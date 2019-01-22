College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, No. 7 in Top 25 And 1, rallies to beat Iowa State at home
The Jayhawks improved to 5-2 in the Big 12 and hold on to their No. 7 spot in Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Kansas lost three times at home last season. So it's not like the Jayhawks are unbeatable inside Allen Fieldhouse. But, that said, over the years they've rarely lost inside Allen Fieldhouse under Bill Self -- which is what made Monday night's game with Iowa State so interesting. Because for most of Monday night's game with Iowa State, the Jayhawks seemed on the verge of taking a home loss.
But then ...
"We buckled down," said KU guard Devon Dotson.
Indeed, they did.
Kansas outscored Iowa State 41-29 in the final 16 minutes to win 80-76. Dedric Lawson finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds. And now the Jayhawks are alone atop the Big 12 standings -- although, it should be noted, the winner of Tuesday night's game between Texas Tech and Kansas State will join them.
KU is No. 7 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Texas Tech is No. 10. KSU is No. 26.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols extended their winning streak to 12 games via Saturday's victory over Alabama. UT's resume includes wins over Gonzaga and Louisville with the lone loss coming to Kansas in overtime.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers took their first loss of the season Saturday at Duke. Virginia is 5-1 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with wins over Virginia Tech and Maryland.
|--
|16-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won nine straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils gave Virginia its first loss Saturday despite the fact that Tre Jones didn't play. Duke is 7-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams with the losses coming to Gonzaga and Syracuse.
|--
|15-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines took their first loss of the season Saturday on the road to a six-loss Wisconsin team. Michigan is 4-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|17-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 12 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features nine wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|17-2
|7
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished ith 29 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's win over Iowa State. KU's resume includes 10 wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee and Michigan State.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams and a lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Colorado State.
|1
|18-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|1
|15-4
|10
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have dropped two straight but are still 7-3 against top-100 KenPom teams, with wins over Nebraska and Oklahoma. Next up is Tuesday's game at Kansas State.
|1
|15-3
|11
|Marquette
|Sam Hauser and Markus Howard combined for 49 points in Sunday's win over Providence. Marquette's resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses.
|2
|16-3
|12
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats improved to 3-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams via Saturday's win at Auburn. UK will take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Mississippi State
|2
|14-3
|13
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' seven-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Michigan State. Three of Maryland's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|16-4
|14
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 1-2 in their past three games with the losses coming at Virginia and at North Carolina. Virginia Tech lost both of those games by more than 20 points.
|6
|15-3
|15
|Auburn
|Auburn's loss at home to Kentucky on Saturday means the Tigers are 0-4 against the best four teams they've played this season. Auburn is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Tuesday's contest at South Carolina.
|--
|13-4
|16
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams -- among them victories at Syracuse and West Virginia. The lone loss came seven games ago at Marquette.
|--
|17-1
|17
|Houston
|The Cougars have won three straight since losing at Temple in the final seconds. Houston is 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with wins over LSU, Utah State and Oregon.
|1
|18-1
|18
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels are 11-1 in their past 12 games with victories over Auburn and Mississippi State. The lone loss in that stretch is a loss to an LSU team that's 14-3 and also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|14-3
|19
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features wins over five top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Florida, Cincinnati and Saint Mary's. Mississippi State has won two straight since losing to Ole Miss.
|1
|14-3
|20
|NC State
|The Wolfpack bounced back from a disappointing loss at Wake Forest by winning at Notre Dame on Saturday. NC State is 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|1
|15-3
|21
|Villanova
|Villanova's six-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 5-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss.
|1
|14-4
|22
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech by 28 points on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three games. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|13-5
|23
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana. Five of Purdue's six losses are losses to top-30 KenPom teams.
|1
|12-6
|24
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Iowa State, Nebraska and Ohio State. Iowa will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Michigan State.
|1
|16-3
|25
|LSU
|The Tigers have won seven straight games since losing at Houston. LSU is 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams, with one sub-70 loss.
|1
|14-3
|26
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats have only lost twice this season with Dean Wade in the lineup. KSU's four-game winning streak includes victories over Iowa State and TCU.
|NR
|14-4
IN: Kansas State
OUT: Nebraska
