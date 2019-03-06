College basketball rankings: Kansas' loss at Oklahoma ends streak, drops KU in Top 25 And 1
KU will now finish something other than first in the Big 12 for the first time in 15 years
Oklahoma beat Kansas 81-68 on Tuesday to drop the Jayhawks to 12-6 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Texas Tech and Kansas State are both 13-4 in the league with just one conference game remaining. So that's that.
KU can no longer finish better than third. The streak is over.
Yes, it's now official. For the first time in 15 years, somebody besides KU will win the Big 12. And while it is undeniable that the rest of the conference benefited from Udoka Azubuike suffering a season-ending hand injury in January -- and from Lagerald Vick leaving the team in February -- it's only fair to note that Kansas State has endured injuries to both Dean Wade and Cartier Diarra, and that Texas Tech is in this position despite losing five of its top six scorers from last season's team. That's why the Red Raiders were picked seventh in the preseason Big 12 poll. But Chris Beard overachieved again -- same as he does every year.
I dropped Kansas to 18th in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. Texas Tech is No. 8. Kansas State is No. 17. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 18th consecutive morning. Mark Few's Zags won't play again until Monday.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|27-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|26-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke.
|--
|25-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|25-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|26-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|25-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one loss coming to a sub-100 KenPom opponent (Oklahoma State). LSU is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into Wednesday's game at Florida.
|--
|24-5
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan.
|--
|24-6
|11
|Houston
|The Cougars dropped to 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to UCF. Houston is tied with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|2
|27-2
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|3
|24-6
|13
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Creighton. Marquette will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game at Seton Hall.
|1
|23-6
|14
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota.
|3
|22-8
|15
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|2
|27-3
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's OT loss at Florida State. Virginia Tech is 4-2 in its past five games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|--
|22-7
|17
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
|1
|23-7
|18
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12.
|6
|22-8
|19
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan. Maryland will take a two-game losing streak into its regular-season finale with Minnesota.
|--
|21-9
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Penn State. Wisconsin is 9-3 in its past 12 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|20-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take an eight-game winning streak into Friday's game with Bowling Green.
|--
|27-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 13-1 in its past 14 games after Saturday's win over Memphis.
|--
|25-4
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|--
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|1
|21-9
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at UT and at Auburn.
|1
|21-9
