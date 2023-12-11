Kansas moved up to No. 2, jumping No. 3 Houston and there were some changes near the bottom of the top 10 in the latest Coaches Poll released Monday.

Gonzaga dropped five spots to No. 13 after being on the wrong side of an upset loss to Washington on the road. The Zags will play once again in Seattle, Washington this week when they face reigning national champion UConn. Gonzaga will be the fourth Top 25 opponent UConn has faced during the first six weeks of the season.

North Carolina is coming off a loss to that same Huskies team at Madison Square Garden, but jumped up one spot to No. 9 ahead of its showdown in the CBS Sports Classic against No. 15 Kentucky.

FAU lost a thrilling game against Illinois in the first-leg of the Jimmy V Classic and also dropped five spots to No. 14. The Owls face FIU and St. Bonaventure this week before a showdown with No. 1 Arizona next week in the Desert Holiday Classic. FAU will mark the fifth Top 25 opponent the Wildcats have seen.

No. 11 Clemson and No. 12 Oklahoma had the biggest jumps of any teams in the poll and both are on the cusp of jumping into the top 10 after a 9-0 start to the season.

Ole Miss entered the rankings for the first time this season and sit at 9-0 in Year 1 of the Chris Beard era.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Northwestern 68; Texas A&M 56; Auburn 32; Colorado 31; Alabama 30; Memphis 26; TCU 21; Iowa State 21; Ohio State 18; San Diego State 10; USC 8; Princeton 8; New Mexico 5; Grand Canyon 5; Utah 3; Cincinnati 2; Indiana 1; Drake 1;