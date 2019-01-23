College Basketball Rankings: Kansas State moves to No. 14 in Top 25 And 1 after fifth straight win
Bruce Weber's Wildcats are now 11-2 with Dean Wade in the lineup
Kansas is in first place in the Big 12. No surprise there. But it is a bit surprising that Kansas State is tied in the league standings with the Jayhawks -- especially considering KSU started 0-2 in the Big 12.
The Wildcats are now 5-2 in the Big 12.
That's the result of a five-game winning streak featuring road wins at Iowa State and Oklahoma -- and Tuesday night's 58-45 victory over Texas Tech that served as yet another reminder that Kansas State is simply a different team with Dean Wade in the lineup. The senior forward finished with 13 points and four rebounds in the 13-point win. And did you realize KSU is now 11-2 when Wade plays, just 4-2 when he doesn't? He was the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year for a reason, after all.
Based on how Kansas State is playing now, combined with the record with-and-without Wade, I moved Bruce Weber's Wildcats all the way up to 14th in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Their next two games are on the road: at Texas A&M and Oklahoma State. Then comes a showdown with Kansas on Feb. 5 inside Bramlage Coliseum.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols extended their winning streak to 12 games via Saturday's victory over Alabama. UT's resume includes wins over Gonzaga and Louisville with the lone loss coming to Kansas in overtime.
|--
|16-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 23-point win over Wake Forest on Tuesday. Virginia is 6-1 vs. top-55 KenPom teams with victories over Virginia Tech and Maryland.
|--
|17-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won nine straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|18-2
|4
|Duke
|Duke cruised at Pitt on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 without Tre Jones. The Blue Devils are 7-2 vs. top-55 KenPom teams with the losses coming to Gonzaga and Syracuse.
|--
|16-2
|5
|Michigan
|Charles Matthews hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer Tuesday to lift Michigan to a win over Minnesota. The Wolverines are 4-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina, VIllanova and Purdue.
|--
|18-1
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 12 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features nine wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|17-2
|7
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished ith 29 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's win over Iowa State. KU's resume includes 10 wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee and Michigan State.
|--
|16-3
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams and a lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Colorado State.
|--
|18-1
|9
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Virginia Tech and NC State. UNC is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|15-4
|10
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' 21-point victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday extended their winning streak to five games, and improved UK to 4-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Kansas at Rupp Arena.
|2
|15-3
|11
|Marquette
|Sam Hauser and Markus Howard combined for 49 points in Sunday's win over Providence. Marquette's resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|16-3
|12
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' seven-game winning streak was snapped Monday at Michigan State. Three of Maryland's four losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|16-4
|13
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 1-2 in their past three games with the losses coming at Virginia and at North Carolina. Virginia Tech lost both of those games by more than 20 points.
|1
|15-3
|14
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats have only lost twice this season with Dean Wade in the lineup. KSU's four-game winning streak includes victories over Iowa State and TCU.
|12
|15-4
|15
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have dropped three straight games, most recently Tuesday's game at Kansas State by 13 points. Texas Tech will enter Saturday's game with Arkansas with a 4-4 record vs. top-50 KenPom teams.
|5
|15-4
|16
|Houston
|The Cougars have won three straight since losing at Temple in the final seconds. Houston is 6-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with wins over LSU, Utah State and Oregon.
|1
|18-1
|17
|NC State
|The Wolfpack bounced back from a disappointing loss at Wake Forest by winning at Notre Dame on Saturday. NC State is 5-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-150 loss.
|3
|15-3
|18
|Villanova
|Villanova's seven-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 6-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team still without a league loss.
|3
|15-4
|19
|Auburn
|Auburn's loss at South Carolina on Tuesday dropped the Tigers to 4-4 in their past eight games. Bruce Pearl's team is 5-5 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents.
|4
|13-5
|20
|Louisville
|The Cardinals beat Georgia Tech by 28 points on Saturday to extend their winning streak to three games. Three of Louisville's five losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|13-5
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' six-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Northern Illinois. The only other loss on Buffalo's resume is a road loss at Marquette.
|5
|17-2
|22
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana. Five of Purdue's six losses are losses to top-30 KenPom teams.
|1
|12-6
|23
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Iowa State, Nebraska and Ohio State. Iowa will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Michigan State.
|1
|16-3
|24
|LSU
|The Tigers have won seven straight games since losing at Houston. LSU is 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams, with one sub-70 loss.
|1
|14-3
|25
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels are 1-2 since entering the AP poll after Tuesday's 21-point loss at Alabama. Ole Miss will enter Saturday's game with Iowa State with a 4-4 record against top-75 KenPom teams.
|7
|14-4
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3 in their past five games after Tuesday's 21-point loss at Kentucky. Mississippi State is 6-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with Auburn.
|7
|14-4
