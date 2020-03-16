College basketball rankings: Kansas is the No. 1 team in the nation in final Coaches Poll of season
The Jayhawks finished ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton in the final poll of the season
Kansas is the No. 1 team in the final Coaches Poll of the season, which was released Monday. The final poll is out three weeks early after the college basketball season came to a screeching halt last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many major conference tournaments unfinished and the NCAA Tournament canceled.
As such, the final Coaches Poll of the season remains largely unchanged from the week before as Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton remain Nos. 1-2-3 in the rankings. Baylor and Florida State flipped spots, with the Bears moving to No. 4 and FSU falling to No. 5.
San Diego State, Kentucky, Duke, Villanova and Creighton round out the top 10; Villanova and Creighton are tied for the No. 9 spot after each garnered exactly 501 points in the polls.
The Jayhawks earned 29 of a possible 32 first-place votes in this week's poll after being voted as a unanimous No. 1 team the past two weeks en route to extending their winning streak to 16 last weekend. Gonzaga earned the remaining three first-place votes after winning the WCC regular-season title and conference tournament.
Coaches Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Kansas (29)
|28-3
|795
|1
|2
|Gonzaga (3)
|31-2
|760
|2
|3
|Dayton
|29-2
|741
|3
|4
|Baylor
|26-4
|760
|5
|5
|Florida State
|26-5
|656
|4
|6
|San Diego State
|30-2
|601
|6
|7
|Kentucky
|25-6
|569
|7
|8
|Duke
|25-6
|507
|10
|T-9
|Villanova
|24-7
|501
|8
|T-9
|Creighton
|24-7
|501
|9
|11
|Maryland
|24-7
|486
|11
|12
|Michigan State
|22-9
|472
|12
|13
|Louisville
|24-7
|427
|14
|14
|Oregon
|24-7
|405
|13
|15
|Seton Hall
|21-9
|387
|15
|16
|BYU
|24-8
|306
|16
|17
|Virginia
|23-7
|224
|18
|18
|Ohio State
|21-10
|218
|20
|19
|Wisconsin
|21-10
|216
|19
|20
|Auburn
|25-6
|213
|17
|21
|Butler
|22-9
|130
|21
|22
|Illinois
|21-10
|124
|22
|23
|Houston
|23-8
|110
|24
|24
|West Virginia
|21-10
|109
|23
|25
|Iowa
|20-11
|91
|25
Others receiving votes: East Tennessee St. 34; Penn St. 32; Michigan 25; Arizona 18; Stephen F. Austin 15; Texas Tech 8; Liberty 8; Utah St. 5; Louisiana State 5; St. Mary's 4; Southern California 4; Providence 4; Northern Iowa 4; UCLA 3; Colorado 3; Rutgers 2.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College basketball year-end awards
It was still a wild year for the sport even without the year-end tournament in play
-
2019-20 CBS Sports All-America Team
Toppin and players from the Big Ten dominated our year-end awards for the sport
-
Inside cancellation of NCAA Tournament
Things moved quickly before the NCAA canceled its signature event due to the threat of coronavirus
-
How Dayton won it all in simulation
The Flyers are national champions in our SportsLine simulations. Here's the story of how they...
-
Top moments from Big Dance simulation
A bracket simulation revealed the NCAA Tournament storylines that might have captivated us
-
Simulations show a wild NCAA Tournament
With Dayton winning it all in SportsLine's simulations, we could have had an unpredictable...
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday