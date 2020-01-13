College basketball rankings: Kansas, Michigan State, Ohio State take big tumbles in Coaches Poll

After a big week with victories over Texas Tech and Kansas, Baylor jumped to No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday. The 13-1 Bears moved up one spot, replacing Duke for the slot just behind 18-1 Gonzaga.

The Zags received 16 first-place votes, while Baylor received 10 and Duke (15-1) received the other six.

Undefeated Auburn moved up one position to No. 4 and Butler also jumped up a spot to No. 5 to round out the top five in this week's poll.

The Jayhawks, who lost for the first time in Lawrence, Kansas, to Baylor on Saturday, dropped from No. 3 to No. 7. The biggest drop of the week among teams still ranked was from Ohio State which fell from No. 12 to No. 19. Michigan State which was blown-out by Purdue fell from No. 8 to No. 14.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points LW 1 Gonzaga (16) 18-1 775 1 2 Baylor (10) 13-1 764 4 3 Duke (6) 15-1 757 2 4 Auburn 15-0 764 5 5 Butler 15-1 660 6 6 San Diego St. 17-0 622 7 7 Kansas 12-3 586 3 8 Oregon 14-3 543 9 9 Florida State 14-2 508 10 10 Louisville 13-3 469 11 11 Dayton 14-2 452 15 12 Kentucky 12-3 449 13 13 West Virginia 13-2 432 17 14 Michigan St 13-4 391 8 15 Villanova 12-3 356 16 16 Wichita St. 15-1 309 23 17 Maryland 13-3 301 14 17 Seton Hall 12-4 279 25 19 Ohio St. 11-5 137 12 20 Michigan 11-5 131 19 21 Colorado 13-3 120 NR 22 Memphis 13-3 73 22 23 Texas Tech 10-5 72 21 24 Iowa 11-5 60 NR 25 Stanford 14-2 59 NR

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53; Virginia 51; Arkansas 44; Indiana 38; Arizona 37; Illinois 33; Penn St. 23; LSU 22; Rutgers 19; Houston 18; Wisconsin 17; Purdue 15; Northern Iowa 10; Texas Christian 7; St. Mary's 6; Marquette 6; Xavier 4; New Mexico 3; Liberty 2; Yale 1; Providence 1.