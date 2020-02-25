College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, cruises to 13th straight victory

Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks to an 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State

Kansas had a quick turnaround after Saturday's massive victory at Baylor. Sometimes, that's a recipe for a letdown. But the Jayhawks still handled their business, no problem, Monday night. They beat Oklahoma State 83-58 to improve to 25-3 overall, 14-1 in the Big 12, and extend their winning streak to 13 games.

"The coaches ... they did a good job of getting us pumped up for the game," said Kansas sophomore Ochai Agbaji, who made two 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. "We just had to come into this game with a lot more focus because you have to finish out the rest of this conference season."

Udoka Azubuike got 19 points and 16 rebounds against Oklahoma State -- which means the senior is averaging 21.0 points and 17.5 rebounds in the Jayhawks' past two games. As a result, he's making a late push for First Team All-America honors and establishing himself as the biggest reason, both figuratively and literally, that KU is the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is No. 1 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are also No. 1 in the AP poll, Coaches poll, NET, KenPom, Sagarin and KPI. Their next game is Saturday at Kansas State -- where tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
1 Iowa
5 West Virginia
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State. --25-3
2 Baylor Davion Mitchell missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Kansas. The loss snapped Baylor's 23-game winning streak. --24-2
3 Gonzaga The Zags missed 20 of the 25 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU. The loss snapped Gonzaga's 19-game winning streak. --27-2
4 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 80-70 victory over Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are OT losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- namely Kansas and Colorado. --25-2
5 San Diego St The Aztecs missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 66-63 loss to UNLV. The defeat added a Quadrant 3 loss to San Diego State's resume. --26-1
6 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 81-59 victory over Butler. The Bluejays are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. --22-6
7 Florida St. Trent Forrest finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Monday's 82-67 victory over Louisville. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Clemson. --24-4
8 Maryland Anthony Cowan was limited to just one made field goal in Sunday's 79-72 loss at Ohio State. Maryland still sits atop the Big Ten standings with a two-game lead in the loss column over Penn State, Iowa and Michigan State. --22-5
9 Duke Cassius Stanley finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 88-64 victory over Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils are 7-1 in their past eight games. --23-4
10 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points in Saturday's 65-59 victory over Florida. The Wildcats are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. --22-5
11 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 81-65 victory over St. John's. Seton Hall is 4-2 in its past six games with wins over Villanova and Butler. --20-7
12 Villanova Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 64-55 victory at Xavier. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --21-6
13 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 14 points in the second half and finished with 22 in Saturday's 73-66 victory over Tennessee. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup. --23-4
14 Louisville Jordan Nwora missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-67 loss at Florida State. Louisville is alone at third in the ACC standings with a 14-4 league record. --23-6
15 Penn St. Lamar Stevens missed 16 of the 27 shots he attempted in Sunday's 68-60 loss at Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers. --20-7
16 Oregon Payton Pritchard made six 3-pointers and finished with 38 points in Saturday's 73-72 overtime victory at Arizona. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant. --21-7
17 BYU Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup. --23-7
18 Michigan Franz Wagner made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Saturday's 71-63 victory at Purdue. The Wolverines are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State. --18-9
19 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 85-76 victory over Ohio State. The Hawkeyes are 8-6 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with only two losses coming outside of the first quadrant. 119-8
20 Butler Aaron Thompson missed 10 of the 11 shots he attempted in Sunday's 81-59 loss at Creighton. The Bulldogs will take a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at DePaul. 119-9
21 Colorado The Buffaloes missed 14 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-63 loss to UCLA. Colorado is the only team besides Kansas to beat Dayton this season. 121-7
22 Marquette Markus Howard and Koby McEwen combined for nine turnovers in Saturday's 84-72 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles will take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgetown. 117-9
23 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 23 points and six assists in Thursday's 86-65 victory at Nebraska. The Spartans have five Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant. 118-9
24 W. Virginia The Mountaineers allowed Texas to shoot 52.4% from the field in Monday's 67-57 loss at UT. West Virginia is 1-5 in its past six games. 519-9
25 Houston DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. --21-7
26 Arizona St. Remy Martin made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Saturday's 74-73 victory over Oregon State. The Sun Devils will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game at UCLA. --19-8
