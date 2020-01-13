College basketball rankings: Kansas, Michigan State, Ohio State take big tumbles in Coaches Poll

Gonzaga holds on to the top spot and Baylor moves up to No. 2 after beating the Jayhawks

After a big week with victories over Texas Tech and Kansas, Baylor jumped to No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday. The 13-1 Bears moved up one spot, replacing Duke for the slot just behind 18-1 Gonzaga

The Zags received 16 first-place votes, while Baylor received 10 and Duke (15-1) received the other six.

Undefeated Auburn moved up one position to No. 4 and Butler also jumped up a spot to No. 5 to round out the top five in this week's poll.

The Jayhawks, who lost for the first time in Lawrence, Kansas, to Baylor on Saturday, dropped from No. 3 to No. 7. The biggest drop of the week among teams still ranked was from Ohio State which fell from No. 12 to No. 19. Michigan State which was blown-out by Purdue fell from No. 8 to No. 14.  

USA Today Coaches Poll

RankTeamRecordPointsLW
1Gonzaga (16)18-17751
2Baylor (10)13-17644
3Duke (6)15-17572
4Auburn15-07645
5Butler15-16606
6San Diego St.17-06227
7Kansas12-35863
8Oregon14-35439
9Florida State14-250810
10Louisville13-346911
11Dayton14-245215
12Kentucky12-344913
13West Virginia13-243217
14Michigan St13-43918
15Villanova12-335616
16Wichita St.15-130923
17Maryland13-330114
17Seton Hall12-427925
19Ohio St.11-513712
20Michigan11-513119
21Colorado13-3120NR
22Memphis13-37322
23Texas Tech10-57221
24Iowa11-560NR
25Stanford14-259NR

Others receiving votes: Creighton 53; Virginia 51; Arkansas 44; Indiana 38; Arizona 37; Illinois 33; Penn St. 23; LSU 22; Rutgers 19; Houston 18; Wisconsin 17; Purdue 15; Northern Iowa 10; Texas Christian 7; St. Mary's 6; Marquette 6; Xavier 4; New Mexico 3; Liberty 2; Yale 1; Providence 1.

