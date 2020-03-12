College basketball rankings: Kansas remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 as uncertainty surrounds the sport

The plan -- right now, as I type -- is to start the NCAA Tournament next week and play it through completion without fans in attendance. But, obviously, things are changing by the hour.

So who knows?

Undeniably, these are wild and unprecedented times. A lot could happen between now and next Tuesday, when the First Four is scheduled to tip. And all it would take, in theory, for the NCAA to reconsider its position is for a likely NCAA Tournament team -- Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, anybody -- to have one player or staff member test positive for COVID-19 just like the Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert did on Wednesday. Soon as that happens, that entire team, and any other team that had been in recent contact, would be quarantined. And then what? How do you hold a tournament if a participating team is quarantined?

This is something the NCAA must ask itself.

I'm confident it is.

In the meantime, we will, as a country, just do what doctors are asking us to do, cross our fingers and hope this pandemic that's expected to get worse doesn't get that much worse. Basketball seems way down the list of things that are important right now. The NBA determined that on Wednesday night.

Now here's the question: Will the NCAA do the same next?

Either way, for what it's worth, Kansas remains No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. ET. They will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, win or lose.

Top 25 And 1 rankings