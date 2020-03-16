College basketball rankings: Kansas is the No. 1 team in the nation in final Coaches Poll of season

Kansas is the No. 1 team in the final Coaches Poll of the season, which was released Monday. The final poll is out three weeks early after the college basketball season came to a screeching halt last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many major conference tournaments unfinished and the NCAA Tournament canceled.

As such, the final Coaches Poll of the season remains largely unchanged from the week before as Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton remain Nos. 1-2-3 in the rankings. Baylor and Florida State flipped spots, with the Bears moving to No. 4 and FSU falling to No. 5.

San Diego State, Kentucky, Duke, Villanova and Creighton round out the top 10; Villanova and Creighton are tied for the No. 9 spot after each garnered exactly 501 points in the polls.

The Jayhawks earned 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes in this week's poll after being voted as a unanimous No. 1 team the past two weeks en route to extending their winning streak to 16 last weekend. Gonzaga earned the remaining three first-place votes after winning the WCC regular-season title and conference tournament.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Kansas (29) 28-3 795 1 2 Gonzaga (3) 31-2 760 2 3 Dayton 29-2 741 3 4 Baylor 26-4 760 5 5 Florida State 26-5 656 4 6 San Diego State 30-2 601 6 7 Kentucky 25-6 569 7 8 Duke 25-6 507 10 T-9 Villanova 24-7 501 8 T-9 Creighton 24-7 501 9 11 Maryland 24-7 486 11 12 Michigan State 22-9 472 12 13 Louisville 24-7 427 14 14 Oregon 24-7 405 13 15 Seton Hall 21-9 387 15 16 BYU 24-8 306 16 17 Virginia 23-7 224 18 18 Ohio State 21-10 218 20 19 Wisconsin 21-10 216 19 20 Auburn 25-6 213 17 21 Butler 22-9 130 21 22 Illinois 21-10 124 22 23 Houston 23-8 110 24 24 West Virginia 21-10 109 23 25 Iowa 20-11 91 25

Others receiving votes: East Tennessee St. 34; Penn St. 32; Michigan 25; Arizona 18; Stephen F. Austin 15; Texas Tech 8; Liberty 8; Utah St. 5; Louisiana State 5; St. Mary's 4; Southern California 4; Providence 4; Northern Iowa 4; UCLA 3; Colorado 3; Rutgers 2.