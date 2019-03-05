College basketball rankings: Kansas, No. 12 in Top 25 And 1, finds its streak of Big 12 titles in real trouble

First, Kansas State beat TCU. Then, Texas Tech beat Texas. So Monday night was a rough night in Kansas' quest to add a 15th straight Big 12 regular-season championship. Because now the Jayhawks need to win each of their two remaining regular-season games, and have both Kansas State and Texas Tech lose their regular-season finales, or else the Jayhawks' string of consecutive league titles will be snapped this week.

In other words, barring a surprise, we're about to witness history.

And it could come Tuesday night -- when Kansas plays at Oklahoma. If the Jayhawks lose, which is definitely possible considering they only opened as 1-point favorites, Bill Self's team will officially be eliminated from league-title contention and guaranteed to be nothing better than the No. 3 seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament. I swear I thought I'd never live to see the day. But, in fairness, all of this probably has more to do with Kansas losing two starters (Udoka Azubuike, Lagerald Vick) midseason than it does anything else. That's an important thing to remember. But don't expect Texas Tech and/or Kansas State to apologize. League titles count no matter how you get them. Breaking KU's streak is an achievement no matter how it happens.

Texas Tech is No. 8 in Tuesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 12. And Kansas State is No. 18 while Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 17th straight morning.

