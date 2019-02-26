College basketball rankings: Kansas isn't dead yet and remains No. 16 in the Top 25 And 1 after beating Kansas State
Bill Self's Jayhawks are now one game back of KSU and Texas Tech in the loss column of the Big 12 standings
It remains unlikely that Kansas will extend its streak of 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles to 15. KenPom currently projects the Jayhawks to finish one win short. But, that said, they aren't dead yet -- thanks to Monday night's 64-49 win over Kansas State that pushed KU's record to 21-7 overall, 10-5 in the Big 12.
Dedric Lawson finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes. Devon Dotson added 16 points. And now Kansas is just one game back of Kansas State and Texas Tech in the loss column of the Big 12 standings. If the Jayhawks are to get at least a share of the league title and extend this streak, they'll probably need to win each of their three remaining regular-season games against Oklahoma State (road), Oklahoma (road) and Baylor (home) -- and then hope Kansas State and Texas Tech each lose at least once more. Again, it's an unlikely scenario, according to KenPom. But it's not impossible or even that hard to imagine. And the fact that I can type that sentence honestly even though Kansas has lost two starters (Udoka Azubuike, Lagerald Vick) is fairly remarkable.
Kansas is No. 16 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas State dropped to No. 21. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 10th straight day.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 18 straight games by an average of 31.3 points.
|--
|27-2
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss in games in which they were not missing a starter. Duke's resume features two wins over Virginia -- plus victories over Kentucky, Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|24-3
|3
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|--
|24-2
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 13-1 in its past 14 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU.
|--
|23-4
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 12-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|22-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee is 1-2 in its past three games, but still has zero losses to sub-25 KenPom teams.
|--
|24-3
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana.
|--
|23-5
|8
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss at home to Michigan State. Michigan is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Thursday's game with Nebraska.
|--
|24-4
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars are 14-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take an 11-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at East Carolina.
|--
|26-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 13-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Villanova.
|--
|23-4
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Oklahoma State.
|--
|22-5
|12
|LSU
|The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. LSU is tied with Kentucky and Tennessee atop the SEC standings.
|--
|22-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Illinois.
|--
|20-7
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue, Iowa and Wisconsin. Maryland is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Michigan.
|--
|21-7
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities, but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's first chance to get a Quadrant 1 win will come next month at Utah State.
|--
|25-2
|16
|Kansas
|Kansas is 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are one game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-7
|17
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 11-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan and Iowa State. Iowa is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Maryland.
|--
|21-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Michigan, Maryland and Iowa. Wisconsin is 8-2 in its past 10 games, with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Michigan and Michigan State.
|--
|19-8
|19
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 9-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with wins over Purdue and Washington. Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|21-6
|20
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win over Notre Dame. Florida State has only lost three times this season to schools not currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|22-6
|21
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point loss at Kansas. KSU is tied in the loss column with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|1
|21-7
|22
|Louisville
|The Cardinals dropped to 8-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's double-digit loss at home to Virginia. Seven of Louisville's 10 losses are to schools ranked ahead of the Cards in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-10
|23
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 6-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Akron.
|--
|24-3
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 8-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Houston.
|--
|23-4
|25
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 15-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Chattanooga.
|--
|24-4
|26
|Washington
|The Huskies are 6-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-60 KenPom teams. Washington is 15-1 in its past 16 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State.
|--
|22-5
