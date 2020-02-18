College basketball rankings: Kansas holds steady at No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 after 11th straight win
Bill Self's Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Baylor
If you were expecting Kansas to have a letdown in advance of Saturday's showdown with Baylor, well, it didn't happen. Instead, the Jayhawks made 12 3-pointers, won each half by double-digits and cruised to a 91-71 victory over Iowa State on Monday that extended their winning streak to 11 games.
"People were rolling," said KU guard Devon Dotson.
Among those people, Dotson was the best. The sophomore guard took 14 shots, sank 11 of them and finished with a game-high 29 points. He was responsible for half of the Jayhawks' 12 made 3-pointers, and was the biggest reason why Kansas shot 56.7% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range while winning, as a program, for the 800th time inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Next up: Baylor.
The last team to beat Kansas was Scott Drew's Bears, who have won 22 straight and are 23-1 overall, 12-0 in the Big 12, heading into Tuesday night's game at Oklahoma. Baylor is No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 4. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 51st consecutive day. The Zags' next game is Thursday against San Francisco.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 89-77 victory over Pepperdine. The Zags' 18-game winning streak features 14 double-digit wins.
|--
|26-1
|2
|Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 70-59 victory over West Virginia. The Bears' 21-game winning streak also includes wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|23-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in Sunday's 72-55 win at Boise State. The Aztecs are 26-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|26-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Monday's 91-71 victory over Iowa State. The Jayhawks will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Baylor.
|--
|23-3
|5
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-63 victory at UMass. Both of the Flyers' losses are losses in overtime to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|23-2
|6
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points in Saturday's 67-60 win at Michigan State. The Terrapins will take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|21-4
|7
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 94-60 victory over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at NC State.
|--
|22-3
|8
|Florida St.
|Patrick Williams finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-77 victory over Syracuse. The Seminoles are 11-3 in the ACC, tied with Louisville for second in the loss column of the league standings.
|--
|21-4
|9
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-61 victory over Northwestern. The Nittany Lions will take an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Illinois.
|--
|20-5
|10
|Auburn
|The Tigers missed 16 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri. Auburn played without freshman star Isaac Okoro, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.
|--
|22-3
|11
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and eight assists in Saturday's 93-64 victory over DePaul. The Bluejays are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|20-6
|12
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-62 victory over Ole Miss. The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|20-5
|13
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Saturday's 74-71 loss at Providence. Seton Hall is 2-3 in its past five games with losses to multiple unranked opponents.
|--
|18-7
|14
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie made seven 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in Sunday's 76-56 victory at Temple. The Wildcats are one of just seven teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|19-6
|15
|Marquette
|Markus Howard became the Big East's all-time leading scorer in Wednesday's 72-71 loss at Villanova. Marquette is 6-2 in its past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming at Butler and at Villanova.
|--
|17-7
|16
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 80-62 victory over Utah. The Ducks are 9-4 in the Pac-12 and tied with Colorado atop the league standings.
|--
|20-6
|17
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes are the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season.
|--
|20-6
|18
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora only made one shot and finished with just five points in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Clemson. The Cardinals have dropped consecutive Quadrant 2 games.
|--
|21-5
|19
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers didn't have a field goal in the opening nine minutes of the second half of Saturday's 70-59 loss at Baylor. West Virginia is 4-5 in its past nine games.
|--
|18-7
|20
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 23 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Georgetown. Butler is 4-6 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|19-7
|21
|Michigan
|Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 89-65 victory over Indiana. The Wolverines are 5-1 in their past six games and remain the only team that's defeated Gonzaga.
|--
|16-9
|22
|BYU
|TJ Haws finished with 17 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 72-71 victory at San Diego. The Cougars are 13-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup.
|--
|21-7
|23
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 58-55 victory at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|18-8
|24
|Houston
|The Cougars missed 22 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-72 overtime loss at SMU. The Cougars are tied with Cincinnati and Tulsa in the loss column atop the AAC standings.
|--
|20-6
|25
|Ohio St.
|Kyle Young finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 68-52 victory over Purdue. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Wisconsin.
|--
|17-8
|26
|LSU
|The Tigers allowed Kira Lewis to score 27 points on 18 shots in Saturday's 88-82 loss at Alabama. LSU is 1-3 in its past four games with multiple losses to unranked opponents.
|--
|18-7
