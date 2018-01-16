College basketball rankings: Kansas keeps moving up in the Top 25 (and 1)
After beating West Virginia, the Jayhawks are on a four-game winning streak and jumped to No. 7
You're not going to believe this. But Kansas is, at least at the moment, again alone atop the Big 12 standings. And don't all the skeptics, myself included, look silly now?
The Jayhawks won 71-66 at West Virginia late Monday to push their winning streak to four games. They're now 15-3 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12 and, for what it's worth, now projected by KenPom to at least share the Big 12 title for the 14th consecutive season. It really is incredible -- both an incredible achievement and turn of events. Because this is a team that's missing its top freshman (Billy Preston) and has already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse. And yet the Jayhawks are still right where they're supposed to be.
KU is No. 7 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). West Virginia dropped to No. 9. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 3-0 against teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won eight straight games since losing at West Virginia. Their resume includes wins over North Carolina and Rhode Island.
|--
|16-1
|3
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own four wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've only lost once since Thanksgiving.
|--
|14-2
|4
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). They've yet to lose to an unranked team.
|--
|15-2
|5
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' own five wins against top-40 KenPom teams. Both of their losses came in true road games.
|1
|16-2
|6
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 13 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Their resume features six top-45 KenPom wins.
|1
|17-2
|7
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won three straight games since losing at home to Texas Tech. They're in a four-way tie for first in the Big 12 with Texas Tech, West Virginia and Oklahoma.
|2
|15-3
|8
|Wichita State
|The Shockers have won seven straight games since losing to Oklahoma. They haven't been an underdog in any game this season.
|--
|15-2
|9
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have lost two straight games since starting the season 15-1. They're 5-3 against top-50 KenPom teams.
|4
|15-3
|10
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have lost two of their past three games. They have a 3-3 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-3
|11
|Gonzaga
|The Zags will take a six-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Saint Mary's. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Texas.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins. They've beaten both Kansas and Xavier by double-digits.
|--
|14-3
|13
|Xavier
|The Musketeers snapped their two-game losing streak Saturday with a blowout of Creighton. Two of the three losses on their resume are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|16-3
|14
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features wins over three teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one) -- most notably Tennessee. They'll take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Clemson.
|--
|14-4
|15
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won eight straight games since losing consecutive games to Xavier and Florida. The winning streak features wins over SMU and UCLA.
|--
|15-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won 11 of their past 12 games. Three of the four losses on their resume are losses to sub-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers have won 11 of their past 12 games. That stretch includes wins over Ohio State, Florida, Louisville and Miami.
|--
|15-2
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers have won 14 straight games since losing to Temple in November. They're 4-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-1
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols have won three straight games since losing to Auburn. Their resume features three top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|12-4
|20
|TCU
|TCU's five Big 12 games have been decided by an average of 2.8 points -- and three of the five have gone to overtime. The Horned Frogs' resume features wins over Nevada, SMU and Baylor.
|--
|13-4
|21
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won five of their six games since losing to UCLA. They are 4-3 against top-55 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-3
|22
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates are one of only two teams this season to beat Texas Tech. They also own victories over Creighton, Louisville and Butler.
|--
|15-3
|23
|Ohio State
|Three of the Buckeyes' four losses are to teams ranked ahead them in the Top 25 (and one). They've won 10 of their past 11 games and beaten both Michigan State and Michigan.
|--
|15-4
|24
|Michigan
|The Wolverines have won nine of their past 10 games. The lone loss in that stretch is a single-point loss to Purdue.
|--
|16-4
|25
|Creighton
|Three of Creighton's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Next up is Wednesday's game with Seton Hall.
|--
|14-4
|26
|Nevada
|Two of Nevada's losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). The Wolf Pack will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at San Jose State.
|--
|16-3
-
Freshman of Year is Trae Young's to lose
Oklahoma's basketball phenom has won the national Freshman of the Week award again
-
Wisconsin big man Happ grew up a guard
Happ is a force for the Badgers because of drills at home -- and a big growth spurt
-
South Carolina vs. Kentucky odds, picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Big Blue and just locked in a strong pick for Tu...
-
KU stuns WVU in comeback effort
The 10th-ranked Jayhawks end a four-game Morgantown losing streak with a big second half
-
Parrish: Why I write Poll Attacks column
Gary Parrish, after being questioned, explains why he writes the Poll Attacks each Monday
-
'Zombie Duke' launches comeback again
The Blue Devils looked like a team in need of a reboot against Miami, then they morphed into...
Add a Comment