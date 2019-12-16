College basketball rankings: Kansas takes over No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll after Louisville, Ohio State losses

For the fifth time this college basketball season, a changing of the guard has taken place in the No. 1 spot of the AP Top 25. Kansas overtook the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the first time this season on Monday, jumping past Louisville after it suffered its first loss of the season. Kansas received 47 of a possible 65 first-place votes in leaping past the Cardinals.

Louisville, meanwhile, fell two spots to No. 3, part of a substantial top-five shakeup after the first, third, fourth and fifth-ranked teams all lost over the last week. Behind KU at No. 2 is Gonzaga followed by Louisville, Duke and Ohio State. Kentucky, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia and Baylor round out the top 10.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, Virginia Commonwealth 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary's 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1