College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 12 in Top 25 And 1, finds its streak of Big 12 titles in real trouble
The Jayhawks face Oklahoma on Tuesday knowing they are unlikely to win a 15th straight league championship
First, Kansas State beat TCU. Then, Texas Tech beat Texas. So Monday night was a rough night in Kansas' quest to add a 15th straight Big 12 regular-season championship. Because now the Jayhawks need to win each of their two remaining regular-season games, and have both Kansas State and Texas Tech lose their regular-season finales, or else the Jayhawks' string of consecutive league titles will be snapped this week.
In other words, barring a surprise, we're about to witness history.
And it could come Tuesday night -- when Kansas plays at Oklahoma. If the Jayhawks lose, which is definitely possible considering they only opened as 1-point favorites, Bill Self's team will officially be eliminated from league-title contention and guaranteed to be nothing better than the No. 3 seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament. I swear I thought I'd never live to see the day. But, in fairness, all of this probably has more to do with Kansas losing two starters (Udoka Azubuike, Lagerald Vick) midseason than it does anything else. That's an important thing to remember. But don't expect Texas Tech and/or Kansas State to apologize. League titles count no matter how you get them. Breaking KU's streak is an achievement no matter how it happens.
Texas Tech is No. 8 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 12. And Kansas State is No. 18 while Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 17th straight morning.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|27-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Miami. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|25-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 12-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga, Kentucky and Louisville. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 13 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|26-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|24-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Tennessee. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the SEC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|24-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|26-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|25-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one loss coming to a sub-100 KenPom opponent (Oklahoma State). LSU is 7-1 in its past eight games heading into Wednesday's game at Florida.
|--
|24-5
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's second loss to Indiana. Michigan State is 5-4 in its past nine games heading into Tuedsay's game with Nebraska.
|--
|23-6
|11
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Minnesota.
|--
|22-7
|12
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks are a game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|22-7
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars dropped to 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to UCF. Houston is tied with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|27-2
|14
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Creighton. Marquette will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game at Seton Hall.
|--
|23-6
|15
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 11-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over NC State. Florida State is 10-1 in its past 11 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|23-6
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|22-6
|17
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss at Utah State. Nevada is tied with Utah State in the loss column atop the Mountain West standings.
|--
|26-3
|18
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
|--
|23-7
|19
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan. Maryland will take a two-game losing streak into its regular-season finale with Minnesota.
|--
|21-9
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Penn State. Wisconsin is 9-3 in its past 12 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|20-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Ohio.
|--
|26-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 13-1 in its past 14 games after Saturday's win over Memphis.
|--
|25-4
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|--
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-95 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|21-8
|26
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-95 KenPom teams. Auburn is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|20-9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Texas falls out
The 24-6 Paladins are in the latest bracket after the Longhorns' loss to the Red Raiders
-
Xavier vs. Butler odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Butler vs. Xavier 10,000 times
-
Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Wake Forest vs. Duke game 10,000...
-
UVa shoots its way out of Cuse zone D
Virginia got hot from 3 and poked holes in every facet of Syracuse's zone defense
-
Bubble Watch: Texas in action
The Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament begins on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Syracuse odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Virginia vs. Syracuse 10,000 times