College Basketball Rankings: Kansas State moves to No. 14 in Top 25 And 1 after fifth straight win

Kansas is in first place in the Big 12. No surprise there. But it is a bit surprising that Kansas State is tied in the league standings with the Jayhawks -- especially considering KSU started 0-2 in the Big 12.

The Wildcats are now 5-2 in the Big 12.

That's the result of a five-game winning streak featuring road wins at Iowa State and Oklahoma -- and Tuesday night's 58-45 victory over Texas Tech that served as yet another reminder that Kansas State is simply a different team with Dean Wade in the lineup. The senior forward finished with 13 points and four rebounds in the 13-point win. And did you realize KSU is now 11-2 when Wade plays, just 4-2 when he doesn't? He was the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year for a reason, after all.

Based on how Kansas State is playing now, combined with the record with-and-without Wade, I moved Bruce Weber's Wildcats all the way up to 14th in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Their next two games are on the road: at Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. Then comes a showdown with Kansas on Feb. 5 inside Bramlage Coliseum.

