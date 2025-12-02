College basketball rankings: Kansas in an unusual position as it prepares to face UConn
The Jayhawks-Huskies showdown is just one of many marquee games on Tuesday's schedule
The weekend after Thanksgiving was a slow one. So was Monday. But Tuesday will get college basketball back on track with the start of Big Ten play and a trio of games featuring six of the best programs of this century.
Here's that trio of games:
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Florida at Duke
- 9 p.m. ET: UConn at Kansas
- 9:30 p.m. ET: North Carolina at Kentucky
As I noted in Monday's Top 25 And 1, the six schools playing in those three games have combined to win 16 of the past 21 national championships. Put another way, in a sport with 365 schools competing for the national championship, Florida, Duke, UConn, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky have combined to win 76.2% of all national titles since 2003.
That's incredible.
Tuesday night should be great.
The biggest question entering the day was whether Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson would play for the first time since Nov. 7 -- and just the third time this season. At 12:29 pm ET, Kansas coach Bill Self announced on social media that he will not.
"Darryn is not going to play tonight," Self said. "He is very close [to returning]. He has worked his butt off, but he is still not 100%. He is day-to-day."
That's a bummer, for sure. But this is still a match-up of top-15 teams in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 13th consecutive day.
UConn is No. 4. KU is No. 13.
UConn is a 1.5-point favorite at Allen Fieldhouse, which means this is just the third time Self has been an underdog at home in 22 years at Kansas. The first time came Feb. 27 2021, when Kansas was a 4.5-point underdog at home to Baylor. The Jayhawks won that game, 71-58. The second time came Feb. 3, 2024, when Kansas was a 1.5-point underdog at home to Houston. The Jayhawks also won that game, 78-65.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Motiejus Krivas finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 98-61 win over Norfolk State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|7-0
|2
Purdue
|Daniel Jacobsen finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 109-62 win over Eastern Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Rutgers.
|--
|7-0
|3
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Gonzaga. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday against Rutgers.
|--
|7-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Friday's 74-61 win over Illinois. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Kansas.
|--
|6-1
|5
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 29 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 83-79 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Cal Baptist.
|--
|6-1
|6
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 35 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 80-71 win over Arkansas. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Florida.
|--
|8-0
|7
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 32 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 104-47 win over NJIT. The Cardinals' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.
|--
|7-0
|8
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 95-64 win over Syracuse. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Alcorn State.
|--
|7-0
|9
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 74-58 win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Iowa.
|--
|7-0
|10
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike missed all nine of the shots he attempted in Wednesday's 101-61 loss to Michigan. The Zags' next game is Friday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|11
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Wednesday's 105-72 win over Maryland. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Clemson.
|--
|5-2
|12
N. Carolina
|Kyan Evans missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Thursday's 74-58 loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Kentucky.
|--
|6-1
|13
Kansas
|Elmarko Jackson finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 81-76 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against UConn.
|--
|6-2
|14
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 19 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 81-76 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.
|--
|7-1
|15
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 66-56 win over Notre Dame. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|7-1
|16
Illinois
|Andrej Stojakovic missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Friday's 74-61 loss to UConn. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|--
|6-2
|17
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 76-72 win over Wyoming. The Red Raiders' next game is Sunday against LSU.
|--
|6-2
|18
Kentucky
|Malachi Moreno finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 104-54 win over Tennessee Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against North Carolina.
|--
|5-2
|19
Arkansas
|Maleek Thomas missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Thursday's 80-71 loss to Duke. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Louisville.
|--
|5-2
|20
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 72-63 win over South Carolina State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Sunday against Creighton.
|--
|8-0
|21
Indiana
|Tucker DeVries finished with 20 points and five assists in Saturday's 100-56 win over Bethune-Cookman. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|--
|7-0
|22
Iowa
|Isaia Howard finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 59-46 win over Grand Canyon. The Hawkeyes' next game is Tuesday at Michigan State.
|--
|7-0
|23
Auburn
|Tahaad Pettiford finished with 27 points and three steals in Wednesday's 85-74 win over St. John's. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against NC State.
|--
|6-2
|24
Vanderbilt
|Duke Miles finished with 25 points and four assists in Friday's 96-71 win over Saint Mary's. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against SMU.
|--
|8-0
|25
St. John's
|Oziyah Sellers missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Wednesday's 85-74 loss to Auburn. The Red Storm's next game is Saturday against Ole Miss.
|--
|4-3
|26
USC
|Chad Baker-Mazara finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 88-75 win over Arizona State. The Trojans' next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|--
|7-0