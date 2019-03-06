College basketball rankings: Kansas' loss at Oklahoma ends streak, drops KU in Top 25 And 1

Oklahoma beat Kansas 81-68 on Tuesday to drop the Jayhawks to 12-6 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Texas Tech and Kansas State are both 13-4 in the league with just one conference game remaining. So that's that.

KU can no longer finish better than third. The streak is over.

Yes, it's now official. For the first time in 15 years, somebody besides KU will win the Big 12. And while it is undeniable that the rest of the conference benefited from Udoka Azubuike suffering a season-ending hand injury in January -- and from Lagerald Vick leaving the team in February -- it's only fair to note that Kansas State has endured injuries to both Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra, and that Texas Tech is in this position despite losing five of its top six scorers from last season's team. That's why the Red Raiders were picked seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll. But Chris Beard overachieved again -- same as he does every year.

I dropped Kansas to 18th in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. Texas Tech is No. 8. Kansas State is No. 17. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 18th consecutive morning. Mark Few's Zags won't play again until Monday.