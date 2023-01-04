After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches.

And KSU might still finish last.

The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of eating up just about anybody other than Kansas. Every member is currently ranked in the top 40 at KenPom.com, which suggests a quality team will have to finish last. That said, nine weeks into this season, it's looking less and less likely that the Big 12's last-place team will be Kansas State. The Wildcats smashed Texas 116-103 late Tuesday inside the Moody Center to extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 13-1 on the season, including 2-0 in the league, under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

"I am so proud of our young men for their resilience, their fight and their fortitude," Tang said afterward.

What. A. Story.

Tang, now 56, waited until he was 55 years old to accept his first head-coaching job in college and took over a Kansas State program that had gone 13-41 in Big 12 contests the previous three seasons. That reality prompted the coaching change. Tang was hired March 21, and in a matter of just a few months, he used the transfer portal to remake KSU's roster to the point where seven of the Wildcats' top eight scorers this season are players who were not in KSU's program last season -- among them Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, who is averaging 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range on 3.1 attempts per contest.

Kansas State's resume is now highlighted by a 3-1 record in Quadrant 1, with zero losses outside of the first quadrant, and features victories over the Texas team that's beaten Gonzaga, the LSU team that's beaten Arkansas and the West Virginia team that is in the top 25 at KenPom.com. That's super-strong and why the Wildcats have been moved to No. 13 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Up next for Kansas State is Saturday's game at Baylor where Tang will coach against Scott Drew for the first time after serving as his assistant the previous 19 seasons. A win there would push the Wildcats to 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since they started 4-0 in the league in the 2012-13 season.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 14 Kansas State 8 Texas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Tramon Mark finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's The Cougars' next game is Thursday against SMU. -- 14-1 2 UConn UConn allowed the Musketeers to shoot 53.8% from the field in Saturday's 83-73 loss at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Providence. -- 14-1 3 Purdue Purdue missed 16 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Monday's 65-64 loss to Rutgers. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Ohio State. -- 13-1 4 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 69-60 win at Arizona State. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Washington. -- 13-1 5 Kansas Dajuan Harris finished with 18 points and three assists in Tuesday's 75-72 win at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at West Virginia. -- 13-1 6 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 111-88 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Thursday at San Francisco. 1 12-3 7 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-62 win over Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky. 1 12-2 8 Tennessee Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 87-53 win over Mississippi State. The Vols' next game is Saturday at South Carolina. 2 12-2 9 UCLA Adem Bona finished with 18 points and three blocks in Sunday's 74-49 win at Washington. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against USC. 2 13-2 10 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 21 points and four steals in Friday's 76-65 win at Notre Dame. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech. 2 13-1 11 Indiana Tamar Bates finished with 19 points and two assists in Friday's 69-55 win over Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers' next game is Jan. 5 at Iowa. 2 10-3 12 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win over UConn. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday at Villanova. 2 12-3 13 Kansas St. Markquis Nowell finished with 36 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 116-103 win at Texas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Baylor. NR 13-1 14 Texas Texas allowed Kansas State to shoot 60.0% from the field in Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Wildcats. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State. 8 12-2 15 Wisconsin Steven Crowl finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 63-60 win over Minnesota. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Illinois. -- 11-2 16 Duke Ryan Young finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at NC State. -- 11-3 17 Virginia Virginia squandered a 13-point lead in Tuesday's 68-65 loss at Pitt. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Syracuse. 8 10-3 18 Baylor Baylor allowed the Cyclones to shoot 50.0% from the field in Saturday's 77-62 loss at Iowa State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against TCU. 1 10-3 19 Missouri Kobe Brown finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 89-75 win over Kentucky. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Arkansas. 1 12-1 20 Arkansas Arkansas missed 21 of the 25 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 60-57 loss at LSU. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against Missouri. 1 11-2 21 Ohio St. Brice Sensabaugh finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-57 win at Northwestern. The Buckeyes' next game is Thursday against Purdue. 1 10-3 22 San Diego St Matt Bradley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 76-67 win at UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at Wyoming. -- 11-3 23 TCU Mike Miles Jr. finished with 23 points and three assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at Baylor. 1 12-1 24 Iowa St. Caleb Grill finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 77-62 win over Baylor. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma. 1 10-2 25 Marquette Olivier-Maxence Prosper finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 96-85 win at St. John's. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against Georgetown. 1 12-4 26 Illinois Dain Dainja finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 85-52 win over Bethune Cookman. The Illini's next game is Thursday at Northwestern. NR 9-4

IN: Kansas State, Illinois

OUT: New Mexico, LSU