College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 6 in the Top 25 And 1, opens Big 12 play with No. 20 Oklahoma
The Jayhawks' chase for their 15th consecutive Big 12 title begins vs. the Sooners
Kansas' attempt to win a 15th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title begins Wednesday night with a game against Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse. Odds are, the Jayhawks will win the game and, ultimately, the league -- if only because Kansas usually wins its home games and, eventually, its league.
It's a truly remarkable streak.
This isn't just a great program running a conference year after year after year, you see. It's a great program running a great conference year after year after year -- evidence being that the Big 12 has been KenPom's top-rated league in each of the past five seasons. It's currently rated No. 1 again, by the way.
KU is No. 6 in Wednesday's updated Top 25 And 1.
OU is No. 20.
Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
And, yes, I'm very aware that Marquette lost 89-69 at St. John's on Tuesday. But I decided to keep the Golden Eagles at No. 24 because A) the game at St. John's was a game they were supposed to lose (although not by 20 points), and B) I simply do not believe any team below them belongs ahead of them.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 11-1 record features a win over Gonzaga and 10 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Nevada
|Nevada's perfect record features three double-digit road wins - specifically victories at Loyola-Chicago, USC and Utah. Seven of the Wolf Pack's 13 victories have come away from home.
|--
|13-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' win over Marshall on Monday doubled as Tony Bennett's 300th career victory. Virginia is 14-0 for the second time in the past five seasons.
|--
|12-0
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect record features double-digit wins over North Carolina, Purdue and Villanova. The Wolverines will resume Big Ten play Thursday with a home game against Penn State.
|--
|13-0
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes wins over three other schools in the Top 25 And 1 - namely Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona State.
|--
|11-1
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume includes wins over Duke and Creighton and losses to Tennessee and North Carolina. They'll take a 14-game home winning streak into Saturday's WCC opener with Santa Clara.
|--
|13-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won six straight games since losing at Louisville in overtime. They're 2-0 in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|11-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver finished with 19 points on 13 field-goal attempts in Friday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play Wednesday at West Virginia.
|--
|11-1
|10
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles have won seven straight games since losing to Villanova. They'll open the ACC portion of their schedule Saturday at Virginia.
|--
|12-1
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's ACC opener against Boston College. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.8 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|13
|NC State
|NC State's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Wisconsin. The Wolfpack, led by Torin Dorn, will open ACC play Thursday at Miami.
|--
|12-1
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|11-2
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|--
|12-1
|16
|Kentucky
|UK's three-game winning streak features a neutral-court win over North Carolina and road win over Louisville. The Wildcats open SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|10-2
|17
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga, UCLA and Davidson - and losses to Michigan, Kentucky and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.
|--
|9-3
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have won five straight games since losing at Michigan State. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday at Purdue.
|--
|11-2
|19
|Houston
|This 13-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Houston has won 26 consecutive games at home.
|--
|13-0
|20
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners won at Northwestern on Friday despite missing 16 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted. Oklahoma's lone loss is a loss to Wisconsin.
|--
|11-1
|21
|Cincinnati
|Nysier Brooks finished with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's win over South Carolina State. The Bearcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Mississippi State.
|--
|11-2
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers have won four straight games since losing at Minnesota. They're 1-1 in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday's game at Maryland.
|--
|11-2
|23
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers own five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Marquette, Butler and Louisville. Romeo Langford has scored at least 12 points in all 13 games.
|--
|11-2
|24
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at St. John's. Next up is Sunday's Big East home opener against Xavier.
|--
|11-3
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-50 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. They are projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|--
|12-1
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are just 5-3 in their past eight games - which includes a loss at Western Kentucky. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday against Minnesota.
|--
|10-3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-term report: AAC predictions
The American is probably a three-bid league, but the top of the conference has a chance to...
-
Frosh Watch: UK's Herro is FOTW
It's a big week for UK, as another Wildcats freshman makes a move up in our Frosh Watch
-
Top 25 And 1: Test for No. 24 Marquette
The Golden Eagles enter with an 11-2 record featuring a win over Wisconsin
-
Poll Attacks: Did voter miss ASU loss?
A Marquette beat writer didn't drop the Sun Devils a single spot for losing a terrible gam...
-
Podcast: Who replaces Alford?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss UCLA's decision to fire its coach on New Year's Ev...
-
Alford never was a good fit at UCLA
Alford paid the price for not meeting UCLA's lofty standards for success