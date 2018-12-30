College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, ranked sixth in the Top 25 And 1, rolls in Udoka Azubuike's return
The 7-foot center scored 23 points in 20 minutes to lead the Jayhawks past Eastern Michigan
Udoka Azubuike's return from an ankle injury that cost him four games went about as well as it could possibly go Saturday. The junior big took 13 shots, made 10 of them and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in an 87-63 win over Eastern Michigan.
"He was super-effective," said Eastern Michigan coach Rob Murphy.
As Kansas coach Bill Self has said many times, the Jayhawks are simply a different team with Azubuike on the court because he allows them to run things on offense they otherwise do not run. It's impossible to know for sure if they'd still be undefeated if the 7-foot center had never sprained his ankle in the fourth minute against Wofford back on Dec. 4, but it's certainly a reasonable opinion to possess. Either way, Kansas will now enter the Big 12 portion of its schedule with an 11-1 record and sights on a 15th straight league title. Bill Self's team is No. 6 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.
Sunday's big droppers are Arizona State and Wisconsin.
The Sun Devils inexplicably backed last weekend's win over Kansas with a loss at home on Saturday to a Princeton team that entered ranked 197th at KenPom thanks to a 6-5 record. So Arizona State is out. And I dropped Wisconsin from 13th to 26th after Saturday's loss to a Western Kentucky team that entered ranked 121st at KenPom thanks to a 6-6 record. Yes, it was a road loss. And, yes, Wisconsin does still own impressive victories over NC State, Oklahoma and Iowa. But, it should be noted, no other school in the Top 25 And 1 has lost a game to a sub-100 KenPom opponent. And Wisconsin is just 5-3 in its past eight games.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 11-1 record features a win over Gonzaga and 10 double-digit victories over unranked opponents. The lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Nevada
|Nevada's perfect record features three double-digit road wins - specifically victories at Loyola-Chicago, USC and Utah. Seven of the Wolf Pack's 13 victories have come away from home.
|--
|13-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' perfect record features wins over Wisconsin and Maryland. Their final non-league contest is a New Year's Eve game with Marshall.
|--
|11-0
|5
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Air Force. Michigan's perfect record features wins over North Carolina, Villanova, Purdue and Northwestern.
|--
|12-0
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' resume includes wins over three other schools in the Top 25 And 1 - namely Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. The lone loss is a single-digit loss at Arizona State.
|--
|11-1
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Rui Hachimura is averaging 21.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.
|--
|12-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won six straight games since losing at Louisville in overtime. They're 2-0 in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|11-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver finished with 19 points on 13 field-goal attempts in Friday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play Wednesday at West Virginia.
|--
|11-1
|10
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Saint Louis. FSU has won six straight games since losing to Villanova.
|--
|11-1
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won their past six games by an average of 31.8 points. Next up is Tuesday's ACC opener against Notre Dame.
|--
|11-1
|12
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State. Kaleb Wesson is averaging 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
|--
|12-1
|13
|NC State
|NC State's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Wisconsin. The Wolfpack, led by Torin Dorn, will open ACC play Thursday at Miami.
|1
|12-1
|14
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss coming at NC State. The only other loss on their resume is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|1
|11-2
|15
|Miss. State
|Mississippi State has won nine consecutive games since losing to Arizona State. The best wins on the Bulldogs' resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's.
|2
|12-1
|16
|Kentucky
|UK's three-game winning streak features a neutral-court win over North Carolina and road win over Louisville. The Wildcats open SEC play Saturday at Alabama.
|2
|10-2
|17
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features wins over Gonzaga, UCLA and Davidson - and losses to Michigan, Kentucky and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.
|2
|9-3
|18
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes have won five straight games since losing at Michigan State. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday at Purdue.
|2
|11-2
|19
|Houston
|This 13-0 record represents the best start for the Cougars since the 1967-68 team opened 31-0. Houston has won 26 consecutive games at home.
|2
|13-0
|20
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners won at Northwestern on Friday despite missing 16 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted. Oklahoma's lone loss is a loss to Wisconsin.
|2
|11-1
|21
|Cincinnati
|Nysier Brooks finished with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's win over South Carolina State. The Bearcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Mississippi State.
|2
|11-2
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers have won four straight games since losing at Minnesota. They're 1-1 in the Big Ten heading into Wednesday's game at Maryland.
|2
|11-2
|23
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers own five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Marquette, Butler and Louisville. Romeo Langford has scored at least 12 points in all 13 games.
|2
|11-2
|24
|Marquette
|Markus Howard has scored a total of 71 points in Marquette's past two wins. The Golden Eagles will open Big East play Tuesday at St. John's.
|2
|11-2
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-50 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. They are projected to win the MAC by multiple games.
|2
|12-1
|26
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are just 5-3 in their past eight games - which includes a loss at Western Kentucky. They'll restart Big Ten play Thursday against Minnesota.
|13
|10-3
IN: Buffalo
OUT: Arizona State
