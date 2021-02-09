Kansas deserved to be removed from the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 on Sunday morning based on a rough stretch in which the Jayhawks failed to beat a good team for nearly a month. But, as I explained on Sunday afternoon's Eye On College Basketball Podcast, the Jayhawks' body of work was never as bad as some made it out to be, and I actually predicted that Bill Self's program would return to the rankings soon.

So …

Welcome back, Kansas!

It's been a while. And by a while, I mean two days. But Monday night's 78-66 victory over Oklahoma State was exactly the type of win the Jayhawks needed to improve their resume to the point where KU is once again worthy of inclusion in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. It comes just one day after Kansas dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2009.

"Everybody has pride," said Kansas guard Marcus Garrett. "And seeing that? It just gave us some extra fire."

Monday's double-digit victory pushed Kansas to 13-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big 12. More importantly, the Jayhawks are now 7-7 in the first two quadrants with all seven losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats.

Is it a normal KU resume?

Of course not.

But, as I've insisted over and over again, the idea that Kansas belongs in the same conversation with Kentucky, Duke and Michigan State as disappointing blue bloods has been wildly overstated. The Jayhawks are going to make next month's NCAA Tournament, no problem. And as long as they handle Iowa State on Thursday and then again on Saturday, they'll likely return to their rightful place in the Associated Press Top 25 poll next week.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Kansas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 10 West Coast Conference games by an average of 23.2 points. -- 19-0 2 Baylor Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits. -- 17-0 3 Michigan Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota. -- 13-1 4 Ohio St. Ohio State is 8-1 in its past nine games with wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Buckeyes lead the nation with nine Quadrant 1 victories. -- 16-4 5 Illinois Illinois is 10-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's win over Wisconsin. The Illini's four-game winning streak consists of four Quadrant 1 victories. -- 13-5 6 Villanova Villanova is 10-1 in its past 11 games with wins over Texas and Seton Hall. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. -- 12-2 7 Houston Houston is 9-1 in its past 10 games with eight double-digit wins in that stretch. The Cougars are 6-1 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss at East Carolina. -- 16-2 8 Missouri Missouri is 7-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses after Saturday's win over Alabama. The Tigers will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Ole Miss. -- 13-3 9 Alabama Alabama is 1-2 in its past three games after Saturday's loss to Missouri. The Crimson Tide have dropped to 10-4 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to Western Kentucky. -- 15-5 10 W. Virginia West Virginia is 6-3 in the Big 12 and alone in second in the league standings. The Mountaineers are 7-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss coming outside of the first quadrant. -- 13-5 11 Texas Tech Texas Tech's three-game winning streak features wins over Oklahoma and LSU. The Red Raiders are 6-2 in their past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming to Baylor and West Virginia. -- 14-5 12 Oklahoma Oklahoma is 6-1 in its past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Texas Tech. All five of the Sooners' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 12-5 13 Texas Texas is 1-4 in its past five games and on a three-game losing streak after Saturday's loss at Oklahoma State. The Longhorns have dropped to 6-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 11-5 14 Virginia Virginia is 9-1 since losing to Gonzaga with victories over Clemson, Syracuse and Georgia Tech. The Cavaliers are 6-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. -- 13-3 15 Florida St. Florida State's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to UCF. -- 10-3 16 Va. Tech Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games after Saturday's win at Miami. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. -- 14-4 17 USC USC's four-game winning streak features wins over UCLA and Stanford. The Trojans are 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. -- 15-3 18 Tennessee Tennessee improved to 7-4 in the first two quadrants with Saturday's win at Kentucky. All four of the Vols' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 13-4 19 Wisconsin Wisconsin is 2-3 in its past five games after Saturday's loss at Illinois. The Badgers dropped to 8-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. -- 14-6 20 Iowa Iowa dropped to 3-5 in Quadrant 1 games after Sunday's loss at Indiana. The Hawkeyes are 1-4 in their past five outings heading into Wednesday's game with Rutgers. -- 13-6 21 Louisville Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant. -- 11-4 22 Creighton Creighton is 4-1 in its past five games after Saturday's win at Marquette. The Bluejays are 9-2 in the first two quadrants with three additional defeats coming in the third quadrant. -- 14-5 23 Loyola-Chi. Loyola Chicago's 10-game winning streak includes nine double-digit victories. The Ramblers have zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. -- 17-3 24 Rutgers Rutgers' four-game winning streak includes victories over Indiana, Minnesota and Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights are 7-6 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. -- 11-6 25 Purdue Purdue is 6-2 in its past eight games after Saturday's win over Northwestern. The Boilermakers are 9-6 in the first two quadrants with one additonal loss at Miami. -- 13-7 26 Kansas Kansas improved to 7-7 in the first two quadrants with Monday's double-digit win over Oklahoma State. All seven of the Jayhawks' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. NR 13-7

In: Kansas

Out: Oklahoma State