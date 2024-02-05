Houston v Kansas
Getty Images

Kansas got a boost in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after knocking off Houston at home. The Jayhawks jumped five spots to No. 4 after securing their fifth Quad 1 victory of the season.

After falling behind in the opening minute of the game, Kansas used a dominant effort during the 78-65 win. Houston dropped a single spot to No. 5 following the loss.

The Jayhawks dropped in last week's poll after falling to Iowa State on the road before firing off wins over Oklahoma State and Houston to jump back to the top of the Big 12 standings. Kansas sits in a first-place tie with Houston heading into the final month of the regular season.

Kansas was one of four teams in last week's top 10 (UConn, Purdue and Marquette) to not lose last week. North Carolina, Houston, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Duke and Kentucky all lost at least once.

One of the biggest fallers in the poll was Kentucky. The Wildcats dropped seven spots all the way to No. 15 following losses to Florida and Tennessee.  

South Carolina entered the rankings for the first time in nearly seven years. The Gamecocks checked in at No. 20 after recording wins over Tennessee and Georgia. South Carolina was last ranked in the Coaches Poll of the 2016-17 season.

Coaches Poll

  1. UConn
  2. Purdue
  3. North Carolina
  4. Kansas
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee
  7. Marquette
  8. Arizona
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Duke
  11. Auburn
  12. Illinois
  13. Baylor
  14. Iowa State
  15. Kentucky
  16. Alabama
  17. Dayton
  18. Creighton
  19. BYU
  20. South Carolina
  21. Utah State
  22. FAU
  23. Texas Tech
  24. San Diego State
  25. New Mexico

Others receiving votesSaint Mary's 57; Indiana State 45; TCU 36; Colorado State 32; Virginia 17; Oklahoma 12; Grand Canyon 12; Northwestern 8; Boise State 7; Gonzaga 6; Texas 5; Michigan State 4; Ole Miss 2; App State 2;