College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, cruises to 13th straight victory
Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks to an 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State
Kansas had a quick turnaround after Saturday's massive victory at Baylor. Sometimes, that's a recipe for a letdown. But the Jayhawks still handled their business, no problem, Monday night. They beat Oklahoma State 83-58 to improve to 25-3 overall, 14-1 in the Big 12, and extend their winning streak to 13 games.
"The coaches ... they did a good job of getting us pumped up for the game," said Kansas sophomore Ochai Agbaji, who made two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. "We just had to come into this game with a lot more focus because you have to finish out the rest of this conference season."
Udoka Azubuike got 19 points and 16 rebounds against Oklahoma State -- which means the senior is averaging 21.0 points and 17.5 rebounds in the Jayhawks' past two games. As a result, he's making a late push for First Team All-America honors and establishing himself as the biggest reason, both figuratively and literally, that KU is the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
Kansas is No. 1 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are also No. 1 in the AP poll, Coaches poll, NET, KenPom, Sagarin and KPI. Their next game is Saturday at Kansas State -- where tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|25-3
|2
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Kansas. The loss snapped Baylor's 23-game winning streak.
|--
|24-2
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags missed 20 of the 25 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU. The loss snapped Gonzaga's 19-game winning streak.
|--
|27-2
|4
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-70 victory over Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|25-2
|5
|San Diego St
|The Aztecs missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 66-63 loss to UNLV. The defeat added a Quadrant 3 loss to San Diego State's resume.
|--
|26-1
|6
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 81-59 victory over Butler. The Bluejays are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|22-6
|7
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Monday's 82-67 victory over Louisville. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Clemson.
|--
|24-4
|8
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan was limited to just one made field goal in Sunday's 79-72 loss at Ohio State. Maryland still sits atop the Big Ten standings with a two-game lead in the loss column over Penn State, Iowa and Michigan State.
|--
|22-5
|9
|Duke
|Cassius Stanley finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 88-64 victory over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils are 7-1 in their past eight games.
|--
|23-4
|10
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Saturday's 65-59 victory over Florida. The Wildcats are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|22-5
|11
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 81-65 victory over St. John's. Seton Hall is 4-2 in its past six games with wins over Villanova and Butler.
|--
|20-7
|12
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 64-55 victory at Xavier. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-6
|13
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 22 in Saturday's 73-66 victory over Tennessee. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup.
|--
|23-4
|14
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-67 loss at Florida State. Louisville is alone at third in the ACC standings with a 14-4 league record.
|--
|23-6
|15
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens missed 16 of the 27 shots he attempted in Sunday's 68-60 loss at Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers.
|--
|20-7
|16
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made six 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in Saturday's 73-72 overtime victory at Arizona. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-7
|17
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|23-7
|18
|Michigan
|Franz Wagner made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 71-63 victory at Purdue. The Wolverines are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State.
|--
|18-9
|19
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 85-76 victory over Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses coming outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|19-8
|20
|Butler
|Aaron Thompson missed 10 of the 11 shots he attempted in Sunday's 81-59 loss at Creighton. The Bulldogs will take a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at DePaul.
|1
|19-9
|21
|Colorado
|The Buffaloes missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-63 loss to UCLA. Colorado is the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season.
|1
|21-7
|22
|Marquette
|Markus Howard and Koby McEwen combined for nine turnovers in Saturday's 84-72 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgetown.
|1
|17-9
|23
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 23 points and six assists in Thursday's 86-65 victory at Nebraska. The Spartans have five Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant.
|1
|18-9
|24
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers allowed Texas to shoot 52.4% from the field in Monday's 67-57 loss at UT. West Virginia is 1-5 in its past six games.
|5
|19-9
|25
|Houston
|DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|21-7
|26
|Arizona St.
|Remy Martin made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 74-73 victory over Oregon State. The Sun Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UCLA.
|--
|19-8
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UNC vs. NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's North Carolina vs. NC State matchup...
-
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Kentucky vs. Texas A&M matchup 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Iowa matchup 10,000...
-
Ionescu first to join 2K, 1K, 1K club
Ionescu incredibly hit the mark on the same day she helped eulogize Kobe and Gianna Bryant...
-
FSU outlasts UL, tops ACC standings
The Seminoles sit alone (for now) atop the ACC standings after an impressive come-from-behind...
-
Louisville vs. FSU odds, computer picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Louisville vs. Florida State matchup...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish