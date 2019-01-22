College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 7 in Top 25 And 1, rallies to beat Iowa State at home

Kansas lost three times at home last season. So it's not like the Jayhawks are unbeatable inside Allen Fieldhouse. But, that said, over the years they've rarely lost inside Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self -- which is what made Monday night's game with Iowa State so interesting. Because for most of Monday night's game with Iowa State, the Jayhawks seemed on the verge of taking a home loss.

But then ...

"We buckled down," said KU guard Devon Dotson.

Indeed, they did.

Kansas outscored Iowa State 41-29 in the final 16 minutes to win 80-76. Dedric Lawson finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds. And now the Jayhawks are alone atop the Big 12 standings -- although, it should be noted, the winner of Tuesday night's game between Texas Tech and Kansas State will join them.

KU is No. 7 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Texas Tech is No. 10. KSU is No. 26.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1