College basketball rankings: Kansas retains No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll, Florida State joins top five
The Jayhawks will enter Selection Sunday as the No. 1 team in the sport
Kansas will enter Selection Sunday as the No. 1 team in college basketball after retaining its top ranking in the updated AP Top 25 poll on Monday. The Jayhawks are the unanimous No. 1 for a second consecutive week and No. 1 for a third consecutive week, edging Gonzaga, which has held the No. 2 slot since Week 12.
Kansas won the Big 12 regular season title outright on Saturday when Baylor lost on the road to West Virginia, then defeated Texas Tech later in the day to claim the conference by a full two games over the Bears. It enters the Big 12 Tournament this week on a 16-game winning streak and will face the winner of Oklahoma State and Iowa State on Thursday.
Gonzaga has been on a similar run and enters its postseason tournament on Monday having won 21 of its last 22 games. The Bulldogs also won their league by a full two games.
Meanwhile, Dayton kept its spot at No. 3 this week after polishing off its regular season with a perfect 18-0 conference record on Saturday. Baylor dropped one spot to No. 5 after losing its third game over its last five, while Florida State joined the top five and leapt the Bears, coming in at No. 4. The Seminoles won the ACC regular season title outright on Saturday by defeating Boston College 80-62, clinching their highest-ranking in the AP poll in nearly five decades.
AP Top 25
- Kansas
- Gonzaga
- Dayton
- Florida State
- Baylor
- San Diego State
- Creighton
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- Duke
- Villanova
- Maryland
- Oregon
- BYU
- Louisville
- Seton Hall
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Auburn
- Illinois
- Houston
- West Virginia
- Butler
- Iowa
Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 75, Providence 66, East Tennessee State 59, Michigan 53, Penn State 42, Utah State 40, Saint Mary's 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, USC 6, Richmond 5, Northern Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico State 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi State 1, Florida 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
Villanova gets boost in Coaches Poll
Villanova got a nice boost in the Coaches Poll this week after a strong finish to the regular...
-
Bradley, Liberty, Winthrop win tourneys
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
ETSU vs. Wofford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's ETSU vs. Wofford matchup 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: MSU holds spot after win
Tom Izzo's Spartans closed the regular season with three straight Quadrant 1 victories
-
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Gonzaga vs. San Francisco matchup 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Wichita State back in
The Shockers could get back into the field now that Tulsa is no longer projected as the AAC's...
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Pac-12 Tournament action throughout the event