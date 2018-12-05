College basketball rankings: Kansas remains No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 but loses Udoka Azubuike indefinitely
The 7-foot-1 center suffered a right ankle injury in Tuesday's win over Wofford
Kansas is deep and talented enough to endure an injury here or there. But no team wants to lose its third-leading scorer, who doubles as its second-leading rebounder, for a significant amount of time. Which is why Tuesday's 72-47 victory over Wofford felt more like a loss for the Jayhawks.
"He sprained it pretty good," KU coach Bill Self said after the game while addressing a right ankle injury Udoka Azubuike suffered when he landed awkwardly in Tuesday's first half. "X-rays are negative. But he'll be out. And when I say 'out,' [I don't mean] 'day to day.' It'll be a while. Hopefully we'll have him back healthy before Christmas [but] we don't know that to be the case. We'll have to wait and see -- see how the swelling goes. He was hurting. It's a legitimate, very serious, ankle sprain."
This is not insignificant.
Azubuike is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game even after getting just zero points and four rebounds in four minutes against Wofford. Barring a surprise, he'll now likely be sidelined for at least the next three games against New Mexico State, Villanova and South Dakota, and it's possible the 7-foot-1 center will also miss the Jayhawks' first road game of the season -- a Dec. 22 contest at Arizona State. Either way, Kansas remains No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Jayhawks, for what it's worth, are the nation's only team that currently ranks in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over Wofford. He's now averaging a team-high 19.0 points and a team-high 10.7 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game.
|--
|7-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's resume features three wins over top-50 KenPom teams. Mark Few's team is 8-0 for the second time in a three-year span.
|--
|8-0
|3
|Duke
|RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson combined for 66 points in Saturday's win over Stetson. The Blue Devils' lone loss is a two-point loss to Gonzaga on a neutral court.
|--
|7-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Kansas in overtime. Grant Williams is averaging a team-high 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the reigning SEC champs.
|--
|6-1
|5
|Nevada
|Nevada's win at USC on Saturday provides the Wolf Pack with two double-digit road victories over top-75 KenPom teams. Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 19.9 points and shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|8-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers held Morgan State to just two field goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half of Monday's eventual 38-point win. Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter each scored 15 points.
|--
|8-0
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines missed 15 of their 20 3-point attempts but still won Tuesday at Northwestern. They're 9-0 for the second time in 12 seasons under John Beilein.
|--
|9-0
|8
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats trailed at the break Saturday before rallying to beat UNC Greensboro. Reid Travis finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|9
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley scored 14 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over UNC Asheville. Auburn's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke.
|--
|7-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|Nick Ward took 10 shots, made all 10 and finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Monday's win over Iowa. Kenny Goins added 19 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.
|--
|7-2
|11
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 1-2 in their past three games. Two of their next three games are against Gonzaga and Kentucky.
|--
|6-2
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders rallied Saturday to overcome a double-digit deficit and beat Memphis. Chris Beard is now 31-2 all-time at Texas Tech against sub-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-0
|13
|Florida St.
|PJ Savoy finished with a game-high 16 points in Monday's win over Troy. The Seminoles' resume features three wins over top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-1
|14
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies shot 57.1 percent from the field in Saturday's win over Central Connecticut State. Ahmed Hill had a game-high 24 points.
|--
|6-1
|15
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats missed 16 of 22 3-point attempts in Saturday's loss at Marquette. Their next three games are against sub-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|6-1
|16
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Penn State. Maryland's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Virginia.
|--
|7-1
|17
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ scored a game-high 20 points in Monday's win over Rutgers. Wisconsin's lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single-digits to Virginia.
|--
|8-1
|18
|Ohio St.
|OSU shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range in Sunday's win over Minnesota. Kaleb Wesson scored 15 points and is now averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|19
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' three losses have all come to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Michigan, Florida State and Virginia Tech. Carsen Edwards is averaging 24.4 points.
|--
|5-3
|20
|Creighton
|The Bluejays led Gonzaga through 29 minutes Saturday before ultimately losing by double-digits. Creighton made 14 3-pointers in the loss.
|--
|6-2
|21
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. This week's games are against Minnesota and Creighton.
|--
|7-1
|22
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils have won 20 consecutive non-league games. They'll play Nevada on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
|--
|7-0
|23
|Miss. State
|Lamar Peters finished with 27 points and five assists in Tuesday's win over McNeese. Next up is Saturday's game with Clemson.
|--
|7-1
|24
|Iowa
|Iowa missed 16 of its 22 3-point attempts in Monday's loss at Michigan State. The Hawkeyes' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|6-2
|25
|Texas
|The Longhorns missed 22 of 27 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Radford. Texas will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with VCU.
|--
|5-2
|26
|Buffalo
|Nick Perkins finished with 22 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's win over San Francisco. The Bulls are 7-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
|--
|7-0
