College Basketball Rankings: Kansas, ranked sixth in the Top 25 And 1, rolls in Udoka Azubuike's return

Udoka Azubuike's return from an ankle injury that cost him four games went about as well as it could possibly go Saturday. The junior big took 13 shots, made 10 of them and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in an 87-63 win over Eastern Michigan.

"He was super-effective," said Eastern Michigan coach Rob Murphy.

As Kansas coach Bill Self has said many times, the Jayhawks are simply a different team with Azubuike on the court because he allows them to run things on offense they otherwise do not run. It's impossible to know for sure if they'd still be undefeated if the 7-foot center had never sprained his ankle in the fourth minute against Wofford back on Dec. 4, but it's certainly a reasonable opinion to possess. Either way, Kansas will now enter the Big 12 portion of its schedule with an 11-1 record and sights on a 15th straight league title. Bill Self's team is No. 6 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings.

Sunday's big droppers are Arizona State and Wisconsin.

The Sun Devils inexplicably backed last weekend's win over Kansas with a loss at home on Saturday to a Princeton team that entered ranked 197th at KenPom thanks to a 6-5 record. So Arizona State is out. And I dropped Wisconsin from 13th to 26th after Saturday's loss to a Western Kentucky team that entered ranked 121st at KenPom thanks to a 6-6 record. Yes, it was a road loss. And, yes, Wisconsin does still own impressive victories over NC State, Oklahoma and Iowa. But, it should be noted, no other school in the Top 25 And 1 has lost a game to a sub-100 KenPom opponent. And Wisconsin is just 5-3 in its past eight games.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1