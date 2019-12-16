College basketball rankings: Kansas takes over No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll after Louisville, Ohio State losses

The Jayhawks are No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time all season

For the fifth time this college basketball season, a changing of the guard has taken place in the No. 1 spot of the AP Top 25. Kansas overtook the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the first time this season on Monday, jumping past Louisville after it suffered its first loss of the season. Kansas received 47 of a possible 65 first-place votes in leaping past the Cardinals.

Louisville, meanwhile, fell two spots to No. 3, part of a substantial top-five shakeup after the first, third, fourth and fifth-ranked teams all lost over the last week. Behind KU at No. 2 is Gonzaga followed by Louisville, Duke and Ohio State. Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia and Baylor round out the top 10. 

AP Top 25

  1. Kansas
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Louisville
  4. Duke
  5. Ohio State
  6. Kentucky
  7. Maryland
  8. Oregon
  9. Virginia
  10. Baylor
  11. Memphis
  12. Auburn
  13. Dayton
  14. Michigan
  15. Michigan State
  16. Arizona
  17. Butler
  18. Villanova
  19. Florida State
  20. San Diego State
  21. Tennessee
  22. Washington
  23. Penn State
  24. Texas Tech
  25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, Virginia Commonwealth 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary's 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1

