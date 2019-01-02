College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 6 in the Top 25 And 1, opens Big 12 play with No. 20 Oklahoma

Kansas' attempt to win a 15th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title begins Wednesday night with a game against Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse. Odds are, the Jayhawks will win the game and, ultimately, the league -- if only because Kansas usually wins its home games and, eventually, its league.

It's a truly remarkable streak.

This isn't just a great program running a conference year after year after year, you see. It's a great program running a great conference year after year after year -- evidence being that the Big 12 has been KenPom's top-rated league in each of the past five seasons. It's currently rated No. 1 again, by the way.

KU is No. 6 in Wednesday's updated Top 25 And 1.

OU is No. 20.

Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

And, yes, I'm very aware that Marquette lost 89-69 at St. John's on Tuesday. But I decided to keep the Golden Eagles at No. 24 because A) the game at St. John's was a game they were supposed to lose (although not by 20 points), and B) I simply do not believe any team below them belongs ahead of them.

