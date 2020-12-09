Jalen Wilson was a sub-50 prospect in the Class of 2019 who broke his ankle in last season's second game, took a medical-redshirt and quickly disappeared from the national radar.

"He is the forgotten man because he redshirted," Kansas coach Bill Self told Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook in the preseason.

But Wilson is forgotten no more.

He has spent the first two weeks of this season reintroducing himself to the sport of college basketball, and his biggest moment to date came Tuesday when he buried a 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining that lifted the Jayhawks to a 73-72 victory over Creighton inside Allen Fieldhouse.

"I just had a lot of confidence in myself," Wilson said after his 23-point, 10-rebound performance. "My team had a lot of confidence in me."

There is no official Comeback Player of the Year award or Breakthrough Player of the Year award in college basketball, as far as I know. But if there were, Wilson would be the current leading candidate with very little competition. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging a team-high 16.3 points and team-high 9.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game. He has developed into the Jayhawks' most statistically-productive player. He might also be their best.

Kansas remains No. 4 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Creighton remains No. 6. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 15th consecutive day even though the Zags have suspended all basketball activities until at least Monday because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 4 Rutgers 10 Duke Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Corey Kispert finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 87-82 victory over West Virginia. Andrew Nembhard added 19 points and six assists off the bench. -- 3-0 2 Baylor Adam Flagler got 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's 82-69 victory over Illinois. Davion Mitchell added 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds. -- 3-0 3 Iowa Jordan Bohannon made seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and six assists in Tuesday's 93-80 victory over North Carolina. The Hawkeyes made 42.5% of the 40 3-pointers they attempted against UNC. -- 4-0 4 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 73-72 victory over Creighton. The Jayhawks' lone loss is a season-opening loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 5-1 5 Michigan St. Joey Hauser made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 79-61 victory over Western Michigan. Aaron Henry added 12 points and five assists. -- 5-0 6 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski missed a potential game-tying free throw with 1.1 seconds left in Tuesday's 73-72 loss at Kansas. The junior guard entered the game as a 66.7% free throw shooter. -- 3-1 7 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 83-68 victory at Duke. The Illini's lone loss is a loss to No. 2 Baylor. -- 4-1 8 Tennessee John Fulkerson finished with 11 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 56-47 victory over Colorado. Santiago Vescovi added 11 points and five assists. 1 1-0 9 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 victory at Texas. The Wildcats' lone loss is an overtime loss to Virginia Tech. 2 4-1 10 W. Virginia Miles McBride finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Sunday's 80-71 victory over Georgetown. The Mountaineers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. 2 4-1 11 Virginia Jay Huff finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 71-64 OT victory over Kent State. Sam Hauser added 18 points and seven rebounds. 2 3-1 12 Houston Quentin Grimes finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-67 victory over South Carolina. The Cougars are 4-0 with a neutral-court win over Texas Tech. 2 4-0 13 Texas Texas finished with 12 turnovers and just nine assists in Sunday's 68-64 loss to Villanova. The Longhorns' 4-1 record is highlighted by wins over North Carolina and Indiana. 2 4-1 14 Texas Tech Kyler Edwards finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Sunday's 81-40 victory over Grambling. Marcus Santos-Silva added eight points and six rebounds. 2 4-1 15 Wisconsin Micah Potter gave up an offensive rebound and the winning bucket in the final second of Friday's 67-65 loss at Marquette. Brad Davison finished with zero field goals and five fouls. 2 3-1 16 Ohio St. E.J. Liddell finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 90-85 victory at Notre Dame. Three of the Buckeyes' four wins have come by double-digits. 2 4-0 17 Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. made five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Tuesday's 79-69 victory over Syracuse. The Scarlet Knights' next three scheduled games are against Maryland, Illinois and Ohio State. 4 4-0 18 Duke The Blue Devils missed 17 of the 22 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 83-68 loss to Illinois. Duke has now lost two non-league games at home for the first time in nearly 40 years. 10 2-2 19 N. Carolina UNC allowed the Hawkeyes to shoot 42.5% from 3-point range in Tuesday's 93-80 loss at Iowa. The Tar Heels' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 3-2 20 Richmond Jacob Gilyard finished with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals in Monday's 77-72 victory over Wofford. The Spiders' 3-0 record features a double-digit win at Kentucky. -- 3-0 21 Arizona St. Remy Martin finished with 22 points and five assists in Thursday's 70-62 victory at California. The Sun Devils' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Villanova. 1 3-1 22 Florida St. M.J. Walker finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 86-58 victory over North Florida. Balsa Koprivica added 13 points and five rebounds. 1 1-0 23 Louisville Dre Davis finished with 21 points and two assists in Tuesday's 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 4-0 record also features a win over Seton Hall. 1 4-0 24 Michigan Hunter Dickinson got 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench in Sunday's 80-58 victory over UCF. The Wolverines' four wins have come by an average of 16.3 points. 1 4-0 25 Saint Louis Gibson Jimerson finished with 21 points in Tuesday's 88-65 victory over Central Arkansas. The Billikens' 4-0 record features a win over LSU. 1 4-0 26 LSU Trendon Watford finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 86-55 victory over Louisiana Tech. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis. NR 3-1

IN: LSU

OUT: Virginia Tech