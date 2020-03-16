College basketball rankings: Kansas is the No. 1 team in the nation in final Coaches Poll of season

The Jayhawks finished ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton in the final poll of the season

Kansas is the No. 1 team in the final Coaches Poll of the season, which was released Monday. The final poll is out three weeks early after the college basketball season came to a screeching halt last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many major conference tournaments unfinished and the NCAA Tournament canceled. 

As such, the final Coaches Poll of the season remains largely unchanged from the week before as Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton remain Nos. 1-2-3 in the rankings. Baylor and Florida State flipped spots, with the Bears moving to No. 4 and FSU falling to No. 5.

San Diego State, Kentucky, Duke, Villanova and Creighton round out the top 10; Villanova and Creighton are tied for the No. 9 spot after each garnered exactly 501 points in the polls.

The Jayhawks earned 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes in this week's poll after being voted as a unanimous No. 1 team the past two weeks en route to extending their winning streak to 16 last weekend. Gonzaga earned the remaining three first-place votes after winning the WCC regular-season title and conference tournament.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Kansas (29)28-37951
2Gonzaga (3)31-27602
3Dayton29-27413
4Baylor26-47605
5Florida State26-56564
6San Diego State30-26016
7Kentucky25-65697
8Duke25-650710
T-9Villanova24-75018
T-9Creighton24-75019
11Maryland24-748611
12Michigan State22-947212
13Louisville24-742714
14Oregon24-740513
15Seton Hall21-938715
16BYU24-830616
17Virginia23-722418
18Ohio State21-1021820
19Wisconsin21-1021619
20Auburn25-621317
21Butler22-913021
22Illinois21-1012422
23Houston23-811024
24West Virginia21-1010923
25Iowa20-119125

Others receiving votes: East Tennessee St. 34; Penn St. 32; Michigan 25; Arizona 18; Stephen F. Austin 15; Texas Tech 8; Liberty 8; Utah St. 5; Louisiana State 5; St. Mary's 4; Southern California 4; Providence 4; Northern Iowa 4; UCLA 3; Colorado 3; Rutgers 2.

