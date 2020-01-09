College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 2 in Top 25 And 1, gives Iowa State worst home loss in 17 seasons

Kansas is a legit national-title contender. Iowa State is down. So there was nothing too surprising about the Jayhawks winning at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday night.

But a 26-point win?

Yeah, that was surprising -- if only because you never expect Iowa State to get handled like that at home under any circumstances. In fact, Wednesday's 79-53 loss to the Jayhawks represented the Cyclones' worst loss at home in the past 17 seasons. Hilton Magic, this was not.

"This was the only time I can really remember when we got out of here [without] sweating," said Kansas coach Bill Self, whose team actually led by 31 points in the final four minutes.

The blowout of Iowa State improved Kansas to 12-2 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12. The losses on the resume are away-from-home losses to top-20 teams by a combined three points. The Jayhawks' five Quadrant 1 victories lead the nation. And with Baylor set to visit Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday for a game that'll be broadcast on CBS, Kansas could wakeup Sunday with a national-best six Quadrant 1 victories and be well on its way to securing a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in a 14-year span.

Kansas is No. 2 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Baylor is No. 6. And Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 11th consecutive day. The Zags will play Thursday night at San Diego, where they opened as 15-point favorites.

1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 75-70 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' eight-game winning streak includes victories over Arizona and Washington. -- 16-1 2 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 20 points, six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's 79-53 victory at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' two losses are away-from-home losses to top-20 teams by a total of three points. -- 12-2 3 Duke Tre Jones finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Wednesday's 73-64 victory at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Wake Forest. -- 14-1 4 Auburn Isaac Okoro finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-79 victory over Vanderbilt. The Tigers aren't scheduled to play a currently ranked team until they host Kentucky on the first day of February. -- 14-0 5 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-64 victory at Utah. The Ducks' resume features wins over Michigan, Memphis, Seton Hall and Houston. -- 12-3 6 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 19 points and four assists in Wednesday's 72-52 victory at Wyoming. This is the Aztecs' best start to a season since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season. -- 16-0 7 Baylor Davion Mitchell finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-52 win at Texas Tech. The Bears will take an 11-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas. -- 12-1 8 Butler Sean McDermott finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 71-57 victory over Creighton. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor. -- 14-1 9 Florida St. Trent Forrest finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-68 victory at Wake Forest. Florida State is 16-2 in its past 18 regular-season ACC games. -- 14-2 10 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with a career-high 32 points and nine assists in Sunday's 87-69 victory over Michigan. The Spartans will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Minnesota. -- 12-3 11 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-58 victory over Miami. The Cardinals will take a 3-1 ACC record into Saturday's game at Notre Dame. -- 12-3 12 Villanova Collin Gillespie finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 64-59 victory at Creighton. Villanova is 7-1 in its past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Marquette. -- 11-3 13 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with nine points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 55-41 victory at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers' resume features wins over Ohio State and Wichita State. -- 12-2 14 Maryland Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 67-55 victory over Ohio State. Maryland will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's game at Iowa. -- 13-2 15 Kentucky Ashton Hagans finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals in Tuesday's 78-69 victory at Georgia. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Alabama. -- 11-3 16 Ohio St. The Buckeyes missed 22 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 67-55 loss at Maryland. Ohio State is 2-4 in its past six games with multiple losses to unranked opponents. -- 11-4 17 Dayton Obi Toppin was limited because of foul trouble but still finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 80-67 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers have the nation's highest effective field goal percentage. -- 13-2 18 Michigan The Wolverines allowed Michigan State to shoot 52.8% from the field in Sunday's 87-69 loss inside the Breslin Center. Michigan is just 3-4 since starting the season 7-0. -- 10-4 19 Memphis Precious Achiuwa's 20 points and 15 rebounds couldn't prevent Memphis from losing 65-62 to Georgia on Saturday. The Tigers were missing their second-leading scorer, D.J. Jeffries, because of what was described as flu-like symptoms. -- 12-2 20 Wichita St. Erik Stevenson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-54 victory over Ole Miss. The Shockers will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Memphis. -- 13-1 21 Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 72-61 victory over Penn State. Rutgers will take a six-game winning streak in Saturday's game at Illinois. -- 12-3 22 Penn St. The Nittany Lions finished with 14 turnovers and just nine assists in Tuesday's 72-61 loss at Rutgers. The loss snapped Penn State's five-game winning streak. -- 12-3 23 Texas Tech The Red Raiders missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 57-52 loss to Baylor. It was just the second loss of the season for Texas Tech in games in which Jahmi'us Ramsey has played. -- 10-4 24 Creighton Creighton squandered a double-digit lead Tuesday and lost 64-59 to Villanova. All four of the Bluejays' losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. -- 12-4 25 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 83-71 victory at Xavier. The Pirates will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's showdown with Marquette. NR 11-4 26 Arizona Zeke Nnaji finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 75-47 victory over Arizona State. Two of Arizona's three losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. -- 11-3