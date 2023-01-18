Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.

The contest lived up to expectations.

Awesome game.

Final score: Kansas State 83, Kansas 82 in OT.

So that's the new biggest win of Tang's still-young head-coaching career. His Wildcats are now 16-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12 and up to No. 6 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

"I told y'all, we'll get you one court-storming!" Tang said to KSU fans after they made their way to the playing surface to celebrate immediately after the final buzzer. "From here on out, expect to win!"

Mic. Drop.

As we discussed on Tuesday night's episode of "Inside College Basketball", Kansas State is the best story in the sport. The Wildcats were picked to finish last in the Big 12 after winning just 14 games last season. They've already topped that win total by two games and are now 5-1 in Quadrant 1 and tied atop the Big 12 standings with Kansas and Iowa State.

Kansas State's jump to No. 6, combined with Iowa State's jump to No. 8 following Tuesday's 78-67 win over Texas, caused Xavier, TCU and Tennessee to each be pushed down in the Top 25 And 1, no fault of their own. The only other movement of note is that Clemson is out of the Top 25 And 1 after losing 87-77 at Wake Forest on Tuesday. Brad Brownell's Tigers have been replaced in the Top 25 And 1 by Rutgers, which is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Purdue, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern and Wake Forest.

Biggest Movers 4 Kansas State 4 Kansas Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Houston Marcus Sasser finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 80-60 win at Tulane. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Temple. -- 18-1 2 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds in Monday's 64-63 win at Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Minnesota. -- 17-1 3 Alabama Brandon Miller finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Missouri. 1 16-2 4 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 115-75 win over Portland. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Loyola Marymount. 1 16-3 5 UCLA Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 68-54 win over Colorado. The Bruins' next game is Thursday at Arizona State. 1 16-2 6 Kansas St. Keyontae Johnson finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 win over Kansas. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech. 4 16-2 7 Kansas Kansas missed 23 of the 26 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 83-82 loss at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU. 4 16-2 8 Iowa St. Jaren Holmes finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 78-67 win over Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State. 4 14-3 9 Xavier Souley Boum finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 80-76 win over Marquette. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at DePaul. 2 15-3 10 Texas Texas finished with more turnovers (13) than assists (11) in Tuesday's 78-67 loss at Iowa State. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at West Virginia. 2 15-3 11 TCU Emanuel Miller finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 82-68 win over Kansas State. The Horned Frogs' next game is Wednesday at West Virginia. 2 14-3 12 Tennessee Zakai Zeigler finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 70-59 win at Mississippi State. The Vols next game is Saturday at LSU. 1 15-3 13 Virginia Armaan Franklin finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 67-58 win at Florida State. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech. -- 13-3 14 Arizona Arizona allowed the Ducks to shoot 53.1% from the field in Saturday's 87-68 loss at Oregon. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against USC. -- 15-3 15 UConn UConn allowed St. John's to shoot 51.7% from the field in Sunday's 85-74 loss to the Red Storm. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Seton Hall. -- 15-4 16 Marquette Marquette missed 18 of the 24 3-pointers it attempted in Sunday's 80-76 loss at Xavier. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Providence. -- 14-5 17 Baylor Keyonte George finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-74 win at Texas Tech. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma. -- 13-5 18 NC State Terquavion Smith finished with 25 points and five assists in Tuesday's 78-66 win at Georgia Tech. The Wolfpack's next game is Saturday at North Carolina. -- 15-4 19 Miami Norchad Omier finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 82-78 win over Syracuse. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Duke. -- 15-3 20 Providence Providence missed 15 of the 19 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 73-67 loss at Creighton. The Friars' next game is Wednesday at Marquette. -- 14-4 21 FAU Nicholas Boyd finished with 16 points and four assists in Monday's 76-62 win at Western Kentucky. The Owls' next game is Thursday at UTSA. -- 17-1 22 Auburn Jaylin Williams finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 69-63 win over Mississippi State. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at LSU. -- 14-3 23 Illinois Matthew Mayer finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 78-60 win at Minnesota. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Indiana. -- 13-5 24 Saint Mary's Aidan Mahaney finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 78-61 win at San Francisco. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at Pepperdine. -- 16-4 25 Duke Duke missed 17 of the 20 3-pointers it attempted in Saturday's 72-64 loss at Clemson. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Miami. 1 13-5 26 Rutgers Cam Spencer finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights' next game is Thursday at Michigan State. NR 13-5

In: Rutgers | Out: Clemson