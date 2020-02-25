College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, cruises to 13th straight victory

Kansas had a quick turnaround after Saturday's massive victory at Baylor. Sometimes, that's a recipe for a letdown. But the Jayhawks still handled their business, no problem, Monday night. They beat Oklahoma State 83-58 to improve to 25-3 overall, 14-1 in the Big 12, and extend their winning streak to 13 games.

"The coaches ... they did a good job of getting us pumped up for the game," said Kansas sophomore Ochai Agbaji, who made two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. "We just had to come into this game with a lot more focus because you have to finish out the rest of this conference season."

Udoka Azubuike got 19 points and 16 rebounds against Oklahoma State -- which means the senior is averaging 21.0 points and 17.5 rebounds in the Jayhawks' past two games. As a result, he's making a late push for First Team All-America honors and establishing himself as the biggest reason, both figuratively and literally, that KU is the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is No. 1 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are also No. 1 in the AP poll, Coaches poll, NET, KenPom, Sagarin and KPI. Their next game is Saturday at Kansas State -- where tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings