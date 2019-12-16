College basketball rankings: Kansas is also No. 1 in Coaches Poll, slumping UNC is still ranked

The headline is another new team at No. 1. It was Louisville, now it's Kansas. The Jayhawks are the fifth different team to be No. 1 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

But how about this head-scratcher: 6-4 North Carolina somehow maintained its ranking in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tar Heels fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since February of 2014. But here, one of two things happened: the coaches who continued to log a vote for UNC did so because even though the Tar Heels lost at home to Wofford, they did so without Cole Anthony and Leaky Black; or they logged their vote before that game went final.

It's a bizarre thing, nonetheless. UNC is all the way down at 95th in the first public reveal of the NET. Yet coaches on the whole still regard this team as one of the 25 best in the sport.

Elsewhere, the biggest jump in the Coaches Poll belong to Villanova, which is up six spots from a week ago after merely logging an eight-point neutral-court win over Delaware in the prior seven days. Weird week of voting, for sure. The biggest drop is Michigan — losers of three of its last four — sliding from No. 7 to No. 15.

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Duke

4. Ohio State

5. Louisville

6. Kentucky

7. Virginia

8. Maryland

9. Auburn

10. Oregon

11. Baylor

12. Dayton

13. Memphis

14. Villanova

15. Michigan

16. Butler

17. Arizona

18. Michigan State

19. Florida State

20. San Diego State

21. Tennessee

22. Washington

23. North Carolina

24. Penn State

25. VCU

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 42; Wichita St. 38; Purdue 36; West Virginia 31; Texas 26; Indiana 22; Xavier 21; Utah St. 21; Marquette 18; Colorado 18; Louisiana State 15; Northern Iowa 12; Liberty 12; St. Mary's 11; Iowa 10; Arkansas 10; Stanford 9; Seton Hall 6; Oklahoma State 6; Illinois 4; DePaul 4; Creighton 3; NC State 2; Richmond 1; Oklahoma 1.