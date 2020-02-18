College basketball rankings: Kansas holds steady at No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 after 11th straight win

If you were expecting Kansas to have a letdown in advance of Saturday's showdown with Baylor, well, it didn't happen. Instead, the Jayhawks made 12 3-pointers, won each half by double-digits and cruised to a 91-71 victory over Iowa State on Monday that extended their winning streak to 11 games.

"People were rolling," said KU guard Devon Dotson.

Among those people, Dotson was the best. The sophomore guard took 14 shots, sank 11 of them and finished with a game-high 29 points. He was responsible for half of the Jayhawks' 12 made 3-pointers, and was the biggest reason why Kansas shot 56.7% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range while winning, as a program, for the 800th time inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Next up: Baylor.

The last team to beat Kansas was Scott Drew's Bears, who have won 22 straight and are 23-1 overall, 12-0 in the Big 12, heading into Tuesday night's game at Oklahoma. Baylor is No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 4. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 51st consecutive day. The Zags' next game is Thursday against San Francisco.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings