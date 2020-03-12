College basketball rankings: Kansas remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 as uncertainty surrounds the sport
Bill Self's Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament
The plan -- right now, as I type -- is to start the NCAA Tournament next week and play it through completion without fans in attendance. But, obviously, things are changing by the hour.
So who knows?
Undeniably, these are wild and unprecedented times. A lot could happen between now and next Tuesday, when the First Four is scheduled to tip. And all it would take, in theory, for the NCAA to reconsider its position is for a likely NCAA Tournament team -- Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, anybody -- to have one player or staff member test positive for COVID-19 just like the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert did on Wednesday. Soon as that happens, that entire team, and any other team that had been in recent contact, would be quarantined. And then what? How do you hold a tournament if a participating team is quarantined?
This is something the NCAA must ask itself.
I'm confident it is.
In the meantime, we will, as a country, just do what doctors are asking us to do, cross our fingers and hope this pandemic that's expected to get worse doesn't get that much worse. Basketball seems way down the list of things that are important right now. The NBA determined that on Wednesday night.
Now here's the question: Will the NCAA do the same next?
Either way, for what it's worth, Kansas remains No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. ET. They will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, win or lose.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 66-62 victory at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks will take a 16-game winning streak into the Big 12 Tournament.
|--
|28-3
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 84-66 victory over Saint Mary's. Mark Few is officially in the NCAA Tournament for the 21st time in 21 years as Gonzaga's coach.
|--
|31-2
|3
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 76-51 victory over George Washington. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 35 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|29-2
|4
|Baylor
|The Bears finished with 16 turnovers and just nine assists in Saturday's 76-64 loss at West Virginia. Baylor is 2-3 in its past five games.
|--
|26-4
|5
|Florida St.
|Dominik Olejniczak finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 80-62 victory over Boston College. The Seminoles are the outright ACC champs.
|--
|26-5
|6
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 59-56 loss to Utah State in the title game of the MWC Tournament. The Aztecs are 11-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with a Quad 3 loss to UNLV.
|--
|30-2
|7
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 77-60 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Seton Hall.
|--
|24-7
|8
|Villanova
|Justin Moore finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 70-69 victory at Georgetown. Villanova went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Seton Hall and Creighton.
|--
|24-7
|9
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-70 victory at Florida. Kentucky is 9-1 in its past 10 games with wins in that stretch also coming over Auburn and LSU.
|--
|25-6
|10
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates finished with 14 turnovers and just 11 assists in Saturday's 77-60 loss at Creighton. Seton Hall went 13-5 in the Big East and shared the league title with Villanova and Creighton.
|--
|21-9
|11
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 20 points and eight assists in Sunday's 83-70 victory over Michigan. Maryland went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|--
|24-7
|12
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 80-67 victory over Stanford. The Ducks' resume features eight Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|24-7
|13
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 27 points and six assists in Sunday's 80-69 victory over Ohio State. Michigan State went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Maryland and Wisconsin.
|--
|22-9
|14
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 21 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-76 victory over North Carolina. Duke is 3-3 in its past six games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents.
|--
|25-6
|15
|Louisville
|The Cardinals shot 37.3% from the field in Saturday's 57-54 loss at Virginia. Louisville finished in a three-way tie for second in the ACC standings.
|--
|24-7
|16
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin hit a game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 36 points in Saturday's 72-71 victory at Xavier. The Bulldogs are 15-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|22-9
|17
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty made eight 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in Saturday's 85-63 victory at Tennessee. Auburn is 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|25-6
|18
|Wisconsin
|Micah Potter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 60-56 victory at Indiana. Wisconsin went 14-6 in the Big Ten and shared the league title with Michigan State and Maryland.
|--
|21-10
|19
|BYU
|The Cougars finished with 15 turnovers and just seven assists in Monday's 51-50 loss to Saint Mary's. BYU is 16-3 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup.
|--
|24-8
|20
|Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 18 points, five assists and five steals in Saturday' s 57-54 victory over Louisville. The Cavaliers will take an eight-game winning streak into the ACC Tournament.
|--
|23-7
|21
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Sunday's 80-69 loss at Michigan State. The Buckeyes are 6-2 in their past eight games with victories in that stretch over Maryland and Michigan.
|--
|21-10
|22
|Houston
|Fabian White finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 64-57 victory over Memphis. The Cougars have won at least a share of two straight AAC titles.
|--
|23-8
|23
|Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Sunday's 78-76 victory over Iowa. Illinois is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Ohio State.
|--
|21-10
|24
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 76-64 victory over Baylor. The Mountaineers are 12-10 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|21-10
|25
|Michigan
|Michigan allowed the Terrapins to shoot 56.0% from the field in Sunday's 83-70 loss at Maryland. Each of the Wolverines past four losses were to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-12
|26
|Iowa
|Joe Wieskamp missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Sunday's 78-76 loss at Illinois. Iowa is 1-3 in its past four games with the lone win in that stretch coming against Penn State.
|--
|20-11
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the official bracket game of the NCAA® now!
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma St. odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup...
-
Bubble Watch: Thursday's teams in action
Five teams on the bubble are in action Thursday
-
Creighton vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. St. John's matchup...
-
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Rutgers matchup 10,000...
-
CBB expert picks: March 12 best bets
Brad Evans nailed his 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, predicting a Michigan vs. Villanova National...
-
FSU vs. Clemson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Florida State vs. Clemson matchup...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event