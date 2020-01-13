College basketball rankings: Kansas, Michigan State, Ohio State take big tumbles in Coaches Poll
Gonzaga holds on to the top spot and Baylor moves up to No. 2 after beating the Jayhawks
After a big week with victories over Texas Tech and Kansas, Baylor jumped to No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday. The 13-1 Bears moved up one spot, replacing Duke for the slot just behind 18-1 Gonzaga.
The Zags received 16 first-place votes, while Baylor received 10 and Duke (15-1) received the other six.
Undefeated Auburn moved up one position to No. 4 and Butler also jumped up a spot to No. 5 to round out the top five in this week's poll.
The Jayhawks, who lost for the first time in Lawrence, Kansas, to Baylor on Saturday, dropped from No. 3 to No. 7. The biggest drop of the week among teams still ranked was from Ohio State which fell from No. 12 to No. 19. Michigan State which was blown-out by Purdue fell from No. 8 to No. 14.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1
|Gonzaga (16)
|18-1
|775
|1
|2
|Baylor (10)
|13-1
|764
|4
|3
|Duke (6)
|15-1
|757
|2
|4
|Auburn
|15-0
|764
|5
|5
|Butler
|15-1
|660
|6
|6
|San Diego St.
|17-0
|622
|7
|7
|Kansas
|12-3
|586
|3
|8
|Oregon
|14-3
|543
|9
|9
|Florida State
|14-2
|508
|10
|10
|Louisville
|13-3
|469
|11
|11
|Dayton
|14-2
|452
|15
|12
|Kentucky
|12-3
|449
|13
|13
|West Virginia
|13-2
|432
|17
|14
|Michigan St
|13-4
|391
|8
|15
|Villanova
|12-3
|356
|16
|16
|Wichita St.
|15-1
|309
|23
|17
|Maryland
|13-3
|301
|14
|17
|Seton Hall
|12-4
|279
|25
|19
|Ohio St.
|11-5
|137
|12
|20
|Michigan
|11-5
|131
|19
|21
|Colorado
|13-3
|120
|NR
|22
|Memphis
|13-3
|73
|22
|23
|Texas Tech
|10-5
|72
|21
|24
|Iowa
|11-5
|60
|NR
|25
|Stanford
|14-2
|59
|NR
Others receiving votes: Creighton 53; Virginia 51; Arkansas 44; Indiana 38; Arizona 37; Illinois 33; Penn St. 23; LSU 22; Rutgers 19; Houston 18; Wisconsin 17; Purdue 15; Northern Iowa 10; Texas Christian 7; St. Mary's 6; Marquette 6; Xavier 4; New Mexico 3; Liberty 2; Yale 1; Providence 1.
