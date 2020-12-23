Kansas entered Tuesday's showdown with West Virginia only averaging 21.4 3-point attempts per game. So there was no real reason to think the Jayhawks would bomb Bob Huggins' team from the perimeter.

But they did.

The Jayhawks took 37 3-pointers, sank 16 of them and made West Virginia pay for a sagging defense en route to a 79-65 victory inside Allen Fieldhouse that extended their winning streak to eight games. Christian Braun was the star. The sophomore guard was 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. He finished with 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes, then expressed his surprise at the way West Virginia guarded.

"To be honest, we didn't think they'd let us catch; that's how they normally guard," Braun said after the game. "We didn't think we'd get shots up -- but they came out with a different game plan, and we let them fly."

The double-digit victory improved the Jayhawks to 8-1 with the lone loss coming to top-ranked Gonzaga in the season opener. They now own wins over three top-15 teams -- specifically West Virginia, Texas Tech and Creighton. So while it's true that Baylor is considered the favorite in the Big 12, what's also true is that Kansas remains a real threat to win what would be a 16th league title in a 17-season span.

Kansas is No. 4 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks will not play again until 2021. Their next scheduled game is vs. Texas on Jan. 2.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Louisville Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 25 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 95-78 victory over Northwestern State. The Zags' perfect record also includes wins over Iowa, Kansas and West Virginia. -- 6-0 2 Baylor L.J. Cryer finished with 15 points off the bench in Monday's 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears have won five of their six games by at least 30 points. -- 6-0 3 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 70-55 victory over Purdue. The Hawkeyes' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 7-1 4 Kansas Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over West Virginia. The Jayhawks' lone loss in a neutral-court loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 8-1 5 Tennessee Keon Johnson finished with 12 points and five assists in Monday's 102-66 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Vols' perfect record also includes wins over Colorado and Cincinnati. -- 5-0 6 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 88-68 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats own wins over Texas and Arizona State with their lone loss coming in overtime to Virginia Tech. -- 7-1 7 W. Virginia The Mountaineers finished with 11 turnovers and just 10 assists in Tuesday's 79-65 loss at Kansas. West Virginia's only other loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 7-2 8 Virginia Trey Murphy finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's' 76-40 victory over William & Mary. The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-point loss to San Francisco. -- 4-1 9 Houston Quentin Grimes made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Tuesday's 76-50 victory over Temple. The Cougars' perfect record also includes a double-digit win over Texas Tech. -- 6-0 10 Texas Greg Brown finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 77-74 victory over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. -- 7-1 11 Texas Tech Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 69-67 victory at Oklahoma. The Red Raiders' two losses are to Kansas and Houston. -- 7-2 12 Wisconsin Micah Potter finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-53 victory over Nebraska. The Badgers' lone loss is a final-second loss at Marquette. -- 7-1 13 Missouri Jeremiah Tilmon got a game-winning 3-point play in the final seconds and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 54-53 victory over Bradley. The Tigers' perfect record also includes a win over Illinois. -- 6-0 14 Creighton Christian Bishop finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 76-74 OT victory at UConn. The Bluejays' will take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Xavier. -- 6-2 15 Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 91-88 victory over Illinois. The Scarlet Knights' perfect record also includes wins over Syracuse and Maryland. -- 6-0 16 Illinois The Illini were outscored by 14 points at the free throw line in Sunday's 91-88 loss at Rutgers. Illinois' other two losses are to Baylor and Missouri. -- 5-3 17 Michigan St. The Spartans missed 23 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 79-65 loss at Northwestern. Michigan State's next scheduled game is against Wisconsin on Christmas. -- 6-1 18 Duke Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 3-2 19 Michigan Hunter Dickinson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 62-58 victory over Penn State. The Wolverines' perfect record also features wins over Toledo and UCF. 1 6-0 20 Ohio St. Duane Washington Jr. finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-70 victory over UCLA. The Buckeyes' next scheduled game is Wednesday against Rutgers. 1 6-1 21 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in Monday's 88-66 victory over Sam Houston State. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis. 1 4-1 22 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-41 victory over Portland. Oregon's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Missouri. 1 6-1 23 Arkansas Moses Moody finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-72 victory over Abilene Christian. The Razorbacks have won all of their games by double-digits. 1 8-0 24 Colorado McKinley Wright finished with 21 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 74-64 victory over Grand Canyon. The Buffaloes' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Tennessee. 1 6-1 25 Xavier Adam Kunkel hit a game-winning 3-pointer and finished 22 points in Sunday's 91-88 victory over Marquette. The Musketeers' perfect record also includes wins over Oklahoma and Cincinnati. 1 8-0 26 Louisville David Johnson finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 64-54 victory at Pitt. The Cardinals' lone loss is a loss at Wisconsin in which they were missing multiple players. NR 5-1

In: Louisville

Out: North Carolina