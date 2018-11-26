College basketball rankings: Kansas, in possession of nation's best resume, remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
Bill Self's Jayhawks have quality wins over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette
Seven different schools got first-place votes in the preseason AP poll. That number dwindled to four after the first week of the season. Last week it was also four. And this week it'll likely be down to just three -- with Kansas positioned to get the most. Gonzaga will also get some. And considering Virginia has received two first-place votes each week from Dave Preston and Lauren Brownlow, there's no reason to believe Preston and Brownlow will start this week's ballots with anything other than Virginia.
All of which is fine and reasonable.
I promise my Monday afternoon Poll Attacks column will not be directed at anybody ranking Kansas, Gonzaga or Virginia No. 1 because it's easy to make a case for any of them. But, as I explained Saturday morning, I personally believe KU should be No. 1 right now because the Jayhawks clearly have the nation's best resume. They're 5-0 with two wins over schools (Michigan State, Tennessee) currently in the top 10 at KenPom -- and another over a school (Marquette) currently in the top 40. If you're wondering, no other team has multiple wins over schools currently in the top 10 -- or three over schools currently in the top 40.
So, yeah, the Jayhawks deserve to be No. 1.
It's what they are in Monday morning's Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume features three top-40 KenPom wins. Dedric Lawson is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
|--
|5-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga shot 52.3 percent from the field in Wednesday's win over Duke. Four of the Zags' six victories are top-95 KenPom wins.
|--
|6-0
|3
|Duke
|Duke's resume features two wins over top-10 teams and a lone loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils host Indiana on Tuesday night.
|--
|5-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a single-digit loss to No. 1 Kansas in OT. Grant Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
|--
|4-1
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 47 points in Friday's win over UMass. Nevada has won its six games by an average of 22.3 points.
|--
|6-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers beat Wisconsin Friday to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. De'Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|7
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis has scored 20 points in each of Michigan's past two wins. The freshman forward is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|8
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot 51.0 percent from the field Friday while beating Texas to win the Las Vegas Invitational. Joshua Langford had a game-high 29 points.
|--
|5-1
|11
|Texas
|The Longhorns went 1-1 in Las Vegas with a win over North Carolina and a loss to Michigan State. Kerwin Roach scored a total of 47 points in the two games.
|--
|5-1
|12
|N. Carolina
|Coby White finished with 19 points and eight assists in Friday's win over UCLA. Nassir Little added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|6-1
|13
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade is averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Next up is Saturday's game at Marquette.
|--
|6-0
|14
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. The Hokies will play at Penn State on Tuesday.
|--
|5-0
|15
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|1
|6-0
|16
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes are now 31-9 all-time under Chris Holtmann. Next up is Wednesday's game against Syracuse.
|2
|6-0
|17
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Marshall. The sophomore forward is averaging 16.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.
|2
|6-0
|18
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards had 19 points, five assists and four steals in Friday's win over Robert Morris. The Boilermakers' lone loss came to Virginia Tech.
|2
|5-1
|19
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers missed nine of their 11 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Virginia. Ethan Happ had 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
|2
|5-1
|20
|Iowa
|Luke Garza has scored 22 points in two consecutive games. The Hawkeyes own wins over Oregon and UConn.
|2
|5-0
|21
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa.
|2
|4-1
|22
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State.
|2
|5-1
|23
|Minnesota
|Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games in Wednesday's win over Washington. Three of the Gophers' five victories are top-75 KenPom wins.
|2
|5-0
|24
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features a neutral-court win over Mississippi State. Freshman Luguentz Dort is averaging a team-high 23.0 and 7.8 rebounds.
|2
|5-0
|25
|Nebraska
|Nebraska's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. The Huskers play Monday night at Clemson.
|2
|5-1
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging a team-high 17.6 points.
|1
|4-1
IN: Nebraska, Mississippi State
OUT: Florida State, LSU
