas missed 14 of the 16 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 72-59 loss at Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Alabama. -- 12-3 20 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-65 win over Nevada. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against New Mexico. -- 13-3 21 Marquette Kam Jones finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 95-73 win over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against UConn. 1 13-4 22 Ohio St. Ohio State finished with 12 turnovers and just eight assists in Sunday's 80-73 loss at Maryland. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Minnesota. 1 10-5 23 Baylor Baylor allowed Kansas State to shoot 53.1% from the field in Saturday's 97-95 OT loss to the Wildcats. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at West Virginia. 1 10-5 24 Duke Dariq Whitehead finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 65-64 win at Boston College. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Pitt. 1 12-4 25 FAU Alijah Martin finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 71-67 victory over Charlotte. The Owls' next game is Wednesday at Florida International. 1 14-1 26 Auburn Wendell Green Jr. finished with 23 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 82-73 win at Ole Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Mississippi State. NR 13-3

IN: Auburn

OUT: Wisconsin