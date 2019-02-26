College basketball rankings: Kansas isn't dead yet and remains No. 16 in the Top 25 And 1 after beating Kansas State

It remains unlikely that Kansas will extend its streak of 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles to 15. KenPom currently projects the Jayhawks to finish one win short. But, that said, they aren't dead yet -- thanks to Monday night's 64-49 win over Kansas State that pushed KU's record to 21-7 overall, 10-5 in the Big 12.

Dedric Lawson finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes. Devon Dotson added 16 points. And now Kansas is just one game back of Kansas State and Texas Tech in the loss column of the Big 12 standings. If the Jayhawks are to get at least a share of the league title and extend this streak, they'll probably need to win each of their three remaining regular-season games against Oklahoma State (road), Oklahoma (road) and Baylor (home) -- and then hope Kansas State and Texas Tech each lose at least once more. Again, it's an unlikely scenario, according to KenPom. But it's not impossible or even that hard to imagine. And the fact that I can type that sentence honestly even though Kansas has lost two starters (Udoka Azubuike, Lagerald Vick) is fairly remarkable.

Kansas is No. 16 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas State dropped to No. 21. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 10th straight day.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1