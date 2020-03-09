College basketball rankings: Kansas retains No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll, Florida State joins top five

Kansas will enter Selection Sunday as the No. 1 team in college basketball after retaining its top ranking in the updated AP Top 25 poll on Monday. The Jayhawks are the unanimous No. 1 for a second consecutive week and No. 1 for a third consecutive week, edging Gonzaga, which has held the No. 2 slot since Week 12.

Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title outright on Saturday when Baylor lost on the road to West Virginia, then defeated Texas Tech later in the day to claim the conference by a full two games over the Bears. It enters the Big 12 Tournament this week on a 16-game winning streak and will face the winner of Oklahoma State and Iowa State on Thursday.

Gonzaga has been on a similar run and enters its postseason tournament on Monday having won 21 of its last 22 games. The Bulldogs also won their league by a full two games.

Meanwhile, Dayton kept its spot at No. 3 this week after polishing off its regular season with a perfect 18-0 conference record on Saturday. Baylor dropped one spot to No. 5 after losing its third game over its last five, while Florida State joined the top five and leapt the Bears, coming in at No. 4. The Seminoles won the ACC regular season title outright on Saturday by defeating Boston College 80-62, clinching their highest-ranking in the AP poll in nearly five decades.

AP Top 25



Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary's 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1