College basketball rankings: Kansas keeps moving up in the Top 25 (and 1)

You're not going to believe this. But Kansas is, at least at the moment, again alone atop the Big 12 standings. And don't all the skeptics, myself included, look silly now?

The Jayhawks won 71-66 at West Virginia late Monday to push their winning streak to four games. They're now 15-3 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12 and, for what it's worth, now projected by KenPom to at least share the Big 12 title for the 14th consecutive season. It really is incredible -- both an incredible achievement and turn of events. Because this is a team that's missing its top freshman (Billy Preston) and has already lost twice by double-digits inside Allen Fieldhouse. And yet the Jayhawks are still right where they're supposed to be.

KU is No. 7 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). West Virginia dropped to No. 9. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)