College basketball rankings: Kansas loses out on RJ Hampton and drops in early Top 25 And 1
Hampton choosing to play in New Zealand is a big blow to the Jayhawks
When RJ Hampton announced his intention to reclassify to the Class of 2019, the assumption was that the 5-star guard would impact somebody's class in a major way and play for a legitimate Final Four contender. Initially, recruiting analysts largely believed that program would be Memphis. But after Penny Hardaway secured a commitment from 4-star guard Boogie Ellis, most projections focused on Kansas.
Turns out, it's New Zealand.
And that's because Hampton announced early Tuesday that he's agreed to a contract with the New Zealand Breakers of Australia's National Basketball League. The 6-foot-5 playmaker is choosing this option over playing college basketball basically anywhere he wanted.
"This is about focusing 100 percent on basketball," Hampton said. "I think the best route for me is to live like a pro and play with grown men everyday — and not have to juggle books and basketball."
Hampton's decision to bypass college is a big blow to Kansas — which projected as a top-five team with him on the roster. Without him, I've dropped the Jayhawks to 12th in the 2019-20 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason college basketball rankings. And they'll drop even more — thanks in part to a recruiting class that doesn't feature a single top-50 prospect — if Devon Dotson doesn't withdraw from the NBA Draft later this week. So stay tuned.
Top 25 And 1
|1
|Coach: Tom Izzo
2018-19 record: 32-7
Notable players definitely gone: Nick Ward, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham
Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble
|2
|Coach: Mike Krzyzewski
2018-19 record: 32-6
Notable players definitely gone: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Tre Jones, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley
|3
|Coach: John Calipari
2018-19 record: 30-7
Notable players definitely gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery
Expected additions: Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Brennan Canada
|4
|Coach: Chris Mack
2018-19 record: 20-14
Notable players definitely gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, V.J. King
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry
Expected additions: Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski
|5
|Coach: Penny Hardaway
2018-19 record: 22-14
Notable players definitely gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones
Other expected departures: Victor Enoh, David Wingett
Notable players expected to return: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax
Expected additions: James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce, Rayjon Tucker
|6
|Coach: Mark Turgeon
2018-19 record: 23-11
Notable players definitely gone: Bruno Fernando, Ivan Bender
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo
Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott, Chol Marial, Hakim Hart
|7
|Coach: Roy Williams
2018-19 record: 29-7
Notable players definitely gone: Coby White, Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Seventh Woods
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black
Expected additions: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce
|8
|Coach: Tony Bennett
2018-19 record: 35-3
Notable players definitely gone: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt
Other expected departures: Marco Anthony
Notable players expected to return: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark
Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy, Tomas Woldetensae
|9
Coach: Mark Few
2018-19 record: 33-4
Notable players definitely gone: Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi
Expected additions: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet
|10
|Coach: Kevin Willard
2018-19 record: 20-14
Notable players definitely gone: Michael Nzei
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Darnell Brodie, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Romaro Gill, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quincy McKnight, Anthony Nelson, Taurean Thompson
Expected additions: Ikey Obiagu, Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis
|11
|Coach: Jay Wright
2018-19 record: 26-10
Notable players definitely gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney
Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
|12
Coach: Bill Self
2018-19 record: 26-10
Notable players definitely gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot
Expected additions: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna
|13
|Coach: Chris Beard
2018-19 record: 31-7
Notable players definitely gone: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov
Expected additions: Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon, Clarence Nadolny, Tyreek Smith
|14
|Coach: Sean Miller
2018-19 record: 17-15
Notable players definitely gone: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Brandon Randolph, Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive, Alex Barcello
Expected additions: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings
|15
|Coach: Bruce Pearl
2018-19 record: 30-10
Notable players definitely gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke,
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy
Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
|16
Coach: Fran McCaffery
2018-19 record: 23-12
Notable players definitely gone: Nicolas Baer, Isaiah Moss, Maishe Dailey
Other expected departures: Tyler Cook
Notable players expected to return: Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl
Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint
|17
|Coach: Kelvin Sampson
2018-19 record: 33-4
Notable players definitely gone: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Dejon Jarreau, Cedrick Alley, Armoni Brooks, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton
Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham
|18
|Coach: Matt Painter
2018-19 record: 25-8
Notable players definitely gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic
Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis, Jahaad Proctor
|19
|Coach: Mike Rhoades
2018-19 record: 25-8
Notable players definitely gone: Michael Gilmore, Sean Mobley
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield
Expected additions: Jarren McAlister, Tre Clarke
|20
|Coach: Rick Barnes
2018-19 record: 31-6
Notable players definitely gone: Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander, Derrick Walker
Other expected departures: Jordan Bone
Notable players expected to return: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson
Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines
|21
|Coach: Scott Drew
2018-19 record: 20-14
Notable players definitely gone: Makai Mason, King McClure
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital
Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner
|22
|Coach: Greg McDermott
2018-19 record: 20-15
Notable players definitely gone: Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Martin Krampelj, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop
Expected additions: Shareef Mitchell, Jalen Windham
|23
|Coach: Chris Holtmann
2018-19 record: 20-15
Notable players definitely gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee
Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker
|24
|Coach: Bob McKillop
2018-19 record: 24-10
Notable players definitely gone: Nathan Ekwu
Other expected departures: Dusan Kovacevic
Notable players expected to return: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones
Expected additions: N/A
|25
2018-19 record: 28-7
Notable players definitely gone: Quinn Taylor, Dwayne Brown
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter, Justin Bean
Expected additions: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow, Cade Potter, Jakub Karwowski
|26
Coach: Randy Bennett
2018-19 record: 22-12
Notable players definitely gone: Jordan Hunter
Other expected departures: N/A
Notable players expected to return: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse, Elijah Thomas, Matthias Tass, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry
Expected additions: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen
Top 25 And 1 analysis
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston's decision to return to Michigan State for his senior season was enough to keep Tom Izzo's team No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. The Spartans are returning three of the top four scorers from a 32-win team that won the Big Ten regular-season title and Big Ten Tournament title before advancing to the Final Four.
|--
|32-7
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are enrolling a top-five recruiting class for the sixth consecutive season - one that's highlighted by 5-star prospects Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt. The return of Tre Jones will give Mike Krzyzewski the type of experience in the backcourt most great teams possess.
|--
|32-6
|3
|Kentucky
|The return of Ashtan Hagans for his sophomore year is massive for Kentucky. He'll combine with one of the nation's top recruiting classes to create what should be the SEC's best team.
|--
|30-7
|4
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora has declared for the NBA Draft but left open the option of returning to Louisville. If he does, he'll be the leading returning scorer for a program set to enroll a top-10 recruiting class - not to mention graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, who averaged 15.6 points per game at Saint Joseph's this season.
|--
|20-14
|5
|Memphis
|Penny Hardaway has secured what is arguably the best recruiting class in school history. It's highlighted by 5-star center James Wiseman and 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa - both of whom project as top-10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.
|1
|22-14
|6
|Maryland
|The early loss of Bruno Fernando should mostly be offset by the return of Jalen Smith and addition of former 5-star prospect Chol Marial. The Terrapins will be talented, experienced and a real threat to Michigan State at the top of the Big Ten.
|1
|23-11
|7
|N. Carolina
|The loss of Coby White after one season stings a little considering he didn't project as a one-and-done prospect coming out of high school. But the enrollment of 5-star guard Cole Anthony should fill any hole UNC might otherwise have in the backcourt.
|1
|29-7
|8
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are losing the top three scorers from their national championship team, all of whom are entering the NBA Draft early. But Tony Bennett still has enough to keep Virginia nationally relevant.
|1
|35-3
|9
|Gonzaga
|Zach Norvell's decision to remain in the NBA Draft means Gonzaga is losing the top four scorers from last season's team. That's among the reasons why it was crucial for Mark Few to secure a top-10 recruiting class and enroll a heralded graduate transfer like Admon Gilder.
|1
|33-4
|10
|Seton Hall
|Kevin Willard spoke with Virginia Tech about its opening but ultimately remained at Seton Hall. He has a roster good enough to take the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year.
|1
|20-14
|11
|Villanova
|In a bit of a twist, Villanova will not be the favorite to win the Big East. But the Wildcats, thanks to a top-five recruiting class, should still operate near the top of the sport.
|1
|26-10
|12
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are losing three of the top six scorers from a team that only went 6-4 in its final 10 games last season. The lack of impactful recruits could prevent Kansas from being a real Final Four contender.
|7
|26-10
|13
|Texas Tech
|Chris Beard has once again reloaded in Lubbock via the graduate-transfer market. The Red Raiders, thanks to the late additions of Chris Clarke and T.J. Holyfield, should compete for back-to-back Big 12 titles.
|--
|31-7
|14
|Arizona
|Sean Miller, even with an NCAA cloud hovering over his program, has secured a top-five recruiting class that should return the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament. The addition of grad-transfer Max Hazzard was a nice late development.
|--
|17-15
|15
|Auburn
|Chuma Okeke's decision to remain in the 2019 NBA Draft is another early-entry blow to the Tigers. But Auburn is still returning three of the top six scorers from a team that won 30 games and advanced to the Final Four.
|--
|30-10
|16
|Iowa
|Tyler Cook is determined to remain in the NBA Draft, which isn't ideal for Iowa. But the Hawkeyes are still returning two of their top four scorers - most notably Luka Garza.
|--
|23-12
|17
|Houston
|Houston reaching a deal on a contract extension for Kelvin Sampson was a massive development for the AAC program. The Cougars will be capable of winning back-to-back league titles.
|--
|33-4
|18
|Purdue
|The loss of Carsen Edwards is obviously a big deal. But Matt Painter has proven capable of running a competent program even when he loses key pieces.
|--
|26-10
|19
|VCU
|Every relevant piece from a VCU team that won the Atlantic 10 by two games should be back. That includes four players who averaged double-digits in points this season.
|--
|25-8
|20
|Tennessee
|If Jordan Bone withdraws from the NBA Draft and returns to Tennessee, the Vols will get a slight bump in the Top 25 And 1. But losing Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield at the same time is an obviously tough thing to overcome.
|--
|31-6
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears are losing Makai Mason and King McClure. But they'll get Tristan Clark back and likely make the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a seven-year span.
|--
|20-14
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays are returning all five starters from a team that closed the season by winning seven of their final nine games. That should be enough to help Creighton advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
|--
|20-15
|23
|Ohio St.
|Five of the top seven scorers from a team that spent part of last season ranked are expected back - including Kaleb Wesson, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds as a sophomore. Those returnees, combined with a top-15 recruiting class, should have Chris Holtmann in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year.
|--
|20-15
|24
|Davidson
|The top six scorers from a Davidson team that finished 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 are expected back - including A-10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundson. As long as Kellan Grady stays healthy, the Wildcats will be good enough to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
|--
|24-10
|25
|Utah St.
|The top four scorers from a 28-win team are all expected back - most notably Sam Merrill, who averaged 20.9 points per game last season. Barring a surprise or injury, he'll win back-to-back Mountain West Conference Player of the Year awards.
|--
|28-7
|26
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels are expected to return seven players who averaged at least 13 minutes per game last season - most notably Jordan Ford, who averaged 21.1 points while shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Saint Mary's should be good enough to provide Gonzaga with a real challenge in the WCC.
|--
|22-12
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five-star G RJ Hampton going pro in NBL
Hampton spurned some college basketball bluebloods for a chance to play in Australia
-
NCAA reverses De Sousa ruling
KU will welcome its rising big man back to the court after he sat all of last season
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
Juwan Howard's hiring at Michigan was, barring something entirely unexpected, the last change...
-
NCAA hears appeal De Sousa's appeal
De Sousa could withdraw from NBA Draft and retun to school if the NCAA restores his eligib...
-
Podcast: Did Michigan get it right?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss big recruiting developments for Memphis, LSU and...
-
Howard hired as Michigan's next coach
Michigan has reached back in its proud history to lead its future in basketball