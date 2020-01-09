College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 2 in Top 25 And 1, gives Iowa State worst home loss in 17 seasons
Bill Self's Jayhawks' cruised to a 26-point victory inside Hilton Coliseum
Kansas is a legit national-title contender. Iowa State is down. So there was nothing too surprising about the Jayhawks winning at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday night.
But a 26-point win?
Yeah, that was surprising -- if only because you never expect Iowa State to get handled like that at home under any circumstances. In fact, Wednesday's 79-53 loss to the Jayhawks represented the Cyclones' worst loss at home in the past 17 seasons. Hilton Magic, this was not.
"This was the only time I can really remember when we got out of here [without] sweating," said Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team actually led by 31 points in the final four minutes.
The blowout of Iowa State improved Kansas to 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12. The losses on the resume are away-from-home losses to top-20 teams by a combined three points. The Jayhawks' five Quadrant 1 victories lead the nation. And with Baylor set to visit Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday for a game that'll be broadcast on CBS, Kansas could wakeup Sunday with a national-best six Quadrant 1 victories and be well on its way to securing a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in a 14-year span.
Kansas is No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Baylor is No. 6. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 11th consecutive day. The Zags will play Thursday night at San Diego, where they opened as 15-point favorites.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' eight-game winning streak includes victories over Arizona and Washington.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's 79-53 victory at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' two losses are away-from-home losses to top-20 teams by a total of three points.
|--
|12-2
|3
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's 73-64 victory at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Wake Forest.
|--
|14-1
|4
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt. The Tigers aren't scheduled to play a currently ranked team until they host Kentucky on the first day of February.
|--
|14-0
|5
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-64 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume features wins over Michigan, Memphis, Seton Hall and Houston.
|--
|12-3
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 19 points and four assists in Wednesday's 72-52 victory at Wyoming. This is the Aztecs' best start to a season since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season.
|--
|16-0
|7
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-52 win at Texas Tech. The Bears will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas.
|--
|12-1
|8
|Butler
|Sean McDermott finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-57 victory over Creighton. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor.
|--
|14-1
|9
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games.
|--
|14-2
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with a career-high 32 points and nine assists in Sunday's 87-69 victory over Michigan. The Spartans will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|12-3
|11
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-58 victory over Miami. The Cardinals will take a 3-1 ACC record into Saturday's game at Notre Dame.
|--
|12-3
|12
|Villanova
|Collin Gillespie finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 64-59 victory at Creighton. Villanova is 7-1 in its past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Marquette.
|--
|11-3
|13
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 55-41 victory at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' resume features wins over Ohio State and Wichita State.
|--
|12-2
|14
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-55 victory over Ohio State. Maryland will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa.
|--
|13-2
|15
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals in Tuesday's 78-69 victory at Georgia. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Alabama.
|--
|11-3
|16
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes missed 22 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 67-55 loss at Maryland. Ohio State is 2-4 in its past six games with multiple losses to unranked opponents.
|--
|11-4
|17
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin was limited because of foul trouble but still finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage.
|--
|13-2
|18
|Michigan
|The Wolverines allowed Michigan State to shoot 52.8% from the field in Sunday's 87-69 loss inside the Breslin Center. Michigan is just 3-4 since starting the season 7-0.
|--
|10-4
|19
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa's 20 points and 15 rebounds couldn't prevent Memphis from losing 65-62 to Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers were missing their second-leading scorer, D.J. Jeffries, because of what was described as flu-like symptoms.
|--
|12-2
|20
|Wichita St.
|Erik Stevenson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-54 victory over Ole Miss. The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Memphis.
|--
|13-1
|21
|Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 72-61 victory over Penn State. Rutgers will take a six-game winning streak in Saturday's game at Illinois.
|--
|12-3
|22
|Penn St.
|The Nittany Lions finished with 14 turnovers and just nine assists in Tuesday's 72-61 loss at Rutgers. The loss snapped Penn State's five-game winning streak.
|--
|12-3
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss to Baylor. It was just the second loss of the season for Texas Tech in games in which Jahmi'us Ramsey has played.
|--
|10-4
|24
|Creighton
|Creighton squandered a double-digit lead Tuesday and lost 64-59 to Villanova. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|12-4
|25
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 83-71 victory at Xavier. The Pirates will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Marquette.
|NR
|11-4
|26
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 75-47 victory over Arizona State. Two of Arizona's three losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor.
|--
|11-3
- IN: Seton Hall
- OUT: Arkansas
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Omaha at South Dakota
Here's how to watch the Mavericks take on the Coyotes
-
Towson vs. Drexel odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Drexel vs. Towson game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Purdue game 10,000 times.
-
Duke survives Georgia Tech upset bid
Georgia Tech fell just short of an incredible two-win stretch in the failed upset bid
-
TCU acknowledges its NOA from NCAA
There are now five college basketball programs under NCAA scrutiny related to the federal investigation
-
Zion: I wanted to go back to Duke
Williamson ultimately decided in the final hour he'd turn pro and went No. 1 overall last summer
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic